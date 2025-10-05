The all-new Axopar 38 – The most customisable adventure boat ever built

Axopar 38 © Axopar Boats Axopar 38 © Axopar Boats

by eyachts 4 Oct 18:29 PDT

Eyachts, the exclusive Australian and New Zealand dealer for Axopar Boats, is proud to unveil the Axopar 38, the most ambitious model in the brand's history. Building on the legacy of the iconic Axopar 37, which has sold more than 3,000 hulls worldwide, the 38 introduces unprecedented modularity, enhanced comfort, and world-class drivability.

The model will make its world premiere at BOOT Düsseldorf in January 2026, with Australian deliveries to follow.

Bow - Configurations for Every Lifestyle

At the foredeck, the Axopar 38 introduces a new level of versatility. The standard layout includes a forward-facing sofa, but owners can upgrade to a full U-shaped lounge with hidden lockers, add a table with multiple height settings, or convert the area into a full sunbed.

Cabins - Bigger, Brighter, More Liveable

Inside, the 38 places new emphasis on liveability. The Cross Cabins wheelhouse has been enlarged, providing greater light and space for socialising, while the forward cabin now offers full standing headroom.

Owners can select from multiple options, including an enclosed toilet, a full shower, or a kitchenette, transforming the boat from a capable day cruiser into a vessel suitable for extended adventures. The result is a cabin that feels open and practical without losing the sleek, athletic DNA that defines Axopar.

Aft - Smarter Deck Design

The aft area is where the 38 makes some of its most significant leaps forward. Owners can choose between a forward-facing sofa, a wet bar, a leaning post, or a full aft cabin topped with a sunbed, with more options to be revealed.

A standout feature is the new aft-opening windscreen. By opening fully to the rear deck, it allows for natural ventilation and stronger connection between interior and exterior spaces, a design particularly well-suited to warmer climates.

Activity Platforms - Safe and Practical Innovation

While many manufacturers have introduced fold-out balconies, Axopar has taken a safer and more practical approach with its raised activity platforms.

As Co-Founder Jan-Erik Viitala explains:

"We see so many brands designing balconies too low to the waterline, which makes them unusable or even unsafe in real conditions. We've lifted our activity platforms higher above the water, keeping them reliable, safe, and functional in all environments."

These platforms extend deck space for swimming, diving, and watersports, while retaining the core strength and integrity of the hull.

Performance - True to the Axopar DNA

As with every model in the range, drivability remains central to the 38's design. With a newly optimised hull, twin 300 or 350 hp outboards, and expected top speeds of over 45 knots, the 38 combines exhilarating performance with confidence-inspiring handling.

"The number one function of a boat should be that it drives and behaves well," says Viitala. "Whatever Axopar does in the future will never compromise drivability. We focus on innovation, not gimmicks. The 38 is about boiling functionality down to its essence and making it work."

A Boat for Every Adventure

Launching first as the Cross Cabin, the 38 range will expand through 2026-2027 to include the Sun Top, Cross Top, and CCX. Each variation is designed to suit different lifestyles: from year-round, all-weather boating, to open-air entertaining, to fishing and active leisure.

Joe Fox, Sales Manager at Eyachts, shares his first impressions after stepping aboard the prototype in Europe:

"Having had exclusive access to view the prototype, I can confidently say the Axopar 38 is a real winner. The increase in volume is immediately noticeable, the clever design features stand out at every turn, and the stance of the boat on the water is unmistakably new. It feels like a genuine step forward from the 37, bigger, smarter, and more versatile, without losing the performance and DNA that make Axopar so unique."

Russell Ayers, Axopar Brand Manager at Eyachts, speaks to its relevance for the Australian and New Zealand market:

"The Axopar 37 has been an icon here, but Australian and New Zealand boaters are always pushing for more comfort and more capability. The Axopar 38 delivers exactly that, while staying true to the DNA that makes Axopar such a trusted offshore performer. From Rottnest to Pittwater to Auckland, we know this model is going to be a real winner for local conditions."