Ensign's latest news, reviews, top picks and upcoming events

The new J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of the J/112E - a design thats been winning hearts and silverware around the world since 2016. The new name comes with a new deck, new cockpit, and new styling to provide more cruising appeal and sailing versatility with the same race proven hull design.

We are excited to see the new J/36 perform on the race course and continue the podium legacy of its J/112E predecessor, as well as the cruising adventures of those lucky owners.

Contact us for details on options and shipping times. Check out a quick 360 interior video of this new model below.

Want to keep up to date with the latest J/Boats news? Check out their e-Newsletter