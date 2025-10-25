Please select your home edition
Cruising Cargados Carajos Shoal in the southwest Indian Ocean

by Riviera Australia 24 Oct 20:11 PDT

Following an enchanting circumnavigation of the island of Mauritius, the team aboard Riviera 72 Sports Motor Yacht Le Mercœur head to Cargados Carajos Shoal, a spectacular cluster of low-lying islands and reefs about 220 nautical miles to the north-east.

Beyond Mauritius itself, Cargados Carajos Shoal, also known as the Saint Brandon Archipelago, is a spectacular cluster of small low-lying islands and reefs alone on the Indian Ocean about 220 nautical miles north-east of Le Mercœur's home port.

Le Mercœur anchors in the pristine waters of the Cargados Carajos Shoal - photo © Riviera Australia
Le Mercœur anchors in the pristine waters of the Cargados Carajos Shoal - photo © Riviera Australia

Riviera's 72 Sports Motor Yacht offers a large cockpit that would be well-suited to this adventure. She has a covered alfresco deck and long-range capability. Features include a fabulous foredeck entertainment area and four-sided enclosed flybridge with internal stairs. Le Mercœur is configured with four staterooms and three bathrooms. The luxurious master suite is amidships with a crew cabin aft.

Map of Mauritius - photo © Riviera Australia
Map of Mauritius - photo © Riviera Australia

Redundancy was a priority during the build of Le Mercœur. She includes twin identical generators, twin stabiliser systems - Humphree and Seakeeper - and twin pumps where feasible. She has twin water makers, additional bilge pumps and extra battery chargers to enhance autonomy.

The yacht combines reliability, autonomy, and heavy-duty performance with the luxurious finish expected of Riviera motor yachts.

A tiny dot in the vast Indian Ocean becomes a magical escape for the team aboard Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
A tiny dot in the vast Indian Ocean becomes a magical escape for the team aboard Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
A tiny dot in the vast Indian Ocean becomes a magical escape for the team aboard Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
A tiny dot in the vast Indian Ocean becomes a magical escape for the team aboard Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia

The Cargados Carajos Shoal has an aggregate land area estimated to be about 200 hectares. It consists of five island groups with between 28 and 40 islands and islets in total. The reason for the different count is that it depends upon seasonal storms and related sand movements. Many islands and islets simply disappear below the waves during severe weather and annual tropical cyclones that batter this part of the southern Indian Ocean.

The islands of the Shoal have a small resident population of around 60 fishermen. Most live on Île Raphael with a smaller settlement on L'Île du Sud.

Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia

With such a distance simply to reach the shoal and so many islands to explore, Le Mercœur was stocked and fuelled for a full week away from home and the skipper needed to keep a watchful eye on fuel consumption.

The Shoal is an unforgettable experience of natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and remote, untouched islands; a true paradise for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia

The Shoal includes some 190 square kilometres of lagoon and is a sanctuary for endangered species, supporting a thriving ecosystem of coral and marine life. With ongoing conservation efforts aimed at protecting its delicate environment, this natural wonder is also a popular destination for eco-tourists and divers eager to explore its unspoiled beauty.

Setting out from Trou d'Eau Douce, Le Mercœur first travelled to Port Louis for formal departure procedures that were required because we were to travel to outer islands. Then we turned north for a 17-hour voyage to the Shoal. The first stop was at L'Île du Sud, South Island, the southern-most island of the archipelago where there is a small settlement. While exploring the Shoal and its islands, the yacht's canopied tender was to be well utilised and the crew picked up a second tender, a 19-foot fibreglass boat equipped with two small outboards. It would be returned to the settlement at the end of the voyage.

Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia
Teeming with wildlife, the clear waters greet the team on board Le Mercœur - photo © Riviera Australia

Coco Island

As night falls, the yacht anchored in the turquoise waters off the leeward side of Coco Island where we were greeted by green turtles swimming and mating.

In the shallows of Coco Island, an anchor and a cannon from an old shipwreck - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, an anchor and a cannon from an old shipwreck - photo © Riviera Australia

To the windward side of Coco Island are breathtakingly clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. The area is teeming with marine life and a fascinating old shipwreck offers an intriguing dive site. An anchor and some cannons are all that remain.

Spiny lobsters offer a true island delicacy. No need for spears; one can pick them up by hand.

In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia
In the shallows of Coco Island, the team collect spiny lobsters by hand and prepare a special celebratory feast aboard - photo © Riviera Australia

Turtle Island

At the northern end of the atoll, the waters around Turtle Island are tranquil and turquoise and the island provided an ideal sheltered overnight mooring. We took a picnic to the pristine deserted island where the sand is as soft as flour and the sheltered bay offers the perfect swimming spot.

A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia

As night falls, we relaxed on Turtle Island's beach, a pleasant space to watch the sunset. Back on board at night, the crew switched on underwater lights to attract baby turtles. When the lights were switched off, the tiny turtles made their way to sea, creating a magical moment.

A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear. Back on board, underwater lights attract baby turtles - photo © Riviera Australia
A picnic on Turtle Island where the sand is soft and the water is crystal clear. Back on board, underwater lights attract baby turtles - photo © Riviera Australia

Paul Island

Paul Island is at the heart of the Shoal. Known for its incredible bird sanctuary, it is also a crucial nursery for young fish, rays, sharks, and other marine creatures. Fishing for a fresh catch added to the galley's bounty.

Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia
Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia
Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia
Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia
Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia
Fresh fish for the galley and an elegant picnic on Paul Island makes for a very happy crew - photo © Riviera Australia

Albatross Island

Albatross Island is a remote and wild place, located about 10 nautical miles north of the main shoal. This world-recognised Important Bird Area (IBA) is home to numerous seabirds and remains largely untouched due to its difficult accessibility, making it a pristine haven for wildlife.

Albatross Island is home to many species of birds and is world-recognised as an Important Bird Area - photo © Riviera Australia
Albatross Island is home to many species of birds and is world-recognised as an Important Bird Area - photo © Riviera Australia
Albatross Island is home to many species of birds and is world-recognised as an Important Bird Area - photo © Riviera Australia
Albatross Island is home to many species of birds and is world-recognised as an Important Bird Area - photo © Riviera Australia

Raphael Island

On the following day we visited Raphael, the main inhabited island and home to about 40 people who include coast guards, meteorological staff and fishermen.

Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia

This island at the northern end of the Shoal is the principal fishing base of the Raphael Fishing Company, the second oldest commercial company in Mauritius. Some employees of the fishing company stay and work on the island for periods of up to seven months, depending on the season.

After exploring the island, Le Mercœur's crew turned the yacht south to begin the voyage home, stopping briefly to return the small fibreglass tender to its base at L'Île du Sud. As sunset approached, we sailed towards Mauritius with a planned arrival in Port Louis Harbour by midday the following day.

Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia
Exploring Raphael Island and its small community - photo © Riviera Australia

