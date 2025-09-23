Tickets on-sale for the 2025 Sydney International on-Water Boat Show

Sydney International on-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show Sydney International on-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 23 Sep 13:25 PDT

Tickets for the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, held from 13 to 16 November at Sydney's Darling Harbour, will be released this week.

A special 48-hour pre-sale opens on 26 September 2025, with tickets priced at just $24 (plus booking fee) - a saving of 30 per cent off the full ticket price. Children under 16 receive free entry when accompanied by a paying adult.

From 29 September 2025, early-bird tickets will be available to the general public. All tickets purchased before 22 October 2025 will go into the draw to win a two-night stay at the five-star InterContinental Sydney, including a dining package, valued at $2,500.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) with event delivery partner Mulpha Events, the four-day celebration will feature more than 150 luxury vessels displayed on a purpose-built marina in Cockle Bay.

Onshore, the festival atmosphere will extend across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard, and Tumbalong Park, with a new Discover Boating Festival Hub. Explore even more boating displays, accessories and product launches plus interactive activations, roving entertainment, live music and a diverse selection of gourmet food and wine experiences including wine masterclasses. All tickets include access to the Discover Boating Festival Hub.

From high-end motor yachts and power cruisers to sailboats and cutting-edge marine technology, the show promises something for every boating enthusiast, or newcomers to boating. Visitors will be able to browse, buy or charter vessels, explore the latest equipment, and discover the best in marine innovation.

Extended opening hours, 11am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 11am to 6pm Sunday, will provide a backdrop of springtime twilights whilst immersed in Australia's iconic luxury boating lifestyle.

Brands and businesses confirmed for 2025 include: 313 Marine, AMI, Amphibious AUS, Austral Propellers, Azimut, Boatology, Boating Co, Boating Partnerships, Carbon Yachts, Charter Boat Central, Club Marine, Cumberland Charter Yachts, DCH Marine, E-Yachts, Fenquin, Fixtech, Flagship International Yacht Brokers, Fleming Yachts, Float Haven, Grand Boats, Henri-Lloyd, Kick n Bak Floats, Leopard Catamarans, Martha Cove Marine, Maritimo, Pacific Boating, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Pantaenius, Princess Yachts, Ray Marine, Ray White Marine, Sealegs International, Sherlock Industries (Birdboss), Shoreside Clothing, Short Marine, Simpson Marine and Sirocco.

Located in the heart of the city, Darling Harbour is one of Sydney's most accessible precincts. Multiple nearby parking stations, pedestrian-friendly connections, ferries, buses, and direct links from Town Hall and Wynyard train stations make getting to the event easy. For interstate and overseas visitors, Sydney Airport is just 20 minutes away by car or train.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is proudly supported by official partners Century Batteries, GMSV, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Walcon Marine.

For exhibitor information, partnership opportunities, exclusive announcements and ticket sales, visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.