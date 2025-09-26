RMK Yachts unveils two new superyacht projects at Monaco Yacht Show 2025

LIVIA 50 © RMK Yachts LIVIA 50 © RMK Yachts

by RMK Yachts 26 Sep 09:25 PDT

Turkish superyacht builder RMK Yachts, in collaboration with Red Yacht Design, has introduced two striking new superyacht projects at the Monaco Yacht Show 2025: the flagship LIVIA 72 and the more compact yet equally refined LIVIA 50.

Two models unveiled: LIVIA 72 (1,700 GT, 12 cabins) and LIVIA 50 (under 500 GT, streamlined and versatile)

The superyachts are designed with next-generation hybrid propulsion and renewable energy integration

Delivery slots: 24 months for LIVIA 50 and 36 months for LIVIA 72

Originally revealed in 2024 as a single 68-metre concept, LIVIA has now evolved into a complete series that embodies balance, lifestyle, and sustainability.

"With LIVIA, our goal is to offer yachts that are not only refined and versatile, but also aligned with the future of luxury," says Cuneyt Okcu, Director of RMK Yachts. "The 72-metre model provides an extraordinary platform for private or charter use, while the 50-metre brings the same spirit to a more compact size. Together, they reflect our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and global appeal."

Expansive lifestyle, thoughtful design

The LIVIA 72 now boasts around 1,700 GT, offering a remarkable increase in interior volume and reimagined layouts. Among its many highlights are a dedicated spa and wellness sanctuary that evokes the feeling of a private retreat at sea. It is seamlessly complemented by expansive social and relaxation zones with sweeping panoramic views. At the bow, a cleverly integrated tender and toys garage is paired with a fully equipped helideck, while the aft reveals an impressive beach club with fold-out terraces on both sides, providing effortless connection to the sea.

Accommodations now include 12 guest cabins, with a master suite offering levels of privacy and grandeur normally reserved for much larger yachts. The decision to expand the number of cabins was driven by the desire to allow owners to welcome extended families and larger groups of friends without compromising the sense of spaciousness and intimacy.

"LIVIA is aimed at discerning owners who seek individuality, originality in design, and superior craftsmanship, while reflecting their personal identity through their yacht," added Cuneyt Okcu. "This profile includes both traditional superyacht owners as well as a younger, experience-driven generation of investors."

The LIVIA 50, designed under 500 GT, distills the same DNA of fluid design and sustainable luxury into a more approachable package. Its efficient layout maximizes comfort for families and friends, while maintaining streamlined operational requirements that appeal to a broader spectrum of owners.

Both models carry forward LIVIA's iconic flowing exterior lines, refined to harmonize the different proportions. Interiors emphasize sustainability with responsibly sourced materials, lighter tones, and organic textures shaping a timeless, calming aesthetic aligned with contemporary values.

Sustainability at the core

Sustainability remains a defining pillar of the LIVIA Series. RMK Yachts and Red Yacht Design are developing advanced eco-technologies, including next-generation hybrid propulsion, renewable energy integration, and energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems. Every detail, from naval architecture to interior finishes, reflects a commitment to reducing consumption and emissions without compromising the luxury experience.

A new chapter for RMK Yachts

The debut of the LIVIA Series marks a milestone for RMK Yachts, signaling the brand's renewed vision and positioning in the global superyacht market.

"LIVIA has grown from a single concept into a complete series," says Fatih Sürekli, Managing Director of Red Yacht Design. "Expanding the flagship to 72 metres and adding a 50-metre model allowed us to rethink space, lifestyle, and sustainability. The result is a yacht family that combines elegance with responsibility."

Construction slots are being finalised, with delivery schedules projected at 24 months for LIVIA 50 and 36 months for LIVIA 72. Both models are designed with charter potential as well as private ownership in mind, appealing to established owners and a new generation of experience-driven yachting aficionados alike.

As the emblem of RMK Yachts' new era, LIVIA stands as more than a yacht series. It is a statement of trust, prestige, and forward-looking design, set to become a new icon in the global superyacht arena.