Cruising the Kimberley

by The Wooden Boatshop 23 Sep 15:28 PDT
Cruising the Kimberley © The Wooden Boatshop

From the Rowley Shoals to the King George River, The Wooden Boatshop fleet has completed one of the most memorable chapters of the Around-Australia Cruise. We spent over six weeks exploring Australia's remote northwest coast.

We set out from Port Hedland in early June and headed north toward The Kimberley. With vast distances, tides of up to 12 metres, and no marina in striking distance, our boats were in their element. Designed for extended time away, they carried the fuel, power and water required to be fully self-sufficient for 6 weeks.

Cruising the Kimberley - photo © The Wooden Boatshop
Cruising the Kimberley - photo © The Wooden Boatshop

From the tidal surges of Horizontal Falls to the surreal sight of Montgomery Reef rising from the sea, every day brought something unforgettable. We swam in freshwater pools, explored hidden creeks by tender and shared meals of fresh fish, mud crabs & oysters. Crew changeovers took place by seaplane. By mid-July, we had reached Darwin. Keep an eye out for the next issue of Club Marine magazine for a more complete rundown on this leg of the Around-Australia Cruise.

Next up, The Wooden Boatshop fleet departs Darwin to make the classic east-coast passage across the Gulf of Carpentaria and down the Great Barrier Reef to Airlie Beach.

