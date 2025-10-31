Redefining luxury cruising: Meet the new ILIAD 60 and Dufour 54

by The Yacht Sales Co. 31 Oct 02:53 PDT

Be among the first to explore the all-new ILIAD 60, redefining luxury offshore performance, and view the official photos of the new Dufour 54, a stunning evolution in modern yacht design.

Discover the new ILIAD 60 - Redefining luxury offshore cruising

ILIAD Catamarans proudly unveils the all-new ILIAD 60, setting a new benchmark in long-range, fuel-efficient power catamaran design. Replacing the acclaimed ILIAD 62, this next-generation model combines commanding performance with exceptional comfort and refinement.

With a range exceeding 3,500 nautical miles, the ILIAD 60 is built for adventurers who seek both capability and style. Expansive living areas — from the luxurious flybridge to the elegant foredeck lounges — create the ultimate space for entertaining or unwinding at sea.

Below deck, beautifully appointed cabins feature private ensuites and generous natural light, while the master suite offers a serene retreat with a king-sized island bed. Owners can tailor layouts to include a laundry, workshop, office or crew quarters for extended passages.

Available with e-Motion Hybrid propulsion and bespoke customisation options, the ILIAD 60 delivers sustainable performance without compromise — every voyage a masterpiece in comfort and range.

Unveiling the new Dufour 54

The wait is over — the official photos of the magnificent Dufour 54 are here! This next-generation cruising yacht embodies the perfect balance of performance, innovation, and timeless elegance. Explore every refined detail, premium finish, and smart design element that showcases Dufour's world-class craftsmanship. Discover why the Dufour 54 sets a new benchmark in modern sailing luxury and try the 3D Configurator to customise yours today.

