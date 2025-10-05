Ensign's latest news, reviews, and top picks

Please select your home edition
Welcome to our latest update with news, reviews, and top picks. In this edition,
we highlight the upcoming Pittwater Sail Expo at the RPAYC, recap some European highlights from our brands in 2025, and showcase some new photos of the highly anticipated J/Boats J/36. Check out our top demo models for the upcoming season, including the award-winning Bavaria C46, which now has an over $500,000 price reduction! 
 
Looking to get on the water today with a pre-loved yacht? We have a range of used boats available to sail away today that can fit your budget and desires. A newly listed 2017 J/Boats J/70, 2016 Nautiech 40 Open, 2022 Nautitech 40 Open located in Spain, 2010 Bavaria Cruiser 45 ready to cruise, 2008 Amel 54 impeccably finished, 2024 Tesoro T40 (outboard powered), 2022 Bavaria SR41 (Motorboat of the Year winner), and a fully optioned 2023 J/Boats J/99. Plus much more great listings. 
 
Talk to our team about how you can save time and money on your new yacht with European delivery and take the stress out of starting your sailing journey with our European Concierge Service.
 
Ready to charter a yacht in the Mediterranean and escape the Australian winter? We have some fantastic last-minute deals available with discounts of up to 50%
 
Ensign Yachts are proud to be the exclusive Australian dealer for award-winning brands
J/Boats J/40 - European Yacht of the Year & Cruising World Boat of the Year 2025
Nautitech 44 Open - European Yacht of the Year & Best Boats Award 2023 
Nautitech 48 Open - European Yacht of the Year & Best Boats Award 2025 
Bavaria C46 - European Yacht of the Year (available to view in Sydney)
Bavaria C42 - European Yacht of the Year 2021
Bavaria SR41 - Motorboat of the Year 2022 
Bavaria SR38 - Best of Boats Award 2022 
Bavaria SR35 - French Moteur Boat of the Year 2023
 
Happy boating!
 

The Ensign Yachts Team

 

Pittwater Sail Expo set to be Sailing Show of the Year

Join us at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Newport for the Pittwater Sail Expo on Friday 24th - Sunday 26th October a free, family-friendly event celebrating all things sailing and the vibrant marine lifestyle. 

On display from Ensign Yachts will be the sporty J/Boats J/99, the award-winning Bavaria C46 (now with HUGE savings), and the classically elegant Tofinou 9.7. We will also be featuring the Nautitech 40 Open. Plus, find out more about our new share boat offering. 

 

Discover the new J/Boats J/36 - A true all-rounder!

The new J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of the J/112E - a design thats been winning hearts and silverware around the world since 2016. The new name comes with a new deck, new cockpit, and new styling to provide more cruising appeal and sailing versatility with the same race proven hull design.

 

We are excited to see the new J/36 perform on the race course and continue the podium legacy of its J/112E predecessor, as well as the cruising adventures of those lucky owners. 

 

Contact us for details on options and shipping times. Check out a quick 360 interior video of this new model below. 

 

Want to keep up to date with the latest J/Boats news? Check out their e-Newsletter

 

Ensign's Euro Tour 2025 Highlights

Check out this clip where Ensign Yachts director Sean Rush, highlights some of our exclusive brands in his recent European tour. The tour includes the European racer cruiser of the year the JBoats J40, the European catamaran of the year the Nautitech 48 Open, the unique Bluewater cruiser the Wauquiez 55, and exquisite Tesoro T40 - the motor yacht they call the Bentley of the sea - which we are proud to now represent in Australia.

 

Upcoming International Boat Shows

There are a number of fantastic upcoming boat shows and events to put in your calendar for this year. This is a chance to get on board the latest award-winning models in our range from Bavaria YachtsNautitech CatamaransJ/BoatsWauquiezRhea Marine, and Tofinou. You can register your interest to attend an upcoming boat show, and Ensign can offer you exclusive access to view our latest models. 

  • Pittwater Sail Expo 24-26 October (Sydney)
    On display - Bavaria C46, Tofinou 9.7, J/Boats J/99
  • Boot Dusseldorf 17-26 January 2-26 (Germany)
    A range of yachts from Bavaria, J/Boats, Tesoro, Nautitech, Tofinou and Wauquiez
  • Miami International Boat Show 11-15 February 2026 (USA)
    Yacht brands TBC

 

Featured New Boats

Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner
Nautitech 41 Type S
 
POA
A new species is coming! To spark brand-new sensations and evoke new emotions, Nautitech breaks the rules and...
Ref No: N41S
 
More Info
 
Tofinou 7.9
 
POA
The Tofinou 7.9 is an innovative and unique daysailer with a modern racing-inspired hull. At the helm of this...
Ref No: T79
 
More Info
 
Tofinou 9.7
 
AU $ 425,000
2022 TOFINOU 9.7 - DEMO BOAT FOR SALE - AVAILABLE NOW IN SYDNEY. Special Ensign demo offer = $425,000...
Ref No: ESC 500
 
More Info
 
Rhea 730 Timonier
 
AU $ 175,000
$175,000 sail away. Huge price reduction. Demonstrator model in as new condition with only 60hrs. Huge...
Ref No: CPM 828
 
More Info
 
J Boats J/36
 
AU $ 595,000
The NEW J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of...
Ref No: J36
 
More Info
 
Tesoro T38 Power Cat
 
Euro 540,000
The new high performance T38 Power Cat starts a new concept of a luxury multihull division in the Tesoro...
Ref No: TT38PC
 
More Info
 

 

Pre-Owned Top Picks

Dont see the boat you are looking for? Reach out to us as we have a number of silent listings and new boats that will be available shortly, including a pre-owned Bavaria sailboat and Nautitech catamaran. 

Why list your boat with Ensign Yachts? See our Tested 5-point plan
J Boats J/70
 
AU $ 85,000
Treat yourself to a genuine icon of one design sailing. The perfect combination of an accessible design and...
Ref No: ESC 523
 
More Info
 
Bavaria Cruiser 45
 
AU $ 259,000
This impressive well-equipped Bavaria Cruiser 45 is made in Germany and designed for comfort, performance,...
Ref No: ESC 519
 
More Info
 
Amel 54
 
AU $ 724,000
The Amel 54 is a French-built cruising sailboat with blue-water capabilities. It continues to be a popular...
Ref No: ESC 516
 
More Info
 
Rhea 23 Open
 
AU $ 150,000
The Rhea 23 Open is a fabulous and well-presented day boat that will take you fishing, whale watching, water...
Ref No: EPM 892
 
More Info
 
Bavaria SR41 HT
 
AU $ 785,000
2022 Bavaria SR41 HT - Ready to Enjoy Now Step into the lifestyle you've been dreaming of with this...
Ref No: EPM 893
 
More Info
 
Nautitech 40 Open
 
Euro 398,000
Waiting for you now in the Pacific, this well equipped, one owner 2021 Nautitech 40 Open is adventure ready,...
Ref No: ESC 524
 
More Info
 
J Boats J/99
 
AU $ 495,000
J/99 Learning to Fly - Sporty Offshore Racer-Cruiser Learning to Fly is a J/99 with a story--and a...
Ref No: ESC 517
 
More Info
 
Nautitech 40 Open
 
Euro 440,000
AVAILABLE NOW IN SPAIN !! Are you looking for an adventure? La Luna is a beautifully maintained and...
Ref No: ESC 512
 
More Info
 

Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats

 

After spare parts for your yacht? Check out our updated list of discounted parts available to ship Australia-wide!

 
 
 

