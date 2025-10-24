Cantieri di Pisa launches the Super Polaris 70 powered by T. Mariotti

by Cantieri di Pisa 24 Oct 03:09 PDT

After the announcement of the partnership with T. Mariotti, Cantieri di Pisa presents Super Polaris 70 powered by T. Mariotti, a 70-metre yacht built for an adventure-loving owner.

Concept and design are signed by Antonio Luxardo, interiors by Pulina Exclusive Interiors. Designed for an on-board lifestyle that revolves around well-being and discovery, the yacht offers an oasis of comfort and is ideally suited to any geographical area, from tropical seas to the North and South Poles.

Super Polaris 70 heralds in a new generation of explorer yachts with generous outdoor areas that can be furnished as desired, including as a volleyball, basketball or padel court, or alternatively for a counter-current swimming pool, but also as spaces for long stays on board, with multiple water toys and tenders of various sizes.

With a steel hull and an aluminium and composite superstructure, Super Polaris 70 features a high level of innovation and springs from the desire to pay tribute to the glorious history of Cantieri di Pisa while breaking new ground in modern yachting. The project marks the start of the partnership - strongly supported by Cantieri di Pisa CEO Marco Massabò - with T. Mariotti, a leading player in the shipbuilding industry, and presents a new generation of yachts conceived as explorer. The interior design is by Pulina Exclusive Interiors, in a collaboration with Cantieri di Pisa that conveys a clearly defined value in terms of continuity. "Our story and ties to the local area are pillars of the shipyard's philosophy. We like the idea that we've chosen a world-renowned interior design firm whose innovative spirit and willingness to experiment we appreciate, but which has its roots and headquarters in Pisa," says Massabò.

Layout

Designed to offer the utmost in comfort during long stays on board, the layout of Super Polaris 70 extends across four decks, with six double cabins and generous spaces for relaxation, such as the large indoor and outdoor lounges. One of these is on the Bridge Deck and features an inviting lounge area aft, perfect for lunches and dinners, next to a lounge with a screening room. In the bow, the captain's cabin and office and the helm station have an unobstructed view and excellent visibility in all navigation situations.

The Upper Deck hosts the 60-square-metre VIP cabin, which has two terraces measuring five square metres each. Completing the deck are another large lounge and dining area, the main galley, and an open stern area that can be furnished as required by the owner, or even used as a volleyball, basketball or padel court.

An original winter garden positioned at the entrance to the Main Deck together with the owner suite are the stars of the original layout. The owner's apartment, located amidships, which is the most comfortable area, covers 95 square metres and is completed by two side balconies of 20 square metres each to ensure the maximum possible natural lighting and the possibility of enjoying the outdoors in absolute privacy while sailing. Also on this deck are the four double guest cabins and a large open external area, which can accommodate two tenders up to 12 metres long and at least four water toys. When the tenders are in the water, loose furniture can be arranged in these areas to create several extra square metres of space for socialising.

More space for tenders up to 8.5 metres long and water toys is also available on the Lower Deck, which features two garages with side doors. The stern area on the Lower Deck offers a beach club featuring a counter-current swimming pool, a gym and a spa, totalling a remarkable 180 square metres. The bow area is devoted entirely to storage and to accommodation for the 16 crew members in 10 cabins.

Antonio Luxardo, Cantieri di Pisa's chief designer, commented: "The design of all the shipyard's new projects - both their exterior styling and interior design - is studied in minute detail with the aim of paying tribute to and respecting the stylistic hallmarks that have characterised the glorious history of Cantieri di Pisa, at the same time as introducing stylistic and functional innovations resulting from the shipyard's signature ongoing research and development, and from listening to the needs of contemporary owners."

Interior design

The idea of designing the superyacht as a base for adventure is reflected in the design of the interiors, where the extensive glazing creates an ongoing dialogue between the surrounding environment and the interior spaces. The concept embraces a contemporary sensibility and the elegance of luxury applied with a practical approach. The aim is to recreate settings that are warm, refined and relaxed. This mood is evoked by the choice of neutral tones and a palette of light colours that reflects the natural elegance of fabrics such as linen, perfect for days at the beach, and cashmere, ideal for wrapping up in colder weather.

The design studio has chosen natural materials and metallic details that create a cosy atmosphere. The two main woods, lighter and darker varieties of walnut, create a visual contrast that defines the spaces, while travertine marble, which plays a key role in the project, is used for walls and countertops, giving them a sense of continuity and grandeur.

The use of leather surfaces, glass and marble adds a modern touch. The metal inserts give the richly detailed walls a soft rhythm, and they are subtle elements, conveying a contemporary design vision.

The project prioritises Italian craftsmanship, with furnishings and lighting products created in collaboration with leading Italian brands committed to using local raw materials where possible. The studio celebrates craftsmanship by working directly with the craftsmen themselves, with the people who 'create with their hands', in order to highlight specific techniques on materials such as leather, metal, marble and wood.

Architect Alessandro Pulina, Founder and CEO of Pulina Exclusive Interiors, commented: "The search for new experiences and horizons is emphasised by the desire to offer an 'oasis of comfort' that is perfect in any setting, from tropical seas to the North and South Poles. We tried to use the neutral shades of natural fabrics - linen and cashmere - with a nuanced palette of light colour shades plus a few contrasts in order to create a dreamlike environment when cruising."

Engines and performance

The yacht will be powered by a pair of CAT 3512 engines, which the Shipyard expects will drive the boat to a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots, while the planned range at 10 knots is about 6,500 nautical miles.