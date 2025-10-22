CL Yachts unveils first tri-deck catamaran CLC115

by CL Yachts 22 Oct 06:26 PDT

Hong Kong-based shipyard, CL Yachts, has revealed its latest innovation ahead of the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: the 35-metre catamaran, CLC115.

The first model in its brand new C-Series, CLC115 marks a significant milestone in the builder's output. As CL Yachts' first-ever catamaran, its expansive three-deck layout offers guests a fully immersive yachting experience, marrying style, comfort and efficiency throughout.

Leveraging the shipyard's comprehensive expertise in GRP hull construction, the use of a precise resin-infusion technique has enabled the 35-metre catamaran hull to be created in a single attempt. Certified to RINA Yacht Class standards, her lightweight composite hull is meticulously designed to balance structural integrity with fuel efficiency.

Performance-wise, CLC115 is powered by twin MAN V8-1300 diesel engines, with an optional hybrid system also on offer for quiet, eco-friendly cruising. This enables it to achieve top speeds of 18 knots and cruise comfortably at 10 knots.

Designed with sustainability at the core, alongside the hybrid propulsion, the 35-metre catamaran also features the possibility of solar panels and eco-conscious interiors, establishing a new standard for responsible luxury. A Smart Home module enhances the living experience by intuitively managing climate control, lighting, and other household systems for improved energy efficiency.

With the catamaran accommodating up to 12 people in style and comfort, the generous full-beam owner's suite on the main deck includes a spacious wardrobe, a vanity area, a desk, and a bathroom complete with convenient double sink.

Boasting a highly versatile and flexible layout, CLC115 provides customizable configurations to meet the needs of a diverse range of lifestyles and charter requirements.

As testament to the flexibility of the CLC115's design, the additional main deck guest stateroom can be configurated as a massage room, gym room or nursery.

Notably too, the aft areas on the main deck, mid deck, and sun deck can also be flexibly arranged to meet specific preferences and operational needs, ensuring optimal utilization of space, whatever the requirements of the owners and guests.

The remaining guest accommodation is found on the mid deck, where four ensuite guest staterooms offer a tranquil sanctuary for relaxation. Located below deck, the well-appointed crew quarters can house up to eight people.

With naval architecture and exterior design by Incat Crowther, the interiors of CLC115 are penned by Supertomato Studio. This superyacht offers refined luxury alongside a resort-style atmosphere. Its open-plan layout seamlessly combines its interior and exterior living areas, with panoramic views of the ocean on display at every turn.

The interior design emphasizes flowing curves and organic shapes that complement a carefully selected palette of neutral tones, fostering a tranquil and cohesive ambiance throughout. Every space has been meticulously designed for both relaxation and connection, from the serene lounges to the vibrant entertainment areas. CLC115's distinctive tri-deck layout provides multiple outdoor and indoor social areas for guests to make the most of the alfresco lifestyle.

With too many to list in full, just some of the stand-out areas on board CLC115 include the lifting beach platform, with its fold-down bulwarks offering a seamless connection with nature, and plentiful storage for water tenders and toys. Furthermore, the foredeck is home to its own spa pool, offering the ideal setting to unwind and enjoy stunning sea vistas, drink in hand.

"Designed for conviviality and well-being, every aspect of CLC115 is meticulously crafted to embrace nature and stimulate interaction. She represents the next evolution in shipbuilding - where craftsmanship meets consciousness. CLC115 seamlessly integrates sophisticated design with eco-friendly technology, setting a new benchmark for what responsible yachting signifies in today's world" said Martin Lo, Director, CL Yachts.

Technical specifications: