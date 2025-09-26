Sunreef unveils its new 65m flagship, the world's largest luxury catamaran

by Sunreef Yachts 26 Sep 02:50 PDT

Sunreef has raised the curtain on a jaw-dropping new 65m yacht concept which eclipses every other catamaran out there. Not only does the design represent an ambitious new flagship for the Polish builder, but also the world's largest luxury catamaran. With the soul of an explorer and the heart of a true superyacht, the 65M Sunreef Explorer is utterly unique.

Extraordinary comfort is integral to Sunreef's DNA, with those twin hulls creating huge living spaces and a volume of 1,800GT. The yacht boasts seven magnificent double cabins for guests, two interior dining and lounging areas, a pool, Jacuzzi, beach club and gym. At the same time, the catamaran hull form is extremely stable and efficient for long-range adventure.

In the lap of luxury

Pride of place goes to the owner's palatial suite, which dominates the forward half of the upper deck with dedicated access out onto the private foredeck lounge. A king-size bed is surrounded by floor to ceiling windows with loose furniture and even a specially designed swing-chair. Behind an elegant screen is a two-person bathtub, with separate his n' hers bathrooms. There's also a huge walk-in wardrobe and an office. It is a haven of tranquillity for busy owners.

Two enormous VIP cabins are located aft of the master suite, both featuring walk-in wardrobes and large bathrooms. On any other yacht, these would serve the owner, but such is the space on the 65M Sunreef Explorer that it is possible to be generous. On the main deck, below, there are four more double guest cabins, all with their own dedicated storage and bathroom. In all, there is accommodation for 22 crew, permitting a stratospheric service level for guests.

Social areas are concentrated around the aft sections of these two decks. At main deck level, there is a vast dining area for up to 14 around a custom-built oval table. Views out through the glazed sweep of the aft wall can be phenomenal and plenty of natural light finds its way in here. Twin mirror-image lounging areas are positioned just ahead of this, again with floor-to-ceiling glass.

On the upper deck, the dimensions are more intimate - this area is designed for the owners' use with smaller, more convivial groups. There is less formal dining for up to 12, a fabulous four-seat bar which gazes out astern, as well as a deep, comfortable L-shaped sofa group. On the bridge deck above, a moon-shaped bar fully surrounded by glazing forms the heart of a slick, contemporary lounge.

Outdoor entertaining

Epic as the interior facilities undoubtedly are, the 65M Sunreef Explorer also offers lots of exterior options as well. A 6m-long pool is built into the flush surface of the main deck aft, surrounded by an elegant selection of sofas, sunpads and low coffee tables. On the upper deck, a smaller Jacuzzi built into the aft railing lies amid a sea of sunpads, in line with the greater intimacy of this level.

But the true benefit of the catamaran hull form really shows its mettle in the vast beach club aft. Clad steps lead down from the pool area to the skirts of the yacht which can be combined to form one huge waterside gallery when the yacht's transom platform is lowered. There is room for a 7m tender here and numerous jetskis - or have the crew turn the space into a beach club with deck furniture and a parasol right at the water's edge. Two long wings fold down out of the hull on either side to extend this platform round the quarter. These also give access to a gym on port and a huge toy store to starboard.

A true Sunreef superyacht

In revealing the first renderings of its new masterpiece, Sunreef shows that it has successfully transferred the renowned DNA of its smaller superyachts onto a much bigger canvas. The massive reverse bows, extensive use of darkened glass and simple, elegant curves are pure Sunreef. And as part of the Explorer line, it is just as impressive below the waterline as well.With a top speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots, the 65M Sunreef Explorer can make short work of long passages. It has the range to cross oceans and spend extended periods off the beaten track, away from harbour support. Features such as the fully retractable A-frame crane allow you to move toys like submersibles or off-roaders with ease. In fact, the crane can handle up to a 45ft chase boat.

"I can't imagine a more comfortable platform for a genuinely ambitious cruising programme," said Sunreef founder and CEO, Francis Lapp. "The 65M Sunreef Explorer is an exquisite yacht designed to provide long-term luxury for a large owner's party. It offers so much space for easy living and carrying large quantities of supplies and toys. At the same time, it is an incredibly efficient operator. This is a yacht to broaden the horizons of an exceptional owner."

Short Specifications: