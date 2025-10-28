Please select your home edition
Your exclusive pass to Grand Banks at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

by Grand Banks Yachts 28 Oct 16:30 PDT 13-16 November 2025
Grand Banks at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Grand Banks Yachts

We are excited to announce that we will be showcasing the exquisite Grand Banks 60 at this year's Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, November 13-16.

We invite you to join us for an exclusive tour where you can appreciate the superior quality and craftsmanship of the Grand Banks 60 by booking a private tour with one of our Grand Banks factory-direct representatives during the show.

Where to find us at Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

  • Slip location - M177
  • Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Harbour

We look forward to seeing you in Sydney!

