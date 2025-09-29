Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts




Palm Beach Motor Yachts - Brokerage Showcase September 2025

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 28 Sep 22:30 PDT
Sea Eagle - 2005 Palm Beach 32 Sport © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

 

Australia's Only Factory-Authorised Brokerage for Palm Beach Motor Yachts

As the only factory-authorised brokerage, we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that.

 

SEPTEMBER 2025 BROKERAGE SHOWCASE

 

SEA EAGLE

2005 PALM BEACH 32 SPORT

$349,000

LOCATED AT NEWPORT, NSW

 

CONTACT ALLAN BIRD

 +61 421 708 464

WATERLOO

2019 PALM BEACH 65 SEDAN

$4,600,000

LOCATED AT WOOLLOOMOOLOO, NSW

 

CONTACT ALLAN BIRD

 +61 421 708 464

BUNDY

2021 PALM BEACH 65 SEDAN

$5,300,000

LOCATED AT NEWPORT, NSW

 

CONTACT ALLAN BIRD

 +61 421 708 464

        

 

THIRSTY II

2017 PALM BEACH 45 SEDAN

$1,700,000

LOCATED AT BLAIRGOWRIE, VIC

 

CONTACT ALLAN BIRD

 +61 421 708 464

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

eDM Social Banner
PB 30 years Logo rev

+61 2 9979 5601

SYDNEY | GOLD COAST | AUCKLAND

                                               

See Our Locations

IMG_3380
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn

PALM BEACH MOTOR YACHTS AUSTRALIA, Unit 6,1 Queens Parade, Newport, NSW 2106, Australia, +61 2 99795601

Related Articles

Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive world debut
Set for the Newport International Boat Show Palm Beach Motor Yachts is thrilled to continue its 30th anniversary celebrations with the world debut of the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive model on display at Newport International Boat Show, 11-14 September. Posted on 5 Sep Palm Beach Motor Yachts August Brokerage Showcase
Australia's only factory-authorised brokerage for Palm Beach Motor Yachts As the only factory-authorised brokerage, we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that. Posted on 25 Aug Ted Gersen joins Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Expanding Newport, Rhode Island presence with Industry Sales Veteran Continuing its expansion and focus on customer experience, Palm Beach Motor Yachts is excited to announce that yacht sales professional Ted Gersen has joined the company's Newport, Rhode Island team. Posted on 29 Jul Palm Beach Motor Yachts Trans-Tasman 49ers Series
Happening for the first time at Hamilton Island Race Week Palm Beach Motor Yachts is proud to be the naming rights sponsor of the Palm Beach Motor Yachts Trans-Tasman 49er Series, which will debut at the 2025 Hamilton Island Race Week, celebrating its 40th edition in August. Posted on 24 Jul Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive
A head-turning vision that sets a new standard in customization It's a question often asked by outsiders looking at Palm Beach Motor Yacht's vibrant new product introductions and development pipeline: What was the genesis for this particular design? Posted on 2 Jul Palm Beach Motor Yachts acquires Casey's Marina
This landmark waterfront destination will set a new standard in Newport, Rhode Island To be renamed Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts Marina, this landmark waterfront destination will set a new standard for owner experiences and premium service in America's sailing capital. Posted on 17 Jun 30th anniversary celebrated at Sanctuary Cove
A meaningful tribute to the people who have shaped Palm Beach Motor Yachts The show welcomed four days of ideal weather and high-quality visitors, including owners and VIP guests who traveled to the Gold Coast for the milestone event. Posted on 31 May Palm Beach celebrates 30th anniversary at SCIBS
Returning to exhibit at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show Returning to exhibit at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Palm Beach Motor Yachts will celebrate 30 years of yachting excellence with owners and loyal followers of the brand. Posted on 14 Apr Celebrating 30 years of Palm Beach Motor Yachts
With 3 models on display at the Palm Beach Boat Show The Palm Beach International Boat Show will take place March 19-23, along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across from Palm Beach Island. Posted on 14 Mar
Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy