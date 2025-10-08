Don't miss our upcoming must-watch free Webinar: Tracking and Fleet Monitoring

by worldmarine.media 8 Oct 04:05 PDT

Yacht tracking and fleet monitoring are essential for efficiency, safety, and compliance with real-time visibility critical.

Traditional tracking methods face significant challenges, including limited connectivity, such as GSM range, reliance on costly networks, vulnerability to harsh environmental conditions and power consumption.

On October 22nd we are hosting an exclusive and free webinar, with an in-depth exploration of the latest in tracking technology.

Whether your focus is on fleet race tracking, commercial vessel monitoring, charter boat management or yacht insurance, this conversation will offer real-world insight into how affordable, reliable satellite IoT is empowering the maritime industry with plenty of opportunities to ask questions at the end of the webinar.

For this exclusive event (webinar) we have the very best in the industry giving us their insights:

Mark O'Connell - Globalstar GM for EMEA/APAC

- Globalstar GM for EMEA/APAC Christophe Allen - Advanced Tracking CEO

The webinar will be chaired by Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com and YachtsandYachting.com, and MD of online publishing group WorldMarine.media

Discussions will include:

Why cost, coverage, maintenance, and durability are key factors that drive the decision-making process in choosing tracking solutions

How Advanced Tracking manages their fleet tracking requirements for their charter boat customers

Where satellite connectivity helps meet solution demands

Mark Jardine commented: "I couldn't be more excited about this webinar. The technology which is driving the marine industry forward has great benefits, and learning about cost-effective, durable, low power devices and solutions, applicable for both the racing and cruising markets is fascinating. I would urge all with an interest to register, even if you can't make the webinar on the day, as you can re-watch at a later date."

The webinar is taking place on Wednesday 22nd October at 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST, 10:00 EDT, and is scheduled for 50 minutes.

