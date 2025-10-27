Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M50




Join Maritimo at SIBS 2025!

by Maritimo 26 Oct 21:23 PDT 13-16 November 2025

 
 
SIBS
     
 

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL ON-WATER BOAT SHOW | 13 - 16 NOV

  
     
 

MARITIMO RETURNS TO THE SYDNEY BOAT SHOW

  
     
 

After several years away, Maritimo is returning to the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, November 1316 at Darling Harbour. We are thrilled to be displaying two of our most popular and in demand Motor Yachts, the M50 Flybridge and S55 Sedan.

 

Well also have a dedicated Information Centre on our stand for Caribbean Boats. Following our recent acquisition, were redeveloping the range with a new generation of models that capture the spirit of Caribbeans legacy while embracing Maritimos renowned craftsmanship and innovation.

 

If youre considering a new Maritimo or Caribbean wed love to connect with you ahead of the show to make your visit as productive as possible. Please let us know so we can:

  • Provide the latest packages and options for your selected model.
  • Arrange a personal appointment for you during the show.
  • Share any information you may need to help with your boat purchasing journey.

 

  
  REGISTER YOUR INTEREST  
     
 
 
M50 landscape

m50 flybridge

Discover the allure of the M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines luxury and innovation in spacious 50ft vessel. Its sophisticated design showcases a reimagined accommodation and living space layout, featuring a magnificent Master Stateroom and fully enclosed flybridge that doubles as a second story retreat.
register your interest Arrow
 
 
 
S55 landscape

s55 sedan

The S55 represents the advanced evolution of Maritimos long range cruising design. It fuses the latest advancements in nautical technology and design with the iconic features of Maritimos S-Series models of the past. Australian built, its sharpened exterior design, extensive entertainment areas and high performance reset the international standard for long-range cruising sedan motor yachts.
register your interest Arrow
 

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube

 

Related Articles

Maritimo makes a powerful statement at FLIBS
Australia's premier long-range luxury motor yachts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Maritimo, Australia's premier manufacturer of long-range luxury motor yachts, will make a commanding impression at this year's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) with a prime new location on FG Dock. Posted on 29 Oct Inside Maritimo Newsletter
The M50 is heading to the Sydney International on-Water Boat Show Maritimo is excited to announce that it will be returning to the all-new Sydney International On-Water Boat Show from the 13th to the 16th of November 2025 for the first time in six years. Posted on 4 Oct Maritimo returns to Sydney on Water Boat Show
Exhibiting two of its most celebrated models, the M50 and M55 Flybridge yachts Maritimo Luxury Motor Yachts is proud to announce its participation in the Sydney International on Water Boat Show, taking place from November 13 to 16 at Darling Harbour's Cockle Bay. Posted on 2 Oct Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Watch the new trailer
Experience the remarkable craftsmanship, class-leading space and performance of the new Maritimo M50 Experience the remarkable craftsmanship, class-leading space, and performance of the new Maritimo M50 in our latest video. Posted on 2 Sep Motor Yacht Service Centre joins Maritimo family
As Maritimo appoints new factory direct consultants in New Zealand After 20 years of service, warranty and support for Maritimo motor yacht owners in New Zealand, Motor Yacht Service Centre has joined the Maritimo family as an authorised sales partner. Posted on 27 Aug Maritimo Staff Spotlight - Apprentices
The treasure that is the people who craft the boats Crafting Maritimo's renowned luxury motor yachts takes people. Good people. Many have vast oceans of experience. Literally. None more so than Maritimo's Founder, Bill Barry-Cotter AM. Posted on 2 Aug Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Take a Virtual Tour
Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo Take a moment to indulge in our immersive virtual tours, available through the form link below. Experience the unparalleled craftsmanship and innovative design that define Maritimo, all from the comfort of your own home. Posted on 4 Jul Maritimo M50 Flybridge & S60 Sedan Video
We speak to Maritimo's Neil McCabe & Phil Candler We talked to Neil McCabe, Maritimo's Design Office Manager, and Phil Candler, Maritimo's General Manager Operations, to find out more about the M50 Flybridge and S60 Sedan during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 17 Jun Maritimo S60 Sedan Motor Yacht - Global launch
Enhancements to both the exterior and interior deliver great appeal Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, will proudly display the first S60 Sedan Motor Yacht at the 2025 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Posted on 21 May
Maritimo M75Maritimo M50Maritimo M600
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy