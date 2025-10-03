Please select your home edition
Johnson 70 - a new generation of luxury yachts, ready to set sail

by Johnson Yachts 3 Oct 06:40 PDT
Johnson 70 © Johnson Yachts

The third Johnson 70 has just completed her sea trials — proving her strength and performance on the water. Every system has been fully tested and certified by the original manufacturers, giving you complete confidence with warranty-backed reliability.

Now fully outfitted, she is ready for export and awaiting her next owner. But the Johnson 70 is more than just ready—it is designed to outshine its peers.

Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts

Superyacht-level design

Unlike most yachts in this class, the Johnson 70 is penned by Bill Dixon of Dixon Yacht Design, giving it proportions and elegance typically reserved for much larger superyachts.

Expansive Space, Ingenious Design

On most 70-foot yachts, the height of the lower deck forces steps on the main deck, breaking the flow of space. Thanks to Bill Dixon's smart design, the Johnson 70 overcomes this limitation with a true same-level main deck. Paired with 180 degrees salon doors, the result is brighter interiors, uninterrupted views, and a greater sense of freedom.

Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts

Convenience rarely seen

Few yachts in this category include an interior staircase connecting the main deck to the skylounge. On the Johnson 70, it enhances guest comfort and provides safe, easy access even in poor weather.

Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts

Interiors beyond expectation

Designed by Design Unlimited (UK), the Johnson 70 blends Italian ALPI walnut veneers with soft fabrics and layered textures—creating a refined yet welcoming atmosphere. With four guest cabins plus crew quarters, privacy and comfort are never compromised.

Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts

Performance with ease

Johnson 70 comes with Sleipner Vector Fins zero-speed stabilizers and hydraulic bow and stern thrusters. Combined with twin 1,150hp CAT engines (top speed 24 knots), every journey is smooth, stable, and effortless.

Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts
Johnson 70 - photo © Johnson Yachts

Built around you

Unlike production yachts, the Johnson 70 is fully customizable—ensuring your yacht reflects your lifestyle and vision.

This third Johnson 70 is complete, tested, and ready to sail to her new owner.

