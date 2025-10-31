Bulwarks and Bulldust – Show Six of Season Three is now live

by Bulwarks and Bulldust 30 Oct 20:24 PDT

Show Six of Season Three - Michael Crook - is now up and running

This week @BulwarksandBulldust talks with Micahel Crook, the GM of ILIAD Catamarans, about the rise and rise of powercats, and why ILIAD continues to power ahead.

As a brand, ILIAD is not quite a decade old, and it is only six years since the first prototyped splashed. What a journey, and with the new ILIAD 60 having just been launched, and also a hybrid option that compliment the relatively new ILIAD 53, the order book remains full as buyers all over the world take to ILIAD Catamarans with a passion.

Loads of laughs, gold dust, to look out for, and we reveal the bulldust!

Acknowledging the support of Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance, The Boat Works Gold Coast, Melfi Designs, The Yacht Sales Co., ILIAD Catamarans, and Big Duck inflatables.

This episode of Bulwarks and Bulldust is available on -

Spotify

and



YouTube



© ThreeMugs Productions 2025

