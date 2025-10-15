Spotlight on Evening Star - An ATL Composite solution from start to finish

Eighteen months of construction are drawing to a close at Mahi Boats on the full-custom Schionning 1520 Solitaire performance catamaran, Evening Star.

The owners chose the 15.25-metre Schionning design for its spacious proportions, generous accommodation, and proven cruising pedigree — ideal for a liveaboard lifestyle and extended bluewater passages.

Based at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard, Dan Williams and his team of shipwrights, naval architects, and composite specialists have overseen the project from the outset.

"We've taken a good design and made it brilliant," said Dan. "There were a lot of changes as the boat came together and we were able to accommodate them because of the 3D modelling we used to render the details, and a 4-axis CNC router to create custom one-off moulds."

At the heart of Evening Star's success lies ATL Composites' DuFLEX® panel system — a product that embodies the ATL DNA of innovation, performance, and precision engineering.

"Crucial to the strength, lightweight and integrity of the boat — and our ability to meet custom requirements — is the DuFLEX® panel system, cut to order at ATL Composites," Dan explained.

"It saved us a lot of time and ensured consistent quality. Everything fits together perfectly, and to get the curves to match up is incredible!"

DuFLEX® — Local innovation with global performance

Manufactured in Australia by ATL Composites, DuFLEX® is the only Australian-made pre-laminated composite panel system with over 25 years of proven application history. This local production advantage means shorter lead times, greater project adaptability, and guaranteed consistency compared to imported alternatives — a cornerstone of ATL's Australian-made innovation.

Each DuFLEX® panel is engineered as part of ATL's complete end-to-end composite ecosystem — pairing seamlessly with Techniglue®, Kinetix® resin systems, and vacuum bagging consumables for turnkey builds. The integration of ATL's own Kinetix® resin formulations provides unmatched adhesion, fatigue resistance, and chemical compatibility — performance attributes that define the company's in-house advantage.

This reflects a key ATL differentiation pillar: formulation control. Every ATL product, from resin to adhesive, is developed and manufactured by ATL's in-house team of chemists and engineers — ensuring superior compatibility across systems and a quality standard trusted for decades.

Sustainability in practice

The Evening Star build also reflects ATL's growing focus on sustainability — a core brand pillar driving product innovation.

By manufacturing locally and utilising low-waste production processes, ATL significantly reduces embodied energy in its composite solutions. Ongoing R&D programs are also exploring bio-based resins, PET cores, and recyclable composite technologies, ensuring that performance and environmental responsibility advance together.

Precision and reliability

To ensure precise assembly, Mahi Boats used ATL's Z-Press system, which applies heat and pressure to cure the epoxy adhesive on Z-Joints. These joins cure in as little as seven to 20 minutes depending on temperature, delivering accuracy, efficiency, and reduced build time.

Other ATL products used on the Evening Star project include Divinycell Structural Foam, KINETIX® R246TX Thixotropic Laminating Epoxy, WEST SYSTEM® 105 resin, and TECHNIGLUE® R60 Structural Adhesive in convenient cartridge form, along with TECHNIFILL® R1160 Fairing Compound.

A showcase of the ATL Ethos

"The DuFLEX® system supported a fast, precise, and high-quality outcome," Dan said. "It really showcases how well flat panel construction works when done right. We'd love to build another one — we've got the tools, the team, and the expertise ready to go."

Evening Star stands as a powerful example of the ATL DNA in action — innovation through chemistry, precision through engineering, and reliability through local manufacturing. It's this integrated approach that has positioned ATL Composites as Australia's leader in advanced composite solutions for over 45 years.