Join Maritimo at SIBS 2025!

After several years away, Maritimo is returning to the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, November 1316 at Darling Harbour. We are thrilled to be displaying two of our most popular and in demand Motor Yachts, the M50 Flybridge and S55 Sedan. Well also have a dedicated Information Centre on our stand for Caribbean Boats. Following our recent acquisition, were redeveloping the range with a new generation of models that capture the spirit of Caribbeans legacy while embracing Maritimos renowned craftsmanship and innovation. If youre considering a new Maritimo or Caribbean wed love to connect with you ahead of the show to make your visit as productive as possible. Please let us know so we can: Provide the latest packages and options for your selected model.

Arrange a personal appointment for you during the show.

Share any information you may need to help with your boat purchasing journey.