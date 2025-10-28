Your exclusive pass to Grand Banks at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show
by Grand Banks Yachts 28 Oct 16:30 PDT
13-16 November 2025
Grand Banks at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Grand Banks Yachts
We are excited to announce that we will be showcasing the exquisite Grand Banks 60 at this year's Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, November 13-16.
We invite you to join us for an exclusive tour where you can appreciate the superior quality and craftsmanship of the Grand Banks 60 by booking a private tour with one of our Grand Banks factory-direct representatives during the show.
Where to find us at Sydney International On-Water Boat Show
- Slip location - M177
- Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Harbour
We look forward to seeing you in Sydney!