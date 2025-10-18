Ensign's latest news, reviews, top picks and upcoming events

The Ensign Yachts Team
Join us at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Newport for the Pittwater Sail Expo on Friday 24th - Sunday 26th October a free, family-friendly event celebrating all things sailing and the vibrant marine lifestyle. On display from Ensign Yachts will be the sporty J/Boats J/99, the award-winning Bavaria C46 (now with HUGE savings), and the classically elegant Tofinou 9.7. We will also be featuring the Nautitech 40 Open. Plus, find out more about our new share boat offering.
The new J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of the J/112E - a design thats been winning hearts and silverware around the world since 2016. The new name comes with a new deck, new cockpit, and new styling to provide more cruising appeal and sailing versatility with the same race proven hull design.
We are excited to see the new J/36 perform on the race course and continue the podium legacy of its J/112E predecessor, as well as the cruising adventures of those lucky owners.
Check out this clip where Ensign Yachts director Sean Rush, highlights some of our exclusive brands in his recent European tour. The tour includes the European racer cruiser of the year the JBoats J40, the European catamaran of the year the Nautitech 48 Open, the unique Bluewater cruiser the Wauquiez 55, and exquisite Tesoro T40 - the motor yacht they call the Bentley of the sea - which we are proud to now represent in Australia.
