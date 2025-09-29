Evolution of an Icon: The all-new Pardo 43

The all-new Pardo 43 is a complete rebuild of one of the most successful walkaround yachts ever launched. Since 2017, the Pardo 43 has sold more than 333 hulls worldwide, setting the benchmark for Italian design, performance, and luxury dayboating. The new model takes that legacy and refines it for the future, with a redesigned hull, sleeker profile, smarter technology, and significant improvements across every part of the yacht. This is not a facelift, it is a bold new chapter in Pardo's story.

Refined Exterior

The exterior of the new Pardo 43 has been reimagined with both style and practicality in mind. The sharper sheerline and sleeker hull give the yacht a more dynamic presence, while the distinctive "swoosh line" integrated into the hull sides serves a dual purpose: it enhances the profile and cleverly deflects engine noise away from the cockpit for quieter, more comfortable cruising.

The cockpit itself has grown in size, creating a more generous social hub. A redesigned dining table can now lower hydraulically, transforming the space into an expansive sunbed that maximises versatility for entertaining or relaxing. The enlarged wetbar has also been reconfigured to offer more counter space, improved storage, and flexible options for refrigeration, induction cooking, or a barbecue, making it even more functional for long days on the water. Above, a 30 percent larger carbon T-Top now provides greater shade and protection, while wider walkaround decks and sturdier handrails enhance safety and freedom of movement.

Forward, the bow features a redesigned sunpad with a forward-facing bench and a concealed anchor system that preserves the yacht's clean reverse-bow lines. While at the stern, the hydraulic swim platform lowers into the sea with an integrated ladder, while the enlarged garage provides easy single-level access and a new daily hatch for lines and fenders. Forward, the bow lounge features a new forward-facing bench paired with a hidden anchor system, maintaining the yacht's sleek lines while adding comfort and convenience.

Italian-Designed Interiors

Below deck, interiors by Nauta Design deliver more light, more comfort, and more flexibility. Enlarged hull windows flood the cabins with natural light, creating a connection to the sea. Two layout options include either a fixed master berth or a convertible dinette, while the second cabin midships provides twin beds that can be enclosed for privacy. Premium fabrics, soft linings, and refined timber finishes elevate the atmosphere, while the enlarged bathroom with separate shower adds practicality for longer stays. Every detail has been carefully considered, making the new Pardo 43 feel like a private retreat.

Performance and Innovation

At the helm, the Pardo 43 blends simplicity with innovation. A newly designed dashboard incorporates three Garmin displays, integrating navigation, engine data, and lighting control. Dynamic ambient lighting can be customised throughout the boat, while joystick handling ensures effortless maneuverability. Twin Volvo IPS engines power the yacht to 37 knots, with larger fuel and water tanks for extended cruising. For those seeking even greater performance, the Pardo 43R outboard version can be equipped with triple Mercury V10 or V12 engines, reaching speeds over 50 knots on a dedicated hull design.

Expert Insights

Eyachts' Pardo Brand Manager, Joe Fox was one of the first Australians to step aboard the new model:

"The new Pardo 43 is more than an update, it's a completely new yacht. From the larger T-Top to the re-engineered garage, everything feels refined and better suited to how Australians enjoy their boats. Pardo has delivered a model that strikes the perfect balance between entertaining, performance, and comfort. We've seen strong growth in this segment, and the new 43 will take Pardo's success even further."

Pardo 43 in Australia

As the exclusive dealer for Pardo Yachts in Australia and New Zealand, Eyachts is excited to introduce the new 43 to local waters from 2026.

Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts, said:

"Australian conditions demand more than just good looks. The new Pardo 43 combines Italian flair with robust engineering, making it the perfect entertainer for Sydney Harbour, Pittwater, or a run across to Rottnest Island. Every upgrade enhances comfort, safety, and performance, it's the evolution of a revolution."

A Global Premiere

The new Pardo 43 made its world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025, confirming its place as one of the most anticipated launches of the year. With its arrival in Australia scheduled for 2026, this next-generation 43ft yacht is set to become a new icon for boaters who value elegance, power, and innovation.

Want more? Contact Eyachts at or visit the website www.eyachts.com.au.