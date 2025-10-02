Maritimo returns to the Sydney International on Water Boat Show

by Maritimo 1 Oct 22:43 PDT

Maritimo Luxury Motor Yachts is proud to announce its participation in the Sydney International on Water Boat Show, taking place from November 13 to 16 at Darling Harbour's Cockle Bay. This event marks a significant milestone for the iconic Australian brand, as it makes its highly anticipated return to the show after several years.

The show's new timing in November and its refreshed format have created the perfect opportunity for Maritimo to reconnect with its customers and showcase its world-class vessels.

Maritimo Owner, Bill Barry-Cotter, expressed his excitement, noting a personal connection to the show's return. "I've been coming to the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show for decades, so it feels like a homecoming to finally return. We've all missed it, and I know our owners have too." He added that the demand has been high: "Every year since we last exhibited, our owners have been asking where Maritimo is. It's going to be fantastic to stand alongside them again in Sydney and celebrate everything we've achieved."

Maritimo will be exhibiting two of its most celebrated models, the M50 and M55 Flybridge luxury motor yachts. These vessels exemplify the brand's dedication to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and superior performance. Visitors will have the chance to explore the sophisticated interiors, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled engineering that define Maritimo's reputation as a global leader in luxury boating.

Marketing Manager, Simon Stewart, underscored the importance of the Sydney market. "Sydney is an important market for Maritimo, and there's no better way to reconnect with our owners and the boating community. Maritimo owners and followers have been asking about our presence every year since 2019, and it's exciting to finally be back as one of the key exhibitors." He highlighted the models on display: "We will showcase the new M50 Flybridge, which debuted at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show earlier this year, and has been in demand since its launch in May."

The timing and setting of the show were also noted as a key advantage. Mr. Stewart said, "We're really excited about this new-look Sydney International On-Water Boat Show—having it in the warmer November weather makes it even more inviting for owners and boating enthusiasts. For Maritimo, it's about more than boats — it's about relationships. We've really missed catching up with our Sydney owners face-to-face, and this show is the perfect opportunity to do just that."

Maritimo Consultant from Nash Marine, Josh Nash, shared the enthusiasm for the showcase vessel. "Getting to showcase the new Maritimo M50 Flybridge is exciting in itself, but being able to do so at the Sydney International On Water Boat Show is more than we could ask for. The M50 boasts some new features not seen in other Maritimo models, so presenting this beautiful vessel at the new Sydney International On Water Boat Show in the warm, balmy month of November is exciting for our team."

The Sydney International on Water Boat Show promises to be an exciting event. Mr. Barry-Cotter concluded: "The Sydney show has always been one of the great events on the boating calendar. To return with a world-class vessel like the M50 Flybridge makes it all the more special."

In addition to showcasing Maritimo's new models, the event will also offer a glimpse into the future of Caribbean Boats. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to preview what's next for this beloved Australian brand, known for its rugged reliability and timeless design. We will present exciting developments and innovations that signal a new chapter for Caribbean, blending classic craftsmanship with modern enhancements. This showcase is set to spark interest among long-time Caribbean enthusiasts and new fans alike.

Don't miss the chance to experience the Maritimo M50 and M55 models & Caribbean firsthand at Cockle Bay this November.