Please select your home edition
Edition




Redefining luxury cruising: Meet the new ILIAD 60 and Dufour 54

by The Yacht Sales Co. 31 Oct 02:53 PDT
ILIAD 60 © The Yacht Sales Co

Be among the first to explore the all-new ILIAD 60, redefining luxury offshore performance, and view the official photos of the new Dufour 54, a stunning evolution in modern yacht design.

Discover the new ILIAD 60 - Redefining luxury offshore cruising

ILIAD Catamarans proudly unveils the all-new ILIAD 60, setting a new benchmark in long-range, fuel-efficient power catamaran design. Replacing the acclaimed ILIAD 62, this next-generation model combines commanding performance with exceptional comfort and refinement.

ILIAD 60 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
ILIAD 60 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

With a range exceeding 3,500 nautical miles, the ILIAD 60 is built for adventurers who seek both capability and style. Expansive living areas — from the luxurious flybridge to the elegant foredeck lounges — create the ultimate space for entertaining or unwinding at sea.

ILIAD 60 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
ILIAD 60 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Below deck, beautifully appointed cabins feature private ensuites and generous natural light, while the master suite offers a serene retreat with a king-sized island bed. Owners can tailor layouts to include a laundry, workshop, office or crew quarters for extended passages.

Available with e-Motion Hybrid propulsion and bespoke customisation options, the ILIAD 60 delivers sustainable performance without compromise — every voyage a masterpiece in comfort and range.

Learn more...

Dufour 54 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Dufour 54 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Unveiling the new Dufour 54

The wait is over — the official photos of the magnificent Dufour 54 are here! This next-generation cruising yacht embodies the perfect balance of performance, innovation, and timeless elegance. Explore every refined detail, premium finish, and smart design element that showcases Dufour's world-class craftsmanship. Discover why the Dufour 54 sets a new benchmark in modern sailing luxury and try the 3D Configurator to customise yours today.

Learn more...

Dufour 54 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co
Dufour 54 - photo © The Yacht Sales Co

Related Articles

Unveiling the new Dufour 54
Meticulously designed to enhance the onboard experience Dufour Yachts has unveiled its stunning new model, the Dufour 54, which is distinguished by a suite of innovations, outstanding performance and stylish comfort. Posted on 31 Oct 2025 The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day
Set sail for an unforgettable experience Set sail for an unforgettable experience at The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 1 November 2025, at The Boat Works Marine Precinct in Coomera. Posted on 22 Oct Dual Asia Pacific premieres at Sydney show
Two world-leading new models at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show The Yacht Sales Co. will unveil two world-leading new models at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show from 13-16 November in the heart of Darling Harbour. Posted on 20 Oct Yacht Sales Co. Boating Extravaganza Open Day
The 2025 Gold Coast Open Day will mark a celebration of everything boating The Yacht Sales Co. is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated 2025 Gold Coast Open Day on Saturday 1 November that will mark a celebration of everything boating. Posted on 17 Oct 2025 The Yacht Sales Co. Gold Coast Open Day
Join us at our Gold Coast Sales Centre on 1st November Join us at our Gold Coast Sales Centre located within The Boat Works Marine Precinct for an exciting day celebrating all things yachting. Explore a wide selection of pre-owned yachts on display and connect with fellow boating enthusiasts. Posted on 4 Oct Discover the new Fountaine Pajot FPY70S
A new benchmark for luxury sailing catamarans The Fountaine Pajot FPY70S is destined to set a new benchmark for luxury sailing catamarans, blending elegant design, performance, and sustainable innovation. Posted on 3 Oct New Dufour 41 on show at Special WA Open Yacht Day
A unique opportunity to explore premium yachts, including the new Dufour 41 Boating enthusiasts in Western Australia will have a unique opportunity to explore premium yachts, including the new Dufour 41, on Sunday 5 October at Mandurah Offshore Fishing and Sailing Club. Posted on 23 Sep Crowds expected at Yacht Sales Co. NZ Open Day
Strong registrations for its inaugural Open Day The Yacht Sales Co. is enjoying strong registrations for its inaugural New Zealand Open Day on Saturday 27 September in Auckland. Posted on 19 Sep The Yacht Sales Co. News
New Model Announcements, First Photos of the FP44, Events + More It's another exciting month in the world of sailing, with plenty of news, events and milestones to share. Posted on 15 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy