Dual Asia Pacific premieres at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

Dufour 48 © Dufour Dufour 48 © Dufour

by The Yacht Sales Co. 19 Oct 23:18 PDT

The Yacht Sales Co. will unveil two world-leading new models at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show from 13-16 November in the heart of Darling Harbour.

Across four spectacular days and nights, visitors will have the opportunity to step aboard an exceptional selection of luxury sail and power yachts, including the Asia Pacific premiere of the new Fountaine Pajot FP41 and Dufour 48..

The internationally acclaimed ILIAD 53F power catamaran will also be on display to impress long-range cruising enthusiasts.

The Yacht Sales Co. Fountaine Pajot general manager Greg Boller said the company has already experienced strong interest in the new models and expects a solid turnout at the event.

"Since we first announced the FP41 and Dufour 48, the demand from the Asia Pacific region has been overwhelming and we have sold a number of models prior to their regional launch," Greg said.

"Now that buyers will be able to step aboard and experience these impressive new yachts in person at the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, we are confident that more orders will follow," he said.

"Both the FP41 and Dufour 48 are ideal for our cruising regions with an abundance of living space, light-filled areas, premium finishes and impressive performance."

Delivering volume and living space that outshines other catamarans in her class, the FP41 provides impressive handling and performance on long passages while remaining fun and easy to handle closer to shore.

The deck layout incorporates the popular double helmstation with a console housing all instruments for the skipper's convenience. Positioned at mid-height, this helm station offers an uninterrupted view of the water and the sails while allowing the skipper to easily maintain contact with those in the cockpit, saloon and on the new sundeck.

Life onboard is a delight with an array of relaxation areas, including sun loungers on the rooftop and foredeck, as well as a decadent rear-facing lounge integrated into the port transom. This 12-metre sailing catamaran represents the very essence of cruising, with an emphasis on safety, comfort and liveability.

The new Dufour 48 has made waves worldwide, recently nominated for the prestigious European Yacht of the Year 2026 award.

A superb achievement by naval architect Umberto Felci of Felci Yachts Design, the Dufour 48 ensures owners enjoy every moment of outdoor living with its range of exterior spaces, elegant lines and remarkable volume.

The yacht's aft cockpit has been redesigned to deliver even more instinctive, safe and hospitable sailing. Movement on deck is simple and natural while under way, and two dining tables provide ample space for entertaining and relaxing at anchor.

The popular aft platform returns as a welcome feature on the Dufour 48, and this genuine outdoor galley is equipped with all the essentials for alfresco dining, including a plancha grill. The yacht also features an innovative forward lounge with optional sunloungers for unrivalled comfort both under way and at anchor.

From performance cruising and liveaboard comfort to long-range exploration, this industry-leading boat show offers an unrivalled chance to explore some of the world's finest yachts in person.

The Yacht Sales Co.'s expert team will be on hand throughout the event to guide visitors through each yacht, while providing personalised advice on ownership, cruising planning, and how to collect a new yacht from the shipyards in Europe.

Visitors are encouraged to register their attendance early at yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/the-yacht-sales-co-2025-sibs.

For further details, contact The Yacht Sales Co. on +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, email or visit yachtsalesco.com/boat-shows-events/the-yacht-sales-co-2025-sibs.