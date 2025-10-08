Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Don't miss our upcoming must-watch free Webinar: Tracking and Fleet Monitoring

by worldmarine.media 8 Oct 04:05 PDT 22 October 2025
Tracking and Fleet Monitoring © Globalstar

Yacht tracking and fleet monitoring are essential for efficiency, safety, and compliance with real-time visibility critical.

Traditional tracking methods face significant challenges, including limited connectivity, such as GSM range, reliance on costly networks, vulnerability to harsh environmental conditions and power consumption.

On October 22nd we are hosting an exclusive and free webinar, with an in-depth exploration of the latest in tracking technology.

Register Here

Whether your focus is on fleet race tracking, commercial vessel monitoring, charter boat management or yacht insurance, this conversation will offer real-world insight into how affordable, reliable satellite IoT is empowering the maritime industry with plenty of opportunities to ask questions at the end of the webinar.

For this exclusive event (webinar) we have the very best in the industry giving us their insights:

  • Mark O'Connell - Globalstar GM for EMEA/APAC
  • Christophe Allen - Advanced Tracking CEO

The webinar will be chaired by Mark Jardine, Managing Editor of Sail-World.com and YachtsandYachting.com, and MD of online publishing group WorldMarine.media

Discussions will include:

  • Why cost, coverage, maintenance, and durability are key factors that drive the decision-making process in choosing tracking solutions

  • How Advanced Tracking manages their fleet tracking requirements for their charter boat customers

  • Where satellite connectivity helps meet solution demands

Mark Jardine commented: "I couldn't be more excited about this webinar. The technology which is driving the marine industry forward has great benefits, and learning about cost-effective, durable, low power devices and solutions, applicable for both the racing and cruising markets is fascinating. I would urge all with an interest to register, even if you can't make the webinar on the day, as you can re-watch at a later date."

The webinar is taking place on Wednesday 22nd October at 16:00 CEST, 15:00 BST, 10:00 EDT, and is scheduled for 50 minutes.

Register here: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6160720231025825621

Globalstar SmartOne Solar mounted on an Advance Tracking Yacht - photo © Globalstar
Globalstar SmartOne Solar mounted on an Advance Tracking Yacht - photo © Globalstar

Related Articles

The after party starts now!
Prestige have already given us two instalments of their M-Line, and now here is the third Prestige have already given us two instalments of their M-Line, and now here is the third - M7 Posted on 21 Jul One thing. One big, very fast boat
One thing that opened the door, another made us enquire some more - 50 knots! Yes. It was one thing that opened the door, as it were. One thing that piqued the curiosity enough to go, ‘I'll take a look at that!' One thing that when you're trying to crack in excess of 50 knots... Posted on 30 Jun Maritimo M50 Flybridge & S60 Sedan Video
We speak to Maritimo's Neil McCabe & Phil Candler We talked to Neil McCabe, Maritimo's Design Office Manager, and Phil Candler, Maritimo's General Manager Operations, to find out more about the M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 17 Jun SAY it with intent! SAY it in carbon…
You know, you might also have to SAY it in epoxy. You know, you might also have to SAY it in epoxy. Get all that, and you are certainly someone who needs to know about SAY Carbon Yachts. It's all about efficiency, acceleration, pace, and the amount of horsepower required to get there. Posted on 8 May Staying in your lane – a Robertson and Caine story
Boat building is quite happy to hand out Degrees from the University of Hard Knocks at will It's not an easy thing, this boat building caper. It is quite happy to hand out Degrees from the University of Hard Knocks, at will, and frequently. Much like on-the-spot fines from an overzealous parking inspector. Posted on 10 Apr Time to nerd out a bit
Possibly a big bit, as it turns out. Historically we know I am up for it, but how about you? Possibly a big bit, as it turns out. Anyway, historically we know I am up for it, but how about you? Right oh. Unequivocally, the greater electrification space is not just THE hot topic presently, it also changes at a prodigious rate. Posted on 3 Apr Is it the science of silence?
A sensibility and inner peace that only real Zen can deliver. Yes. This is Silent Yachts. Distinctly more than just moments in love? You'd have to think so. A serene theme for life. A futuristic take on it all. New Romantic collides with Renaissance. Abstract meets impressionism. A sensibility and inner peace that only real Zen can deliver. Posted on 17 Mar Two boats. Same Direction.
You know the deal… It means there's a race on. You know the deal… It means there's a race on. So, the second South Pacific Superyacht Rendezvous is set for August 26 to 29, 2025. If it is even half as much fun and interesting as the first one, then it will bolster its burgeoning reputation. Posted on 9 Mar Point of difference - Pacifica 44
Take me away. Far, far away. OK. Here's the Pacifica 44, which is perfect for the job. 3000nm. Boom. There's your unique selling proposition, right there. Real range. Reliable passage making times/distances at 10 knots as your base marker and unbelievable autonomy means the Pacifica 44 harnesses the absolute best a sailing vessel can offer. Posted on 27 Feb PBMY - 30 years to become an overnight success
Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025 Palm Beach Motor Yachts turns 30 in 2025. Commencing operations in Palm Beach, Australia with the Palm Beach 38, it wasn't long before more space was required. They then moved to Mona Vale, just a bit further down Sydney's Northern Beaches peninsula... Posted on 28 Jan
Palm Beach Motor YachtsMaritimo M75
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy