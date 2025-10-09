Please select your home edition
Edition




The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is set to impress this November

by Sydney Boat Show 8 Oct 22:59 PDT 13-16 November 2025
Sydney International on-Water Boat Show © Sydney Boat Show

Darling Harbour will come alive with the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, a four-day celebration of Australia's love for life in, on and around the water.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, the show will feature more than 150 luxury vessels on display at a purpose-built marina in Cockle Bay. From high-end motor yachts and power cruisers to sailing yachts and cutting-edge marine technology, visitors will be able to browse, buy or charter vessels, explore the latest equipment, and discover the best in marine innovation.

Onshore, the action continues with a festival precinct spanning Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park. At the heart of it all will be the new Discover Boating Festival Hub, where visitors can enjoy boating displays, product launches, interactive activations, roving entertainment, live music, and an array of gourmet food and wine experiences.

A standout feature of the Discover Boating Festival Hub will be the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck, where celebrated wine judge Will Figueira will swap the judging table for the tasting deck, hosting guided masterclasses that combine exceptional drops with the stories behind them. Wine Selectors Tasting Deck masterclasses will include: Bon Voyage Bubbles, Waves of White, Captain's Choice, Summer Reds, and Sunset Sips.

Mr Figueira said there's no better pairing than a love of boating and a great glass of wine.

"We're thrilled to be part of the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show — it's the perfect setting to celebrate the best of Australian lifestyle: sun, sea and sensational wine. Just like boating, great wine is all about discovery, craftsmanship and savouring the journey," he said.

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show - Show Map - photo © Sydney Boat Show
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show - Show Map - photo © Sydney Boat Show

Early-bird tickets are available to the general public until 22 October 2025 at $32 (plus booking fee). Children under 16 receive free entry when accompanied by a paying adult.

All tickets include access to the Discover Boating Festival Hub and tickets for the Wine Selectors masterclasses are an additional $15 for a 30-minute session, with four curated wine tastings included.

All Sydney International On-Water Boat Show tickets purchased before 22 October 2025 will go into the draw to win a two-night stay at the five-star InterContinental Sydney, including a dining package, valued at $2,500.

Just some of the brands and businesses confirmed for 2025 include: 313 Marine, AMI, Amphibious AUS, Austral Propellers, Azimut, Boatology, Boating Co, Boating Partnerships, Carbon Yachts, Club Marine, Cumberland Charter Yachts, DCH Marine, E-Yachts, Fenquin, Fixtech, Flagship International, Fleming Yachts, Float Haven, Grand Boats, Kick n Bak Floats, Leopard Catamarans, Martha Cove Marine, Maritimo, Multihull, Nautilus, Ocean Media, Pacific Boating, Palm Beach Motor Yachts, Princess Yachts, Ray White Marine, Sealegs International, Sherlock Industries (Birdboss), Shoreside Clothing, Short Marine, Simpson Marine, Sirocco and many more.

Right in the heart of Sydney, Darling Harbour offers exceptional accessibility. With convenient parking, easy pedestrian access, ferries, buses and direct transport links from Town Hall and Wynyard stations, getting to the event is effortless. Travellers from interstate and overseas are also just a quick 20-minute trip from Sydney Airport by car or train.

The show's extended hours, 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday, mean guests can enjoy the glow of spring twilights while experiencing the best of Australia's boating lifestyle.

The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is proudly supported by official partners Walcon Marine, GMSV, Century Batteries, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors.

For exhibitor information, partnership opportunities, exclusive announcements and ticket sales, visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.

Related Articles

Sydney International on-Water Boat Show tickets
Set to deliver a premium festival experience this November Tickets for the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, held from 13 to 16 November at Sydney's Darling Harbour, will be released this week. Posted on 23 Sep Sydney International On-Water Boat Show Preview
Set to deliver a premium festival experience this November With just eight weeks to go, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is shaping up as a must-attend celebration of Australia's marine lifestyle. Posted on 15 Sep Shop, compare & discover at the Sydney Boat Show
Kicking off this Thursday and running until Sunday 17 August at Sydney Olympic Park Whether buying a first boat, upgrading to a new model, or exploring the latest on-water innovations, the 2025 Sydney Boat Show offers the ultimate opportunity to shop, compare and connect with leading boating brands, all under one roof. Posted on 12 Aug Sydney Boat Show set to host major launches
The Show will deliver the ultimate boating and fishing lifestyle experience all under one roof The Sydney Boat Show is set to make a splash at its new indoor venue, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park, from 14 to 17 August 2025, with a number of Australian, Asia-Pacific and international debuts scheduled across the four-days. Posted on 7 Aug Anaconda jumps on board for 2025 Sydney Boat Show
Signing as a major partner, marking a strong collaboration Anaconda, has signed as a major partner for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show, marking a strong collaboration between two champions of the great outdoors and further elevating the overall show experience for visitors. Posted on 30 Jul Tickets on Sale for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show
Taking place from 14 to 17 August 2025 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park Tickets for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show, which will take place from 14 to 17 August 2025 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park are now on sale. Posted on 23 Jun Sydney Boat Show indoor exhibition space sold-out
Major marine brands locked in early as public ticket sales open 23 June With two months to go, indoor exhibition space for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show is sold-out, as brands and businesses secure their spot at the new look event, which is set to offer a comprehensive indoor marine showcase. Posted on 19 Jun Exhibitor space filling fast - Don't miss the boat
Secure your space today for August's event at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park Exhibitor applications for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show (14-17 August, Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park) are coming in fast! Posted on 6 May Leaders unite at Sydney International Boat Show
To drive industry-wide conference opportunity In another first for the Sydney International Boat Show, the 2024 event, which took place last weekend at Sydney's iconic Darling Harbour, also played the backdrop for a significant conference. Posted on 6 Aug 2024
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy