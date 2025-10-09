The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is set to impress this November

Sydney International on-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show Sydney International on-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

by Sydney Boat Show 8 Oct 22:59 PDT

Darling Harbour will come alive with the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, a four-day celebration of Australia's love for life in, on and around the water.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, the show will feature more than 150 luxury vessels on display at a purpose-built marina in Cockle Bay. From high-end motor yachts and power cruisers to sailing yachts and cutting-edge marine technology, visitors will be able to browse, buy or charter vessels, explore the latest equipment, and discover the best in marine innovation.

Onshore, the action continues with a festival precinct spanning Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park. At the heart of it all will be the new Discover Boating Festival Hub, where visitors can enjoy boating displays, product launches, interactive activations, roving entertainment, live music, and an array of gourmet food and wine experiences.

A standout feature of the Discover Boating Festival Hub will be the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck, where celebrated wine judge Will Figueira will swap the judging table for the tasting deck, hosting guided masterclasses that combine exceptional drops with the stories behind them. Wine Selectors Tasting Deck masterclasses will include: Bon Voyage Bubbles, Waves of White, Captain's Choice, Summer Reds, and Sunset Sips.

Mr Figueira said there's no better pairing than a love of boating and a great glass of wine.

"We're thrilled to be part of the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show — it's the perfect setting to celebrate the best of Australian lifestyle: sun, sea and sensational wine. Just like boating, great wine is all about discovery, craftsmanship and savouring the journey," he said.

Early-bird tickets are available to the general public until 22 October 2025 at $32 (plus booking fee). Children under 16 receive free entry when accompanied by a paying adult.

All tickets include access to the Discover Boating Festival Hub and tickets for the Wine Selectors masterclasses are an additional $15 for a 30-minute session, with four curated wine tastings included.

All Sydney International On-Water Boat Show tickets purchased before 22 October 2025 will go into the draw to win a two-night stay at the five-star InterContinental Sydney, including a dining package, valued at $2,500.

Just some of the brands and businesses confirmed for 2025 include: 313 Marine, AMI, Amphibious AUS, Austral Propellers, Azimut, Boatology, Boating Co, Boating Partnerships, Carbon Yachts, Club Marine, Cumberland Charter Yachts, DCH Marine, E-Yachts, Fenquin, Fixtech, Flagship International, Fleming Yachts, Float Haven, Grand Boats, Kick n Bak Floats, Leopard Catamarans, Martha Cove Marine, Maritimo, Multihull, Nautilus, Ocean Media, Pacific Boating, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Princess Yachts, Ray White Marine, Sealegs International, Sherlock Industries (Birdboss), Shoreside Clothing, Short Marine, Simpson Marine, Sirocco and many more.

Right in the heart of Sydney, Darling Harbour offers exceptional accessibility. With convenient parking, easy pedestrian access, ferries, buses and direct transport links from Town Hall and Wynyard stations, getting to the event is effortless. Travellers from interstate and overseas are also just a quick 20-minute trip from Sydney Airport by car or train.

The show's extended hours, 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday, mean guests can enjoy the glow of spring twilights while experiencing the best of Australia's boating lifestyle.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is proudly supported by official partners Walcon Marine, GMSV, Century Batteries, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors.

For exhibitor information, partnership opportunities, exclusive announcements and ticket sales, visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.