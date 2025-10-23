Sanlorenzo unveils SHE: A tribute to timeless elegance, where heritage meets high-tech

SHE © Sanlorenzo Yachts SHE © Sanlorenzo Yachts

by Sanlorenzo 23 Oct 00:52 PDT

SHE is here, and nothing will ever look the same: a new 25.5-metre tribute to the elegance and tradition of Italian yachtmaking, while embracing a forward-looking vision of design, sustainability, and lifestyle.

SHE, short for Sanlorenzo Heritage, is a philosophy of restraint, refinement and renewal. Conceived as an exclusive production offering, SHE is not the beginning of a range, but a solo expression of yachting heritage reimagined by Sanlorenzo's talented team of artisans and designers, in close collaboration with the contemporary architectural inspiration of Zuccon International Project and Lissoni & Partners.

"SHE is a celebration of Italian yachting artistry" says Massimo Perotti, President and CEO of Sanlorenzo Group.

"SHE represents a journey seven decades in the making. A yacht reflecting everything we believe in: elegance that doesn't shout, innovation that respects, design that endures. Launching SHE during the 20th anniversary of my custodianship of Sanlorenzo is deeply meaningful. SHE is a bridge between what we've inherited and what we choose to become."

Design & Atmosphere

With a pure and minimalist line, SHE's silhouette evokes the spirit and grace of the 1960s. Her architecture is not static, but responsive: spaces open, shift and reconfigure to offer a dynamic onboard experience. This ability to transform without ever compromising elegance is central to SHE's values, a yacht with a distinctly classic and elegant imprint, yet carrying a hi-tech soul.

Spaces are conceived as fluid environments that adapt to the owner's rhythm. Inside, the vibe recalls a Milanese lounge: a curated palette, with mahogany finishes, and tailored detailing with fine materials. The interior design pays tribute to the classic yachts of yesteryear while embracing a contemporary sensibility — refined yet never nostalgic. Every element is carefully selected to evoke warmth, consistency and sophistication, with loose furniture and sculptural accents that echo the elegance of mid-century Italian design.

"SHE is designed for connoisseurs who appreciate timeless elegance and purity of form. A tribute to beauty and heritage, where every detail reflects our vision of a contemporary, conscious way of experiencing the sea." says Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

Onboard of a timeless story

Exteriors

An unmistakable yacht conceived to be lived, SHE meets the expectations of a discerning market with generous volumes, intelligent spatial planning, and a coherent design language with Sanlorenzo DNA. Her refined profile and full-height glazing fill the superstructure with transparency and light, creating a seamless dialogue between interior and exterior.

"SHE is not just a yacht; it is memory in motion," says Bernardo Zuccon, Zuccon International Project.

"It is the result of a design journey rooted in the tradition of Italian shipbuilding, defined by craftsmanship, culture, and aesthetic sensitivity, and which, with respect, opens itself to new visions. Every line, every volume of SHE originates from the desire to reinterpret forms and proportions that marked an era, giving them a contemporary language."

The stern, discreet and compact while navigating, opens at anchor transforming itself into a large sea-level terrace that expands the yacht's spatial experience and reflects the customers' demand for openness and versatility.

The Main deck unfolds on a single level, free from physical barriers. The cockpit, spacious and adaptable, becoming a blank canvas for the owner to personalise, blending relaxation and conviviality with ease. The deck is finished with a sustainable synthetic reinterpretation of natural teak. Selected for its near-zero maintenance and a surface temperature reduced by 3-4 degreesC, it delivers all these practical benefits without sacrificing timeless elegance.

The superstructure is developed across two staggered levels. At the bow, a dedicated relaxation area with solarium is complemented by an upper Sun deck, where every function is calibrated to minimize visual impact and elevate the yacht's skyline. The Smart Island system — a modular outdoor composition designed by Sanlorenzo in collaboration with Zuccon International Project and Lissoni & Partners — allows for agile, flexible configurations both on the Sun deck and in the cockpit, without the need for fixed elements that would obstruct the transparency of the surrounding glazing.

The integration of one-way technology into the hull further enhances SHE's visual purity, maintaining clean surfaces and reinforcing the commitment to stylistic restraint. From stern to bow, every detail contributes to a functional but unprecedented onboard experience.

Interiors

SHE takes stylistic codes of great classics of Italian yachting but adapts them with contemporary sensibility. The interior design reflects this dual soul — timeless and modern - carefully coordinated by Piero Lissoni (Lissoni & Partners).

"SHE is a gentle yacht" adds Piero Lissoni, Art Director of Sanlorenzo. "It reuses traditional elements and evokes the grace of the 1960s but leaps forward into 2030. It's a modern yacht with many innovations, simply expressed through a softened aesthetic language."

The layout is classic, with essential customisation options that allow the owner to tailor the onboard experience. The onboard architecture unfolds across three levels, including a mezzanine acting as a connective hinge between the Main and Lower decks. At stern, the living area hosts a lounge, bar and helm station — a fluid, convivial space designed for both navigation and relaxation. The main salon, elevated and directly connected to the cockpit, features full-height glazing that provides a harmonious relationship with the sea. A sculptural circular staircase leads to the slightly lower mezzanine, which houses the dining area, directly linked to a spacious, fully equipped galley and the crew quarters. This intermediate level benefits from natural light filtered through the superstructure's glazing, creating a soft, atmospheric transition between spaces.

The Lower deck accommodates a full-beam owner's cabin at the stern, followed by a VIP cabin and a guest cabin, all en-suite and characterized by luminous interiors, refined materials and a sense of quiet precision. The crew area, located forward, includes two cabins for three crew members and a spacious, fully equipped galley. The layout is designed to ensure privacy and functionality, with clear separation between guest and service areas.

Throughout, the interiors express a philosophy of understated luxury — where every detail, from spatial to material choices, contributes to an onboard timeless experience.

A technological heart in a timeless silhouette

SHE marks a new chapter in Sanlorenzo's journey toward sustainable innovation, becoming the first yacht in the fleet to integrate Volvo Penta's hybrid IPS propulsion system — a dual-energy solution harmonising electric and diesel power. Equipped with twin IPS30 units (2x1000 HP), SHE guarantees a cruising speed up to 20 knots in hybrid setting. In full-electric mode, the yacht can navigate silently up to 9 knots, ideal for entering and exiting marinas or anchoring with zero emissions and minimal acoustic impact.

The system's intelligence lies in its triple functionality:

Full-electric propulsion for quiet cruising;

Automatic battery recharge (45 min to recharge 100% battery) during diesel navigation, enabling overnight stays without generator use;

A 'booster' mode that adds electric thrust to diesel propulsion, enhancing performance while reducing engine RPM.

The integration is seamless, reliable and designed to minimise environmental impact without compromising comfort and safety.

Complementing this advanced propulsion system is SHE's bespoke tender: a 3.95-metre carbon-fibre ultra-light craft equipped with an electric propulsion system. Lightweight, silent and efficient, it reflects the yacht's ethos of restraint and refinement, offering a technical and stylistic extension of the onboard experience.

From hull construction — executed via sandwich lamination for reduced weight and using bio-based resins — to energy management and material innovation, every element of SHE's technological framework is conceived to elevate sustainability, simplify operations and preserve the purity of her design.

A design manifesto, not a catalogue item

With SHE, Sanlorenzo reaffirms its role as a standard bearer for Italian culture, while shaping a new philosophy of yachting. The concept is the result of an exceptional collaboration between the shipyard, Zuccon International Project and Lissoni & Partners — a creative dialogue spanning five years, during which every detail was carefully considered. The impressive result is a fusion of innovation and tradition, a conscious gesture where heritage inspires what's next.

Crafted with rarity in mind, SHE is designed for yachtsmen and women who appreciate classic beauty without compromising on comfort or innovation — a made-to-measure yacht celebrating timeless elegance. Scarcity becomes a central value, reflecting Sanlorenzo's philosophy of understated luxury and appealing to a circle of connoisseurs who value the past, whilst embracing the present.

SHE is the embodiment of a vision: where craftsmanship meets culture, and yachts become icons.