Palm Beach Motor Yachts - Brokerage Showcase September 2025

As the only factory-authorised brokerage , we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that.

Related Articles

Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive world debut

Set for the Newport International Boat Show Palm Beach Motor Yachts is thrilled to continue its 30th anniversary celebrations with the world debut of the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive model on display at Newport International Boat Show, 11-14 September.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts August Brokerage Showcase

Australia's only factory-authorised brokerage for Palm Beach Motor Yachts As the only factory-authorised brokerage, we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that.

Ted Gersen joins Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Expanding Newport, Rhode Island presence with Industry Sales Veteran Continuing its expansion and focus on customer experience, Palm Beach Motor Yachts is excited to announce that yacht sales professional Ted Gersen has joined the company's Newport, Rhode Island team.

Palm Beach Motor Yachts Trans-Tasman 49ers Series

Happening for the first time at Hamilton Island Race Week Palm Beach Motor Yachts is proud to be the naming rights sponsor of the Palm Beach Motor Yachts Trans-Tasman 49er Series, which will debut at the 2025 Hamilton Island Race Week, celebrating its 40th edition in August.

Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive

A head-turning vision that sets a new standard in customization It's a question often asked by outsiders looking at Palm Beach Motor Yacht's vibrant new product introductions and development pipeline: What was the genesis for this particular design?

Palm Beach Motor Yachts acquires Casey's Marina

This landmark waterfront destination will set a new standard in Newport, Rhode Island To be renamed Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts Marina, this landmark waterfront destination will set a new standard for owner experiences and premium service in America's sailing capital.

30th anniversary celebrated at Sanctuary Cove

A meaningful tribute to the people who have shaped Palm Beach Motor Yachts The show welcomed four days of ideal weather and high-quality visitors, including owners and VIP guests who traveled to the Gold Coast for the milestone event.

Palm Beach celebrates 30th anniversary at SCIBS

Returning to exhibit at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Returning to exhibit at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Palm Beach Motor Yachts will celebrate 30 years of yachting excellence with owners and loyal followers of the brand.