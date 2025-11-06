Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo S Series

The new Greenline 42 will debut at boot 2026

by Greenline Yachts 6 Nov 00:34 PST 17-25 January 2026

After its project reveal at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival, Greenline Yachts is announcing that the new 42-foot model will make its world debut at boot in January 2026.

Already under construction at the Slovenian shipyard, the Greenline 42 combines higher performance, innovative solar technology, and unprecedented customisation.

More power, more options

The optimised hull delivers a top speed of 25 knots. It can be equipped with Greenline's H-Drive 6G system for silent electric manoeuvring and better efficiency. Ten solar panels produce up to 4.3kW to power all onboard systems and recharge batteries faster.

Greenline 42 - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 42 - photo © Greenline Yachts

This is Greenline's most versatile model yet. The aft cockpit offers two layouts, including a drop-down transom and removable furniture, while the foredeck lounge provides a stylish, functional social space. Marco Casali's designs extend to two interior styles, balancing timeless aesthetics with modern luxury.

Owners can now customise cabins, bathrooms, furniture, and appliances more than ever before.

Greenline 42 - Owner's cabin - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 42 - Owner's cabin - photo © Greenline Yachts

"The Greenline 42 reflects everything we know about building enduring, high-quality yachts," says CEO Vladimir Zinchenko. "It's designed to provide decades of enjoyment, with options that make each yacht unique to its owner."

The Greenline 42 promises to set a new benchmark for the brand, blending speed, sustainability, and smart design in a semi-customisable package ready for a 2026 launch and World debut at boot 2026 in January.

Greenline 42 - photo © Greenline Yachts
Greenline 42 - photo © Greenline Yachts

Related Articles

48 hours in silence - even on a diesel boat
Introducing the Responsible Power package: all the benefits of hybrid without going hybrid Greenline Yachts is making strides in making their diesel-powered yachts more sustainable by eliminating the need for a generator. Posted on 31 Oct 2024 Greenline Yachts leads on low-emission yachting
Discover low-emission yachting with Greenline 58 Fly Hybrid at Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 Greenline Yachts is putting sustainability front and centre at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival as it showcases its hyper-efficient new Greenline 58 Fly Hybrid. Posted on 5 Jul 2024 Timeless design of the Greenline 48
117 units built to date Evergreen yacht design is a rare touch, but it is one that Greenline Yachts of Slovenia has perfected with its longstanding Greenline 48. Posted on 19 Jun 2024 Unique approach to responsible yachting
Greenline Yachts buoyed with more than 1000 yachts sold High-end motoryacht builder Greenline Yachts is stepping up its support for the concept of responsible yachting. The hugely successful Slovenian brand has been championing hybrid and electric propulsion for years. Posted on 24 May 2024 Are you ready for summer?
Let Greenline Yachts elevate your adventures Thinking about your summer plans? Let Greenline Yachts elevate your adventures by blending luxury and comfort cruising. Posted on 24 Mar 2024 Greenline optimises capacity for larger yachts
As it ceases production of its Greenline 33 Greenline Yachts, the worldwide leader in alternative propulsion motorboats and pioneer of hybrid yachts, has announced it will cease production of the Greenline 33. Posted on 3 Apr 2023 Greenline 58 Fly
The latest addition to Greenline Yachts revolutionary range of flybridge cruisers In light of the success of the 45 Fly, Greenline Yachts is delighted to reveal the latest addition to its revolutionary range of flybridge cruisers, the 58 Fly. Posted on 19 Oct 2021 Greenline Yachts looks forward to a bright future
The Covid-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to the shipyard In common with shipyards around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic presented a huge challenge to Greenline Yachts. Though this period has been very difficult, production was slowed, not stopped, and every order has been honoured despite the disruption. Posted on 25 Jul 2020 Greenline 45 Fly world premiere
The responsible revolution charges onwards at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival Greenline Yachts will expand their range of eco-conscious motor yachts at the 2019 Cannes Yachting Festival with the introduction of the ground-breaking Greenline 45 Fly. Posted on 22 Aug 2019 Greenline 45 Fly: New member to Greenline Yachts
Greenline Yachts are expanding their fleet by a new member Lead by their recently appointed product development manager Luka Modrijan, her exterior design features and naval architecture was penned by the world-renowned, multi-award winning design studio J&J Design. Posted on 22 Oct 2018
Maritimo M75Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy