Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

CL Yachts unveils first tri-deck catamaran CLC115

by CL Yachts 22 Oct 06:26 PDT

Hong Kong-based shipyard, CL Yachts, has revealed its latest innovation ahead of the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: the 35-metre catamaran, CLC115.

The first model in its brand new C-Series, CLC115 marks a significant milestone in the builder's output. As CL Yachts' first-ever catamaran, its expansive three-deck layout offers guests a fully immersive yachting experience, marrying style, comfort and efficiency throughout.

CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts

Leveraging the shipyard's comprehensive expertise in GRP hull construction, the use of a precise resin-infusion technique has enabled the 35-metre catamaran hull to be created in a single attempt. Certified to RINA Yacht Class standards, her lightweight composite hull is meticulously designed to balance structural integrity with fuel efficiency.

Performance-wise, CLC115 is powered by twin MAN V8-1300 diesel engines, with an optional hybrid system also on offer for quiet, eco-friendly cruising. This enables it to achieve top speeds of 18 knots and cruise comfortably at 10 knots.

CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts

Designed with sustainability at the core, alongside the hybrid propulsion, the 35-metre catamaran also features the possibility of solar panels and eco-conscious interiors, establishing a new standard for responsible luxury. A Smart Home module enhances the living experience by intuitively managing climate control, lighting, and other household systems for improved energy efficiency.

With the catamaran accommodating up to 12 people in style and comfort, the generous full-beam owner's suite on the main deck includes a spacious wardrobe, a vanity area, a desk, and a bathroom complete with convenient double sink.

CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts

Boasting a highly versatile and flexible layout, CLC115 provides customizable configurations to meet the needs of a diverse range of lifestyles and charter requirements.

As testament to the flexibility of the CLC115's design, the additional main deck guest stateroom can be configurated as a massage room, gym room or nursery.

Notably too, the aft areas on the main deck, mid deck, and sun deck can also be flexibly arranged to meet specific preferences and operational needs, ensuring optimal utilization of space, whatever the requirements of the owners and guests.

CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts

The remaining guest accommodation is found on the mid deck, where four ensuite guest staterooms offer a tranquil sanctuary for relaxation. Located below deck, the well-appointed crew quarters can house up to eight people.

With naval architecture and exterior design by Incat Crowther, the interiors of CLC115 are penned by Supertomato Studio. This superyacht offers refined luxury alongside a resort-style atmosphere. Its open-plan layout seamlessly combines its interior and exterior living areas, with panoramic views of the ocean on display at every turn.

CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts

The interior design emphasizes flowing curves and organic shapes that complement a carefully selected palette of neutral tones, fostering a tranquil and cohesive ambiance throughout. Every space has been meticulously designed for both relaxation and connection, from the serene lounges to the vibrant entertainment areas. CLC115's distinctive tri-deck layout provides multiple outdoor and indoor social areas for guests to make the most of the alfresco lifestyle.

With too many to list in full, just some of the stand-out areas on board CLC115 include the lifting beach platform, with its fold-down bulwarks offering a seamless connection with nature, and plentiful storage for water tenders and toys. Furthermore, the foredeck is home to its own spa pool, offering the ideal setting to unwind and enjoy stunning sea vistas, drink in hand.

"Designed for conviviality and well-being, every aspect of CLC115 is meticulously crafted to embrace nature and stimulate interaction. She represents the next evolution in shipbuilding - where craftsmanship meets consciousness. CLC115 seamlessly integrates sophisticated design with eco-friendly technology, setting a new benchmark for what responsible yachting signifies in today's world" said Martin Lo, Director, CL Yachts.

CLC115 - Owner suite - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Owner suite - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Guest stateroom - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Guest stateroom - photo © CL Yachts

Technical specifications:

  • Length Overall: 118'5" / 36.1 m
  • Beam: 34'5" / 10.5 m
  • Draft: 5'3" / 1.6 m
  • Engines: Twin MAN V8-1300 diesel (IMO Tier III)
  • Top Speed: 18 knots
  • Cruising Speed: 10 knots
  • Construction: GRP (resin-infused hull), RINA Yacht Class
  • Naval Architecture & Exterior: Incat Crowther
  • Interior Design: Supertomato Studio
  • Guest Accommodation: Up to 12 guests in 5 + 1 convertible cabins
  • Crew Accommodation: Up to 8 crew

Related Articles

CL Yachts unveils sporty new CLB65 SUV
New model being introduced ahead of the 2025 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show As the ever-popular CLB65 continues its grand tour - following its Asia-Pacific debut in Hong Kong and standout appearances at major boat shows across Australia and the US - CL Yachts is proud to unveil its latest concept: CLB65 SUV. Posted on 17 May Cheoy Lee 130 Explorer makes a splash
This vessel exemplifies Cheoy Lee's commitment to excellence in design, performance and comfort Cheoy Lee unveils its 130 Explorer, a magnificent tri-deck yacht launching from their cutting-edge production facility. Posted on 18 Jul 2024 CL Yachts showcases CLX99
Bringing bold form, function and style to superyachting When CLX96 debuted during FLIBS 2022, the head-turning design and function-fit performance showed CL Yachts was not only drawing on its 150-year heritage but was also firmly focused on the future. Posted on 24 Jun 2024 CL Yachts announces CLB80
The latest model in its best-selling B series of composite cruisers After the successful launch of CLB65, the entry-level model in the best-selling B-Series, CL Yachts has made a strategic move to fill the void between CLB72 and the B-Series flagship CLB88 with the introduction of the all-new CLB80. Posted on 2 Nov 2023 CLB65: Sea, style, space and sublime luxury
All modern conveniences and the finest of finishes inside and out There are many facets that can combine to define luxury - style, convenience, cool, space for example - but few things can beat the draw of waterside living. Posted on 22 Jun 2023 CL Yachts reports strong 2022
And strengthens its international sales network Following a fruitful year that saw the launch of two brand new models, CLX96 and CLB65, CL Yachts is backing up strong sales by expanding and strengthening its sales networks that are now global in coverage. Posted on 8 Dec 2022 CL Yachts to wow FLIBS with a double debut
Two luxury vessels will turn the heads of even the most demanding yacht enthusiasts The countdown for the 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has officially started and CL Yachts is thrilled to display its much-anticipated new models, CLX96 and CLB65. Posted on 6 Oct 2022 CL Yachts soon to begin CLX96 American sea trials
First award-winning CLX96 SAV currently en route to the US CL Yachts is thrilled to announce that its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the award-winning CLX96, is currently en route to the United States. Posted on 17 Jun 2022 First CLX96 SAV on track to make its Asia debut
The yacht has already received widespread recognition and critical acclaim for its fresh look. Launched in December 2021, the first unit of CLX96 has recently completed a successful maiden sea trial and is now ready to wow the market with her unique combination of aesthetic appeal, onboard comfort and serious seaworthiness. Posted on 7 May 2022 Big things on the horizon for CL Yachts B Series
The re-imagined CLB88 and the brand-new CLB65 should be fan favorites for years to come Characterized by timeless elegance and sophisticated design, CL Yachts B Series is designed for family fun and adventure. Posted on 19 Feb 2022
Maritimo M75Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy