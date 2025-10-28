48m Project ZEN, first look at the new flagship build

by Van der Valk Shipyard 28 Oct 07:18 PDT

With the keel laid and construction under way, it's time for an exclusive preview of the most ambitious custom build we've undertaken to date.

The 48-metre "Project ZEN" (Yard no. WV0149) fuses the expertise of designer Guido de Groot and Van Oossanen Naval Architects with the desires of a highly experienced owner. Slated for delivery in Q2 2028, this all-aluminium masterpiece will become the largest member of the Van der Valk fleet.

"Project ZEN is built on an entirely new platform, developed with efficiency as a top priority," explains Guido de Groot, designer of Project ZEN. "The owner wanted a hull shape that would support smaller engines and maximise range. As top speed wasn't a concern, we focused on a long, sleek form that supports the yacht's elegant styling."

This efficiency along with an impressive performance will be achieved by deploying Van Oossanen Naval Architects' fast displacement hull form. An aft-mounted underwater foil called a Hull Vane will significantly reduce drag and fuel consumption while ensuring a transpacific range of over 4,400 nm.

Supercar spirit, superyacht soul

Inspired by sports cars, the streamlined profile belies her volume of 499 GT. "The owner has been deeply involved in every stage of the design," adds Guido. "He enjoys viewing his yacht from the water while swimming and asked to show renderings of how she will appear from that perspective. This was a fun first for us!"

The main aft deck flows to a large sea terrace with fold-down bulwarks opening on three sides. Retractable self-levelling swim stairs ensure easy access to and from the water. Electric sliding doors lead to a spacious toy store, fully equipped with eFoil boards, Seabobs, wakeboards and more.

Art of entertaining

As befits a family yacht, a generous bow lounge offers a serene spot to enjoy the breeze under way or at anchor, while a spa pool is perfect for a sunset soak. The bow deck garage will house a MOB tender, with a 6.25-metre Williams DieselJet and jetski stored in a lower deck garage.

An expansive split-level sundeck includes dedicated aft area for sunbathing and socialising. Beneath the hardtop forward is an open-air lounge with wet bar, grill, seating and alfresco dining. This emphasis on relaxed family living continues on the main deck, where the aft main salon flows into a welcoming country kitchen. "Dining together is more important to the family than lounging," Guido explains. "They're unlikely to spend much time in the salon and will regularly gather to enjoy meals in the show galley, which is the heart of the space."

A floating oasis

The main deck offers a generous forward full-beam owner's suite as well as a unique surprise: a full-beam wellness area featuring a gym to port and a yoga room to starboard. "The gym and yoga room both have a large glass sliding door," says Arno de Wit, project manager at Van der Valk. "It's a standout element of the yacht, not just visually, but functionally too, with excellent cross-ventilation and a seamless indoor-outdoor connection. The wellness area is designed with flexibility in mind: it can serve as a private retreat for the owner when combined with the master suite, or remain open for family and guest use by closing off that suite." De Wit adds. "In fact, the inclusion of the gym and yoga room is one of the key reasons the yacht grew in length."

Laid-back luxury

Other highlights to briefly mention are the way large windows maintain a close connection to the sea, and the wide, gently sloping staircases. The interior style will be homey and casual chic with practical finishes. Project ZEN will exemplify everything a Van der Valk stands for and showcase our ability to deliver a true custom design. We will share more about this bespoke dream yacht as the build progresses.