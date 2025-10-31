Please select your home edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Extra X130 Triplex - A new flagship is born

by Extra Yachts 31 Oct 04:32 PDT

Extra Yachts is proud to present X130 Triplex, set to be the new flagship of the Triplex line: a masterpiece of generous volumes, harmony and freedom, designed for everyone eager to embrace an immersive sea experience in full style.

Made entirely of aluminium, X130 Triplex is just under 40 metres, with a maximum beam of 8.4 metres and a gross tonnage of 397 GT.

The exterior design by Studio Agon combines soft lines and bold geometry, staying true to the bold-yet-stylish Extra's DNA. The interiors, penned by Laura Brocchini Design, are identified by the optimal balance between light, material, and movement. The naval engineering is developed in-house by the shipyard.

Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts

The mezzanine deck is undoubtedly the star of the project: a dramatic and functional element that defines the proportions of the boat and opens up new perspectives of the sea.

Raised just 90 cm above the main deck, with a 30-square-metre floor area, it offers an unobstructed view aft and houses two twin lounge areas, separated by a sculptural fireplace enticing intimacy and offering a further thing to marvel at.

Right below the mezzanine is a spacious open-air beach club suspended between sea and sky: 60 square metres of floor space thanks to the fold-down side and aft platforms.

Freestanding furnishings, a bathroom with separate shower, a storage area, and direct access to the tender garage complete this space with the aim of experiencing the sea just inches from the water.

The external staircases, moved to the starboard side amidships and integrated into the superstructure, ensure the cockpits are spacious, clear and flowing—for an onboard experience free from any visual or architectural barriers.

Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts

Indoor, every detail stems from an encounter: that between Travertine and the sea.

A stone that speaks of the land, illuminated by the champagne-coloured reflections from the surrounding mirrors. Light filters through the large windows and mixes with the blue, transforming the interiors into sensory, warm and welcoming spaces.

Inside the main deck saloon, we find two semicircular sofas and a 10-seater table. Proceeding forward, we find the galley, the lobby, and the master stateroom with access to the office, vanity, bathroom fitted with double sink and separate toilet, and a large walk-in wardrobe. Alternatively, an optional configuration dedicates the entire upper deck to the owner, with a panoramic aft master cabin.

Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X130 Triplex - photo © Extra Yachts

On the upper deck, in addition to the helm station, the captain cabin and the pantry, there is a large saloon with facing seating and a bar. Complete the area a generous cockpit with sofas.

The sundeck, with a rigid T-Top, is a celebration of conviviality: a panoramic front lounge, a 10/12 seater dining table, a large bar counter and two spacious sun loungers frame a sea-facing infinity pool.

Four double cabins with en-suite bathrooms, two VIP cabins with double beds, and two twin cabins are located below deck.

The crew quarters, equipped with a separate laundry room, accommodate six crew members in 3 cabins, in addition to the captain's one on the upper deck.

The X130 Triplex's propulsion system relies on two powerful 2,000-horsepower MAN engines, capable of propelling her to a top speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

