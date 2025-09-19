Please select your home edition
New ISA Granturismo 66m - the charm of the Grand Sea Coupé

by ISA Yachts 19 Sep 07:59 PDT

ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, expands its new generation of Granturismo yachts with the launch of the ISA GT 66-meter, the latest evolution of a historic line, including the iconic M/Y Okto responsible for intensifying the shipyard's international success.

Designed by Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi, the new version perfectly expresses the combination of sportiness and refinement, with harmonious proportions and innovative details.

The taut and flowing exterior lines reinterpret the style of the "grand sea coupé", drawing inspiration from the automotive and aeronautical worlds. The long, flat bow, entirely in teak, is designed as a multifunctional lounge area, with minimalist furnishings, luminous inserts and dramatic fireplaces. The emblematical ISA bow looks even more dynamic, while the floor-to-ceiling windows, fruit of a sophisticated stylistic approach, exalt a reconciliation between the light-filled interior space and the outdoor environment.

ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts

The distinctive attire in elegant metallic blue-grey inspired by the world of luxury sports cars, recalls the hues of dawn, blending sky and sea in a unique reflection that enhances the volumes and curves of the hull. The wide side decks, shaped like airplane wings, create momentum towards the stern and allow for generous outdoor spaces, with glass balustrades for 180-degree panoramic views.

A defining element is the sky lounge integrated into the profile with two lateral fins and a rounded volume: a multipurpose space that can be customized as a dining area, gym, or panoramic lounge, complete with Jacuzzi in the bow. Particular attention was paid to the design of the bow pulpit, crafted like a true sculpture of polished steel.

ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts

The infinity pool dominates the aft of the main deck and is served by a large lounge area with sun loungers.

The interior reflects the exterior style with organic furnishings, curved shapes, and premium materials. Warm woods, wenge inserts, marble, and satin-finish brass details create a glamorous and contemporary atmosphere.

ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts

The large windows in the elegant full-beam master stateroom, located forward on the main deck, provide a perfect example of welcoming, light-filled setting. This area includes a magnificent walk-in closet, a bathroom with double sink, and a comfortable lounge area. Also on the same deck are two guest cabins with double beds and en-suite bathrooms. Four additional double cabins (two with double beds, one with twin beds, and one convertible) are available below deck.

ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts

The wellness area is a true convivial club, featuring a spa and large fold-out platforms for direct exposure to the sea. The layout prioritizes conviviality and usability of every area, maintaining the sporty and dynamic spirit that distinguishes the Gran Turismo line.

ISA GT 66 testifies the shipyard's talent for blending aesthetics, functionality and innovative solutions, staying true to its exemplary legacy of excellence in the construction of custom superyachts.

ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Granturismo 66m - photo © ISA Yachts

