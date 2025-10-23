Dock Water, Done Properly - PURO on Board Impulsive

As vessels become floating holiday homes for charter season and family getaways, water quality and availability of water becomes a hot topic onboard.
Dock water for filling your tanks becomes important, however, the quality of dock water on our coastal facilities can vary significantly!
Sediment, chlorine, fluoride and even PFAS / PFOS forever chemicals commonly found in the town water supply, will contaminate your tanks and impact the taste and smell of the water you are using on the boat.
Our PuRO system is designed to resolve that.
Unlike traditional reverse osmosis water makers, the PuRO is designed specifically to purify dock water before it enters the holding tanks.
High efficiency with up to 400 litres of pure water per hour
Made in Italy and Built to last.
Case Study: Impulsive superyacht is producing water with just 6ppm of solids exceptionally pure, with no chemical aftertaste or residue on surfaces.
Whether youre chartering a vessel, cruising the coast, or simply want to protect your family, PuRO offers complete confidence in the water you have onboard.
Call the team or enquire below. Well walk you through your options and help you choose the right setup.
