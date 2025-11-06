The new Greenline 42 will debut at boot 2026

by Greenline Yachts 6 Nov 00:34 PST

After its project reveal at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, Greenline Yachts is announcing that the new 42-foot model will make its world debut at boot in January 2026.

Already under construction at the Slovenian shipyard, the Greenline 42 combines higher performance, innovative solar technology, and unprecedented customisation.

More power, more options

The optimised hull delivers a top speed of 25 knots. It can be equipped with Greenline's H-Drive 6G system for silent electric manoeuvring and better efficiency. Ten solar panels produce up to 4.3kW to power all onboard systems and recharge batteries faster.

This is Greenline's most versatile model yet. The aft cockpit offers two layouts, including a drop-down transom and removable furniture, while the foredeck lounge provides a stylish, functional social space. Marco Casali's designs extend to two interior styles, balancing timeless aesthetics with modern luxury.

Owners can now customise cabins, bathrooms, furniture, and appliances more than ever before.

"The Greenline 42 reflects everything we know about building enduring, high-quality yachts," says CEO Vladimir Zinchenko. "It's designed to provide decades of enjoyment, with options that make each yacht unique to its owner."

The Greenline 42 promises to set a new benchmark for the brand, blending speed, sustainability, and smart design in a semi-customisable package ready for a 2026 launch and World debut at boot 2026 in January.