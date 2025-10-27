Bluegame Heading to Sydney International Boat Show

26 Oct 21:04 PDT

Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce Bluegame's participation in the Sydney International Boat Show, from 13 to 16 November 2025 at Darling Harbour. The show, traditionally held in July, has shifted to November for the first time, offering a refreshed seasonal platform for yacht customers and boating enthusiasts alike.

Following the official debut at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show earlier this year, the participation of Bluegame in Sydney reflects Sanlorenzo's overall commitment to the region and interest in deepening awareness of its brands, a year on from the grand opening of Sanlorenzo Australia.

With over 230,000 pleasure boats registered in New South Wales*, Sydney's yachting scene is renowned for its vibrant energy, sophisticated clientele, and stunning coastal backdrop. With world-class marina infrastructure and a growing appetite for luxury yachting experiences, the city offers an ideal setting to connect with new audiences and showcase Bluegame's philosophy and craftsmanship.

*Reported by the Boating Industry Association as of June 2024.

Among the premier highlights of the show is the Bluegame BGX63, a model exemplifying the brand's bold crossover spirit. Bluegame, a sister brand of Sanlorenzo, brings an unconventional approach to yacht design, merging explorer functionality with refined Italian aesthetics. Measuring 20 meters in length, the BGX63 offers a master cabin positioned close to the waterline for an immersive connection to the sea, barrier-free living spaces that flow seamlessly from interior to exterior, and performance capabilities of up to 30 knots. Designed for owners who value individuality, innovation, and lifestyle, the BGX63 is perfectly suited to Australian waters, from coastal cruising to extended adventures.

This showcase coincides with a period of exciting momentum for Bluegame in Asia-Pacific. The recent arrival of the BGM75, which made its regional debut in Singapore earlier this year, marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion. As Bluegame's first multihull model, the BGM75 redefines long-range cruising with a focus on sustainability, stability, and luxury—offering a new dimension to the brand's portfolio and resonating strongly with APAC clients seeking both performance and comfort.

"We are delighted to be part of this year's Sydney International Boat Show, which marks a memorable first year in operation for Sanlorenzo in Australia," said Jo Howard, Country Sales Manager of Sanlorenzo Australia. "It's a valuable opportunity to engage with the Australian customers, share Bluegame's story, and continue building relationships with yacht enthusiasts who appreciate elegance, innovation, and individuality. With a fleet of iconic Sanlorenzo yachts already in the region, and impressive new launches we have witnessed in recent months, we are confident that both Sanlorenzo and Bluegame will appeal to connoisseur yachtsmen who value the brands' uniqueness, innovation and comfort at sea."

Further underscoring Bluegame's commitment to innovation, the foiling power multihull BGF45 was recently presented at the Cannes Yachting Festival, introducing a new foiling concept that blends cutting-edge technology with the brand's signature design ethos, reaching up to 40 knots of speed with balance and precision. These developments reflect Bluegame's continuous evolution and its growing relevance in the Asia-Pacific market, following the success of Sanlorenzo.

Visitors can expect a curated experience tailored to the evolving tastes of Australian yacht owners and charter clients. The Sydney Boat Show celebrates a successful first year of operations for Sanlorenzo Australia, which was inaugured through a grand opening of its Jones Bay Superyacht Maina location in November 2024.