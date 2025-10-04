Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M50




Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Sydney International on-Water Boat Show

by Maritimo 3 Oct 17:45 PDT 13-16 November 2025
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Maritimo

 
 
M50 flybridge
     
 

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL ON-WATER BOAT SHOW

  
     
 

M50 IS HEADING TO SIBS

  
     
 

Maritimo is excited to announce that it will be returning to the all-new Sydney International On-Water Boat Show from the 13th to the 16th of November 2025 for the first time in six years. With the all-new M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht making its Sydney debut. 

 

 

  
  READ MORE  
 
 
Migration Hamilton Island Whitehaven

Places to visit around Australias coastline

Cruise Australias coastline in a luxury motor yachtdiscover iconic destinations, hidden gems, and unforgettable maritime adventures.
READ MORE Arrow
 
 
 
Muster Moreton Island

MUSTER | MORETON BAY & HAMILTON ISLAND

Relive the magic of the Maritimo Muster at Moreton Bay and Hamilton Island watch the highlights and experience the adventure of the Maritimo lifestyle!
watch now Arrow
 
 
 
M75 Singapore Comp WEB

CHARTING THE SEASONS | THE BEST TIMES TO CRUISE ASIA WITH MARITIMO

When it comes to boating, timing is everything. The shifting seasons across Asia shape not only the weather, but also the colour, culture and experience of every destination.
READ MORE Arrow
 
 
 
Newport Boat Show

UPCOMING EVENTS

Join Maritimos exclusive events to connect, learn, and celebrate life on the water. From boat shows, fun gatherings to spectacular cruises, theres something for everyone. Discover upcoming events and make unforgettable memories with fellow boating enthusiasts.
DISCOVER MORE Arrow
 

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube

 

Related Articles

Maritimo returns to Sydney on Water Boat Show
Exhibiting two of its most celebrated models, the M50 and M55 Flybridge yachts Maritimo Luxury Motor Yachts is proud to announce its participation in the Sydney International on Water Boat Show, taking place from November 13 to 16 at Darling Harbour's Cockle Bay. Posted on 2 Oct Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Watch the new trailer
Experience the remarkable craftsmanship, class-leading space and performance of the new Maritimo M50 Experience the remarkable craftsmanship, class-leading space, and performance of the new Maritimo M50 in our latest video. Posted on 2 Sep Motor Yacht Service Centre joins Maritimo family
As Maritimo appoints new factory direct consultants in New Zealand After 20 years of service, warranty and support for Maritimo motor yacht owners in New Zealand, Motor Yacht Service Centre has joined the Maritimo family as an authorised sales partner. Posted on 27 Aug Maritimo Staff Spotlight - Apprentices
The treasure that is the people who craft the boats Crafting Maritimo's renowned luxury motor yachts takes people. Good people. Many have vast oceans of experience. Literally. None more so than Maritimo's Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter AM. Posted on 2 Aug Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Take a Virtual Tour
Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo Take a moment to indulge in our immersive virtual tours, available through the form link below. Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo, all from the comfort of your own home. Posted on 4 Jul Maritimo M50 Flybridge & S60 Sedan Video
We speak to Maritimo's Neil McCabe & Phil Candler We talked to Neil McCabe, Maritimo's Design Office Manager, and Phil Candler, Maritimo's General Manager Operations, to find out more about the M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 17 Jun Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht - Global launch
Enhancements to both the exterior and interior deliver great appeal Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, will proudly display the first S60 Sedan Motor Yacht at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 21 May Maritimo M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht - Global launch
Setting the benchmark in long-range cruising motor yachts Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, expands its next generation model line-up with the global launch of the all-new M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 2025. Posted on 21 May Maritimo propeller development
"High speed screw development definitely is a scientific approach to what is a black art" "High speed screw development definitely is a scientific approach to what is a black art," said Willaton in opening. "Propellers can be a tricky thing, and so we take the hull resistance figures from our in-house Naval Architect here at Maritimo." Posted on 9 May
Maritimo M75Maritimo M50Maritimo M600
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy