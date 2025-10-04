Please select your home edition
2025 The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day

by The Yacht Sales Co. 3 Oct 23:24 PDT 1 November 2025
2025 The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day © The Yacht Sales Co

Join us at our Gold Coast Sales Centre located within The Boat Works Marine Precinct for an exciting day celebrating all things yachting. Explore a wide selection of pre-owned yachts on display and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts.

Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or simply make the most of your yachting lifestyle, our team will be on hand to answer your questions and offer expert advice throughout the day.

Yachts on Display:

We'll be showcasing an impressive lineup of new sail and power yachts in the marina, along with a curated selection of quality pre-owned vessels at our Out-of-Water Boat Show.

A full list of yachts on display will be released closer to the event.

Location:

Our 2025 Open Day will be held in the vibrant marine precinct of The Boat Works in Coomera on Queensland's Gold Coast. Discover our state-of-the-art Flagship Sales Centre at The Dock and explore the exceptional facilities throughout the precinct.

There will be plenty of parking available, along with a delicious selection of food from onsite restaurants and specialty vendors on the day.

For more information click here.

