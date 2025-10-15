Please select your home edition
Edition

Spotlight on Evening Star - An ATL Composite solution from start to finish

by DuFLEX 14 Oct 22:24 PDT
Dan and the team from Mahi Boats © ATL Composites

Eighteen months of construction are drawing to a close at Mahi Boats on the full-custom Schionning 1520 Solitaire performance catamaran, Evening Star.

The owners chose the 15.25-metre Schionning design for its spacious proportions, generous accommodation, and proven cruising pedigree — ideal for a liveaboard lifestyle and extended bluewater passages.

Based at Gold Coast City Marina & Shipyard, Dan Williams and his team of shipwrights, naval architects, and composite specialists have overseen the project from the outset.

"We've taken a good design and made it brilliant," said Dan. "There were a lot of changes as the boat came together and we were able to accommodate them because of the 3D modelling we used to render the details, and a 4-axis CNC router to create custom one-off moulds."

At the heart of Evening Star's success lies ATL Composites' DuFLEX® panel system — a product that embodies the ATL DNA of innovation, performance, and precision engineering.

"Crucial to the strength, lightweight and integrity of the boat — and our ability to meet custom requirements — is the DuFLEX® panel system, cut to order at ATL Composites," Dan explained.

"It saved us a lot of time and ensured consistent quality. Everything fits together perfectly, and to get the curves to match up is incredible!"

DuFLEX® — Local innovation with global performance

Manufactured in Australia by ATL Composites, DuFLEX® is the only Australian-made pre-laminated composite panel system with over 25 years of proven application history. This local production advantage means shorter lead times, greater project adaptability, and guaranteed consistency compared to imported alternatives — a cornerstone of ATL's Australian-made innovation.

Each DuFLEX® panel is engineered as part of ATL's complete end-to-end composite ecosystem — pairing seamlessly with Techniglue®, Kinetix® resin systems, and vacuum bagging consumables for turnkey builds. The integration of ATL's own Kinetix® resin formulations provides unmatched adhesion, fatigue resistance, and chemical compatibility — performance attributes that define the company's in-house advantage.

This reflects a key ATL differentiation pillar: formulation control. Every ATL product, from resin to adhesive, is developed and manufactured by ATL's in-house team of chemists and engineers — ensuring superior compatibility across systems and a quality standard trusted for decades.

Sustainability in practice

The Evening Star build also reflects ATL's growing focus on sustainability — a core brand pillar driving product innovation.

By manufacturing locally and utilising low-waste production processes, ATL significantly reduces embodied energy in its composite solutions. Ongoing R&D programs are also exploring bio-based resins, PET cores, and recyclable composite technologies, ensuring that performance and environmental responsibility advance together.

Precision and reliability

To ensure precise assembly, Mahi Boats used ATL's Z-Press system, which applies heat and pressure to cure the epoxy adhesive on Z-Joints. These joins cure in as little as seven to 20 minutes depending on temperature, delivering accuracy, efficiency, and reduced build time.

Other ATL products used on the Evening Star project include Divinycell Structural Foam, KINETIX® R246TX Thixotropic Laminating Epoxy, WEST SYSTEM® 105 resin, and TECHNIGLUE® R60 Structural Adhesive in convenient cartridge form, along with TECHNIFILL® R1160 Fairing Compound.

A showcase of the ATL Ethos

"The DuFLEX® system supported a fast, precise, and high-quality outcome," Dan said. "It really showcases how well flat panel construction works when done right. We'd love to build another one — we've got the tools, the team, and the expertise ready to go."

Evening Star stands as a powerful example of the ATL DNA in action — innovation through chemistry, precision through engineering, and reliability through local manufacturing. It's this integrated approach that has positioned ATL Composites as Australia's leader in advanced composite solutions for over 45 years.

Related Articles

West System Six10 Epoxy cartridges are back!
Pre-thickened, gap filling epoxy back after a disruption to supply for an extended time ATL Composites is very happy to announce that WEST SYSTEM Six10 Epoxy Cartridge Packs are now available again to the Australian and Asian markets. Posted on 8 Jul DuFLEX the key to sustainable, accessible cruising
The beamy boat with a plumb bow, described as "a big ute on water" Officially launched in May, the latest addition to the Noosa Ferry fleet is the boutique, hybrid-powered catamaran named HV Stillwater. Posted on 13 Jun Expanding horizons with West System Epoxy
Working on D-Class boats over the years sparked Jonathan Minnebo's love of sailing Returning to his roots, Jonathan Minnebo has broadened his sights from solely shipwright work to creating bespoke furniture and staircase design and installation. Posted on 6 Jun Cure 55 infused with ATL's KINETIX R118
Cure Marine uses KINETIX R118 Infusion Epoxy and Custom formulated laminating epoxies and adhesives Just months after its launch, the Cure 55 has earned global recognition as a hot contender for the Multihull of the Year Award in the Performance Cruising category by Multihulls World/Multicoques Magazine. Posted on 6 May Pretty in Pink - Mermaid joins the D-Class fleet
Rebuilt using Celery Top Pine planking, Mermaid required bucket loads of WEST SYSTEM epoxy products Mermaid, the Derwent Class yacht undergoing restoration at Tasmanian Shipwrights & Co, will soon take her place among the D-Class fleet - standing out from the crowd with her hot pink hull. Posted on 27 Jan A Mermaid's tale
The next D-Class to emerge from restoration The next Derwent Class (D-Class) yacht to join the fleet is undergoing a meticulous rebuild in the hands of talented craftspeople at Tasmanian Shipwrights & Co, ahead of her official debut at the 2025 Australian Wooden Boat Festival in February. Posted on 18 Dec 2024 New life for South Pacific II
South Pacific II is considered one of the standout vessels from Norman R. Wright & Sons South Pacific II, the 75-foot timber motor yacht built by Norman R. Wright & Sons and launched in 1962 as "Beryl May", returned to the boat builder's Brisbane headquarters in early 2023 for 18 months of upgrades and refurbishments for its new owner. Posted on 3 Nov 2024 ATL Composites launches Techniglue R28
A thixotropic, toughened system specifically formulated for high-strength adhesion As epoxy formulators with more than 40 years of experience and in-house technical expertise, ATL Composites has the flexibility to tailor products for specific markets. Posted on 9 Oct 2024 ATL Composites returns to METS in 2024
Set to exhibiy at the world's largest B2B marine event ATL Composites will exhibit with joint venture partners M.u.H. von der Linden GmbH based in Wesel as vdL Composites GmbH at the 36th METSTRADE Show. Posted on 16 Sep 2024
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy