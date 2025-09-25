New ILIAD 53F Offgrid Hybrid model heralds eco revolution

by ILIAD Catamarans 25 Sep 06:40 PDT

We're proud to announce the official launch of the groundbreaking ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid, marking a bold new era in sustainable, luxury cruising.

This revolutionary model combines the award-winning design of the ILIAD 53F with cutting-edge e-Motion hybrid technology to deliver silent, emission-reducing performance without compromising comfort or capability. With the first model recently ordered for delivery to Europe, the OffGrid Hybrid version elevates the series to an entirely new level.

Equipped with a parallel diesel-electric propulsion system, powerful Volvo 480hp D6 engines and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, the ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid offers autonomous cruising with zero-emission electric mode, reduced fuel use and ultra-quiet operation. Its extended carbon-fibre roofline features a solar array of over 7kw that powers all onboard systems—including air conditioning— for over 24 hours without a genset, with fast recharging and dramatically lower engine hours for long-term efficiency and cost savings.

While introducing this pioneering technology, the model retains the luxury, volume and performance that define the ILIAD brand, including a full-beam master suite, expansive flybridge and superior bridgedeck clearance for commanding offshore passages.

Be among the first to experience the future of luxury cruising—where innovation meets independence. Contact our team today for more information on the ILIAD 53F OffGrid Hybrid and discover how this remarkable model lets you go even further, cleaner and in absolute comfort.

Specifications:

Length Overall (LOA): 16.37 m / 53.7 ft

Beam: 7.63 m / 25 ft

Draft: 1.25 m / 4.1 ft

Displacement (Lightship): 28,000 kg / 61,600 lbs

Fuel Tank Capacity: 3,000 litres / 792 gal

Fuel Range: 3,000 nautical miles

Water Tanks Capacity: 800 litres / 211 gal

Holding Tank Capacity: 250 grey litres, 250 black litres | 2 x 66 gal grey, 2 x 66 gal

Certification: CE A-12, CE B-12, CE C-20, CE D-25

More information here