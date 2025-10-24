Please select your home edition
ILIAD Catamarans launches new ILIAD 60

by ILIAD Catamarans 23 Oct 23:17 PDT
ILIAD Catamarans has unveiled its new ILIAD 60 long-range power catamaran © ILIAD Catamarans

ILIAD Catamarans continues to lead the evolution of luxury long-range power catamarans with the launch of the all-new ILIAD 60.

Replacing the popular ILIAD 62 model, this next-generation design redefines offshore cruising with enhanced performance, efficiency and refinement, while maintaining the brand's hallmark of exceptional range and comfort.

The first ILIAD 60 has already been ordered for delivery to the United States, with strong international demand from buyers across the globe.

The new ILIAD 60 blends commanding power with remarkable fuel economy and a range exceeding 3,500 nautical miles, crafted for adventurers who demand both capability and comfort, as well as for discerning charter operators seeking a vessel of unparalleled versatility and style.

Every element of the ILIAD 60 reflects thoughtful design and innovation, from the expansive flybridge and spacious cockpit to the inviting foredeck lounges that capture the essence of life at sea.

The main deck layout can be configured to suit each owner's lifestyle, with a beautifully equipped galley and expansive saloon that create a warm and social hub at sea. A pantograph door offers direct access from the saloon to the foredeck, enhancing circulation and connection between living spaces while maximising natural light and panoramic views.

Below deck, elegantly appointed cabins exude serenity and sophistication, each with private ensuites, generous natural light and a choice of custom layouts. The master suite is a sanctuary of refined luxury, complete with a king-sized island bed and exquisite finishes throughout.

For extended passages, the ILIAD 60 offers exceptional versatility with options for a laundry, workshop, private office and separate crew quarters with dedicated bow access.

The commanding flybridge, available open or fully enclosed, accommodates ten guests in supreme comfort and features an independent galley making it the perfect setting for dining and entertaining at anchor. The generous cockpit connects fluidly to the saloon and gourmet galley, while the foredeck provides a serene space for sunset lounging or casual relaxation.

Safety and comfort are integral to the design, with wide, uncluttered walkways and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Owners can also choose from multiple tender-handling solutions, including a hydraulic transom-lift platform that doubles as a beach club or a flybridge-mounted crane for effortless operation.

ILIAD Catamarans general manager Michael Crook said the launch of the ILIAD 60 represents another confident step forward for the shipyard.

"The ILIAD 60 is the culmination of extensive design evolution and owner feedback," Michael said.

"This new model optimises space, functionality and flexibility in a way that truly enhances life on board, while continuing to deliver the performance and range that define our brand," he said.

"The level of refinement, versatility and efficiency in the ILIAD 60 is exceptional. Every inch of this yacht has been designed to provide owners with more freedom to customise their layout, maximise liveable space and enjoy effortless long-range cruising with complete confidence."

With extensive opportunities for bespoke customisation and the availability of e-Motion Hybrid propulsion, the ILIAD 60 represents the ultimate in sustainable, long-range cruising — where every journey is as extraordinary as the destination.

ILIAD 60 Specifications:

  • Length Overall (LOA): 18.46 m | 62 ft
  • Beam: 8.1 metres | 27 feet
  • Draft: 1.4 metres | 4.9 feet
  • Displacement (Lightship): 41,000 kg | 90,389 lbs
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 5,000 litres / 1,320 US gal (+ optional extra 2,000 L / 528 US gal on certain versions)
  • Fuel Range: 3,500 + nautical miles
  • Water Tanks Capacity: 1,200 litres | 317 gal
  • Holding Tank Capacity: 400 Grey litres (2 x 53 gal) | 500 Black litres (2 x 66 gal)
  • Certification: CE A-12, CE B-12, CE C-20, CE D-25

Further information on the new ILIAD 60 can be obtained by emailing or visiting www.iliadcatamarans.com.

