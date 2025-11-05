Please select your home edition
Maritimo M600




Inside Maritimo Newsletter

by Maritimo 5 Nov 14:08 PST
S50 Sedan Motor Yacht

 
 
     
 

GLOBAL TEASER

  
     
 

S50 SEDAN MOTOR YACHT

  
     
 
Your first sneak peak at the upcoming all-new S50 Sedan Motor Yacht. Revealed at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. 
 
Global Reveal coming on the 13th of November at the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show. Global Launch coming to the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2025. 

 

  
  see more  
 
 
Maritimo SIBS 2019

SIBS | THE COUNTDOWN IS ON

With a little under two weeks to go before Maritimo returns to the all-new Sydney International On-Water Boat Show from the 13th to the 16th of November 2025, we look forward to seeing you there. Register your interest to step aboard the all-new M50 Flybridge Motor Yacht as it makes its Sydney debut. 
REGISTER INTEREST Arrow
 
 
 
Muster

Maritimo Musters | Making Waves

Discover how Maritimo is redefining luxury motor yacht VIP events with localised, flexible, and unforgettable weekend experiences for owners across Australia.
READ MORE Arrow
 
 
 
Maritimo M7571

M75 Owner Review | The pursuit of the ultimate luxury motor yacht

Discover a luxury motor yacht designed for ultimate privacy, range, and style. Explore how automation, spacious decks, and innovative features make the M75 the perfect vessel for long ocean adventurers.
read more Arrow
 
 
 
Newport Boat Show

UPCOMING EVENTS

Join Maritimos exclusive events to connect, learn, and celebrate life on the water. From boat shows, fun gatherings to spectacular cruises, theres something for everyone. Discover upcoming events and make unforgettable memories with fellow boating enthusiasts.
DISCOVER MORE Arrow
 

Maritimo M50Maritimo S SeriesMaritimo M75
