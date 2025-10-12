Explore the Palm Beach 45 on display at Melbourne International Boat Show

Palm Beach 45 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts Palm Beach 45 © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 12 Oct 00:04 PDT

Palm Beach Motor Yachts will bring its signature blend of performance, craftsmanship, and timeless design to the 2025 Melbourne International Boat Show, October 16-19. More than a showcase of yachts, Melbourne is an opportunity to share the philosophy and ocean racing pedigree that set Palm Beach Motor Yachts apart.

At the show, we're proud to present the Palm Beach 45—a motor yacht that reflects everything we stand for. Shaped by decades of ocean-racing DNA and built on our proprietary V-Warp® Technology, the PB45 delivers remarkable fuel efficiency, elegance, and an incredibly smooth ride. Step aboard and experience the motor yacht that continues to turn heads and set new expectations.

Available in Sedan or Flybridge configurations, with customisable layouts for upper or lower galley, the Palm Beach 45 is designed for extended cruising and effortless entertaining.

Join us at the 2025 Melbourne International Boat Show, October 16-19, at the Docklands in Melbourne by booking a private tour.

Book a private tour here.