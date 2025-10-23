Dock Water, Done Properly - PURO on Board Impulsive

Hi Mark, As vessels become floating holiday homes for charter season and family getaways, water quality and availability of water becomes a hot topic onboard.



Dock water for filling your tanks becomes important, however, the quality of dock water on our coastal facilities can vary significantly!



Sediment, chlorine, fluoride and even PFAS / PFOS forever chemicals commonly found in the town water supply, will contaminate your tanks and impact the taste and smell of the water you are using on the boat.



Our PuRO system is designed to resolve that.



Unlike traditional reverse osmosis water makers, the PuRO is designed specifically to purify dock water before it enters the holding tanks.

Why puRO? Filters out sediment, floating dissolved solids, chlorine, fluoride and even PFSAS and PFOS forever chemicals in the dock water you are taking on board.

High efficiency with up to 400 litres of pure water per hour

Fully automatic with touchscreen control and even remote smart-phone App-controlled.



Compact, stainless-steel unit that can be plumbed to the vessel or on a mobile trolly.

Made in Italy and Built to last. Case Study: Impulsive superyacht is producing water with just 6ppm of solids exceptionally pure, with no chemical aftertaste or residue on surfaces.



Whether youre chartering a vessel, cruising the coast, or simply want to protect your family, PuRO offers complete confidence in the water you have onboard. Want to know if puRO is right for your vessel?

Call the team or enquire below. Well walk you through your options and help you choose the right setup. PG & the Gineico Marine Team Enquire Now More From Gineico Marine The Quick Gyro The Numbers Don't Lie! in 5 Short Years we have achieved...

300+ local boat owners, and

3000+ gyros sold around the world +



READING: Sea trial of our Quick Gyro by THE CAPTAIN Our Extensive Italian Marine Accessories Range Whether you're planning a new build, a refit, or simply looking for factory trained technicians, genuine spare parts, manuals and servicing for your vessel, Gineico are your go to supplier for Italian marine fittings.



Since 1976, Gineico have specialised in sales, spare parts and technical support for the leading Italian marine hardware and accessories manufacturers.



Dont risk using non original parts!

Dont waste your money on non-marine grade fittings!

Do it right the first time or dont do it at all..



Call or email us today - our Team is ready to help. GINEICO MARINE: Quality Italian Marine Accessories