2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show to Host Major Product Debuts and Industry Showcases

Bluegame BGX6 © Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific Bluegame BGX6 © Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific

by Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2 Nov 22:01 PST

From 13 to 16 November 2025, Sydney's Darling Harbour will come alive with a stunning showcase of the latest in boating as the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show returns with a dynamic line-up of new vessel launches, product debuts and marine industry showcases.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, the four-day event will feature a smorgasbord of more than 150 vessels representing the latest innovations in design, technology, performance and luxury. A special purpose-built event marina will allow event attendees to wander amongst this line up of boats across Cockle Bay.

Onshore, the excitement continues across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park, where the new Discover Boating Festival Hub will bring together interactive activations, live entertainment, gourmet food and wine and hands-on product experiences.

From high-end motor yachts and sailing catamarans to family-friendly cruisers and cutting-edge marine accessories, a number of brands are set to launch new vessels and product lines exclusively in Sydney.

BIA President, Adam Smith, said the event was reshaped with exhibitor feedback to bring a mix of on-water displays and shoreside festival as it continues to evolve as an influential platform for the marine industry.

"For more than half a century, this Show has united boating enthusiasts, innovators and brands from around the world. Its global recognition as a world-class event reflects Australia's strong marine heritage and our growing appetite for exceptional on-water experiences," he said.

Here are a selection of the launches and premieres taking place at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show:

Asia-Pacific

Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific presents the Bluegame BGX63, a luxury yacht that redefines the boundaries of design and performance. With its bold architecture and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, the BGX63 offers a unique layout that prioritises social spaces and panoramic views. Built for discerning owners who value Italian craftsmanship and innovation, this model exemplifies the Bluegame philosophy of freedom, elegance, and functionality.

DCH Marine (Sunseeker & Saxdor Yachts) showcases its premium portfolio as the exclusive Asia-Pacific distributor for Sunseeker Yachts and Saxdor Yachts. With deep expertise in new yacht sales, brokerage, and after-sales service, DCH Marine is the region's leading authority in luxury yacht ownership. At the Show, they'll be highlighting both brands under their banner, ensuring visibility for globally recognised names while reinforcing their role as the trusted dealer behind them.

Australian

Maritimo returns to the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show with the highly anticipated showcase of its M50 and M55 Flybridge luxury motor yachts. This marks the iconic Australian brand's first appearance at the Show in several years, offering visitors the chance to explore its world-class craftsmanship, innovative design, and superior performance. In a special preview, Maritimo will also unveil exciting developments for Caribbean Boats, signalling a bold new chapter for the beloved Australian marque.

Boatology presents the Australian debut of Cantiere Mimì with the elegant Libeccio 8.5 Cabin, a modern interpretation of classic Italian gozzo-style motor yachts. Designed by renowned naval architect Valerio Rivellini and handcrafted in Naples under the direction of Domenico Senese, the brand celebrates 50 years of artisanal boatbuilding. Both Rivellini and Senese will be at the Show to personally introduce the Mimì range to Australian audiences. The 8.5-metre cruiser features a spacious cockpit, on-deck galley, and double cabin making it the ideal choice for day trips or weekends afloat.

Ballistic RIBs Australia unveils its latest range of high-performance rigid inflatable boats, engineered specifically for Australian conditions. Drawing on British military design, these vessels deliver unmatched stability, speed, and safety for both recreational and commercial use. Whether you're chasing offshore adventures or family weekends on the water, Ballistic RIBs promise precision engineering built for life on the sea.

Eyachts presents the most complete AXOPAR display ever seen in Australia, featuring models from the all-new Axopar 29 range through to the flagship Axopar 45. On show are the 29 Sun Top, Cross Cabin and CCX, the Axopar 37, and Axopar 45 - each designed for adventure, efficiency, and offshore performance. With modular layouts and sharp hulls tailored for Australian conditions, AXOPAR continues to redefine versatile boating.

Amphibious AU partners with New Zealand's Smuggler Marine to bring their renowned amphibious RIBs to Australian shores. Smuggler boats are celebrated for their soft, dry ride, efficient hulls, and exceptional build quality. Now available through Amphibious AU, these versatile craft combine high-performance marine engineering with amphibious capability allowing seamless transitions from land to water.

313 Marine introduces two innovative solutions to the Australian market - the Fanttik X9 Cross - a high-performance portable air pump designed for paddle boards, boats, towables and camping gear. Also debuting is Spliseal, a game-changing marine splicing system using advanced potting polymers to create waterproof seals around wires and connectors.

Princess Yachts Australia unveils the Southern Hemisphere debut of the all-new Princess F65 at the Show. A bold evolution of the F Class, the F65 blends expansive space, flowing design, and effortless performance, setting a new benchmark in luxury motor yachts. Be among the first to step aboard.

Short Marine will showcase an exceptional lineup of premium brands, including the debut of the Viking 64 Convertible and Valhalla V41. Visitors can explore a world-class range of luxury and performance vessels from Grady-White, Capelli, and Azimut, all presented in one impressive display. With expert representatives on hand and exclusive walk-through experiences available, this stand is set to be a true highlight of the show.

Leopard Catamarans showcases two new models - the Leopard 46 Sail and Leopard 46 Powercat - appearing side by side for the first time in Australia. The 46 Sail introduces a hybrid electric drive option, multiple cabin layouts, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, while the 46 Powercat offers expansive deck space, a sealed engine room, and resort-style comfort. Together, they represent the brand's commitment to innovation, performance, and luxury.

The Yacht Sales Co. presents the Asia Pacific premieres of two groundbreaking sailing models: the Dufour 48 and Fountaine Pajot FP41. The Dufour 48 blends Italian styling with French craftsmanship, offering flexible layouts, expansive outdoor living, and premium finishes. The FP41 sets a new benchmark in 12-metre catamarans, with hybrid electric options, multiple relaxation zones, and customisable interiors. Also on display is the award-winning ILIAD 53F, showcasing the company's world-class range of luxury sailing and power yachts.

SEA.AI debuts its cutting-edge maritime Machine Vision systems, designed to enhance safety and situational awareness at sea. Combining optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence, SEA.AI's technology detects floating objects in real time and integrates seamlessly with third-party cameras. Available in versions tailored for recreational, commercial, and unmanned vessels, it sets a new standard for marine safety.

Boutique Boat Sales (Nuova Jolly Marine) presents the Prince 45, a revolutionary Italian RIB making its Australian debut. Powered by triple Mercury V10 Verado engines, the Prince 45 reaches speeds of 53 knots with ease. Its layout includes a beach club, sunbathing zones, and a luxurious interior featuring a king-size bed and chromotherapy shower. Designed by Luca Macchi, this vessel blends high-end craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance.

IRON Boats Australia debuts the IRON 907 Open, a bold evolution of Scandinavian design tailored for Australian waters. Alongside the IRON 767 and IRON 647, the 907 showcases the brand's signature blend of style, practicality, and offshore capability. Offering limited sea trials available post-show, visitors can experience first-hand why IRON is gaining rapid recognition across the country.

Float Haven introduces its Floating Islands with Shade Haven, an on-water lifestyle product designed for comfort, relaxation, and play. Perfect for sunny days on the marina or anchored offshore, these floating platforms redefine leisure with their shaded, stable design. Float Haven is your boat's new best mate.

ENAUTIC Group showcases its electric hydrofoil propulsion systems, leading the charge in sustainable marine innovation. These systems offer quiet, efficient, and eco-conscious performance, positioning ENAUTIC at the forefront of electric vessel development and commercialisation. ENAUTIC's presence at the Show highlights the growing demand for clean, quiet, and high-performance electric marine solutions.

Multihull Central brings an impressive lineup of sailing catamarans to the Show, including the award-winning Seawind 1370, the brand-new Seawind 1170, the legendary Seawind 1160XL, and the hybrid HH44. These vessels redefine liveaboard comfort, sustainability, and performance, offering Show visitors a chance to explore the future of sailing firsthand.

Sacs Marine Australia presents the Rebel 47, a bold and luxurious Italian yacht that blends performance with social design. With a pioneering layout that transforms the bar and kitchen into a central social hub, the Rebel 47 is also about performance. Powered by high-speed engines and equipped with stabilisers for a smooth ride, this model is crafted for sea lovers who value elegance, speed, and innovation.

kick n bak FLOATS makes a splash at the Show with the launch of its latest innovation: the Fanttik X9 Cross paddle board pump and a new line of premium inflatable hammocks and chairs designed for real-world boating and beach life. Created by full-time ocean sailors, these floats are eco-conscious, UV-resistant, and built for Aussie conditions.

Hunts Marine South Coast showcases the latest from Cruise Craft, including the all-new E770HT, the feature-packed E695HT, and the ever-popular Explorer 635 Hard Top. Proudly Australian-made, these vessels are engineered for both offshore adventure and relaxed weekends on the water. With a reputation for unbeatable design, performance, and comfort, Cruise Craft continues to set the standard for locally built boats.

Grand Boats Australia brings its globally renowned range of premium rigid inflatable boats and yacht tenders to Sydney. Handcrafted in Europe and now available across Australia, Grand Boats are known for their exceptional hulls, refined styling, and feature-rich designs. With models ranging from 3 to 10 metres, they offer versatile solutions for families, adventurers, and luxury yacht owners alike.

Full location and stand details can be found on the Exhibitor Directory here.

Standard general admission tickets are $36 (plus booking fee) and are available for purchase, and include access to the Discover Boat Show Festival Hub. The Discover Boat Show Festival Hub ticket (provides access to the Hub only) is $15 (plus booking fee) and the Wine Selectors masterclasses are an additional $15 (plus booking fee) for a 30-minute session, with four curated wine tastings included.

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by official partners, Walcon Marine, GMSV, Century Batteries, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors.

For more information on the launches and premieres at the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show visit sydneyboatshow.com.au