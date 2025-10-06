Please select your home edition
All-new flagship PB85 will make its world debut at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2025

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 6 Oct 10:36 PDT October 29 - November 2, 2025

Palm Beach Motor Yachts is excited to officially launch the new Palm Beach 85, the largest and most ambitious yacht in the company's 30-year history.

As Palm Beach Motor Yacht's strategic entry into larger builds, the PB85 represents both an evolution in scale and a reaffirmation of the DNA that defines Palm Beach Motor Yachts: timeless design, uncompromising craftsmanship, and performance shaped by decades of ocean racing experience.

Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Evolving the Palm Beach vision

The Palm Beach 85 is more than a new flagship—it's a milestone in the Palm Beach Motor Yacht story. While the brand has long been known for motor yachts between 32 and 70 feet, the PB85 extends Palm Beach's design philosophy into a new category. Uncompromised living spaces, customizable layouts, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow reflect the way today's owners cruise, while advanced composite engineering delivers the performance and fuel efficiency that are hallmarks of the brand with the proprietary V-Warp® Technology ensures that even at this scale, the PB85 delivers exceptional high speed, long-range fuel efficiency, and a remarkably comfortable ride.

Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

"The PB85 marks an exciting chapter for Palm Beach," said Mark Richards, Founder, CEO, and Chief Designer. "It proves that even as we build larger yachts, we'll never compromise on the principles that define us: strength, efficiency, and elegance. Those same principles have delivered our team's nine Sydney Hobart wins and continue to drive every yacht we design."

Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

A flagship for owners

The PB85 offers customizable configurations, with options for multiple stateroom layouts designed for extended cruising and entertaining. Every detail, from handcrafted interiors to advanced propulsion systems, reflects Palm Beach's commitment to blending timeless design with forward-thinking innovation.

By introducing the PB85, Palm Beach Motor Yachts demonstrates its ability to scale up without losing the DNA that defines the brand. From the racecourse to the flagship, Palm Beach Motor Yachts continues to set new standards—proving that performance and luxury are not opposing ideas, but two halves of the same vision.

Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 Sedan Layout - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 Sedan Layout - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Salon - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Salon - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Galley - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Galley - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Salon - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Salon - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Helm - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Helm - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Helm - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 85 - Helm - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

