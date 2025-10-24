Please select your home edition
Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Five of Season Three is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 23 Oct 22:16 PDT
Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S03Ep05 featuring Claire Back (GM of Mulpha Events) © Bulwarks and Bulldust

Show Five of Season Three - Claire Back - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Claire Back, the GM of Mulpha Events who run the hugely successful Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Wally, Lee, and John talk with Claire about her new-ish role, and expansion of the division she now runs. Claire is a seasoned events professional, experienced in delivering highly successful consumer and industry events in Food and Wine, Fashion, and Sports. Claire brings new ideas and a new direction for the benefit of visitors and exhibitors alike, to make it a truly world class event. She has the pedigree, having been involved with The Good Food and Wine Show, and also the Australian F1 Grand Prix.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025 - photo © SCIBS Media

Specifically, we get into the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, or SCIBS as it is lovingly known as, then there's where Mulpha Events is the delivery partner for the BIA's Sydney International Boat Show (the one in the water at Cockle Bay), as well as the Sydney Boat Show undercover at Olympic Park.

What items is she going to bring to the table? What's on the list for 2026? Watch this space, indeed!

See how she interviews Lee, and watch on as she offers Wally a job... Loads of laughs on offer in this episode. Standby for a load of gold dust, as we reveal the bulldust!

Acknowledging the support of Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance, The Boat Works Gold Coast, Melfi Designs, The Yacht Sales Co., ILIAD Catamarans, and Big Duck inflatables.

This episode of Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on -

Spotify

and

YouTube

Bulwarks & Bulldust Vodcast S03Ep05
© ThreeMugs Productions 2025

2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show - photo © Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

