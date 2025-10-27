Missed the Tracking and Fleet Monitoring webinar? Don't worry, you can still watch it!

by Mark Jardine 27 Oct 07:30 PDT

Last Wednesday's webinar on Tracking and Fleet Monitoring was enlightening, with Mark O'Connell - Globalstar GM for EMEA/APAC and Christophe Allan - Advanced Tracking CEO describing how the satellite-based system is helping clients around the world.

We heard how charter fleet operators, racing yachts, and private owners are using Globalstar's satellite network to track their yachts, and how two-way Command and Control systems are now available and affordable.

Safety regulations, efficiency demands, security risks and insurance requirements were all discussed, and it was shown how tracking and monitoring systems are now an essential requirement.

If you missed the webinar, the great news is that you can watch again on GoTo via this link: attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/8404638746269674240

I moderated the event, and if you have any questions for eith Mark or Christophe then feel free to email me via and we can come back to you with a reply.