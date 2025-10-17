Please select your home edition
The Yacht Sales Co. set to stage Boating Extravaganza at 2025 Gold Coast open day

by The Yacht Sales Co. 16 Oct 23:14 PDT 1 November 2025
The Yacht Sales Co. will stage its annual Gold Coast Open Day at The Boat Works on Saturday 1 November © The Yacht Sales Co.

The Yacht Sales Co. is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated 2025 Gold Coast Open Day on Saturday 1 November that will mark a celebration of everything boating.

Held from 9am to 3pm at the company's Gold Coast Sales Centre in The Boat Works dynamic marine precinct in Coomera, the free event promises a vibrant day on the water's edge with an impressive lineup of premium pre-owned yachts on display—both in the marina and on the hardstand.

The huge lineup of power and sail models on display includes multihulls and monohulls from Australian and international brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Schionning, Prestige, Beneteau, Leopard, Lagoon, Perry, Bavaria, Clipper Cordova, Lightwave and more.

The Yacht Sales Co. will stage its annual Gold Coast Open Day at The Boat Works on Saturday 1 November - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.
The Yacht Sales Co. will stage its annual Gold Coast Open Day at The Boat Works on Saturday 1 November - photo © The Yacht Sales Co.

Guests can fully immerse themselves in the boating lifestyle with a diverse selection of supporting exhibitors and suppliers throughout the precinct. This event provides a rare chance for both seasoned boaties and newcomers alike to connect, learn, explore, and be inspired.

The Yacht Sales Co. team will be on hand to offer expert advice on all aspects of buying, selling, or simply enjoying life on the water. With free parking, stunning waterfront dining venues and a lively marina atmosphere, visitors are encouraged to bring friends and family and make a day of it.

The Yacht Sales Co. Chief Executive Officer Mark Elkington said this year's Open Day is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

"These events have always been a huge hit, but with the incredible selection of quality pre-owned yachts models on display this year, we're expecting record attendance," he said.

"From power to sail, monohulls to multihulls, there's something for every boating enthusiast."

For further details, contact The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, email or visit yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/2025-gold-coast-open-day.

