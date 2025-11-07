Please select your home edition
Edition




Sydney International On-Water Boat Show launches FREE 'Discover Boating Festival Hub'

by Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show 6 Nov 22:34 PST 13-16 November 2025
Amphibious AU © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

The boating world is casting a wider net this year. The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show (13 to 16 November) is set to transform the expansive public domain areas of Darling Harbour with the brand new, non-ticketed Discover Boating Festival Hub.

For the first time, areas including Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard, and Tumbalong Park will buzz with a vibrant festival atmosphere, welcoming thousands of visitors to explore the joys of life on, in and around the water. This general access zone offers the public a free and easy opportunity to discover boating, featuring accessible trailerable craft, essential equipment displays and hospitality offerings.

With 87 per cent of last year's attendees agreeing that the event helps promote boating as a valuable social or family activity, the industry is keen to highlight the proven, health-boosting benefits of getting afloat. The festival aims to showcase how boating aligns with the "Blue Mind" concept - the meditative, restorative state we fall into when near, in, or on water - offering the perfect antidote to increasingly busy and stressful modern life.

While more than 160 larger vessels will headline the ticketed on-water display in Cockle Bay, the landside festival will feature a variety of popular trailerable craft, boating accessories and new technology.

Discover Boating Festival Hub highlights include:

Amphibious AU brings the renowned Smuggler range of Amphibious RIBs to Australia, combining exceptional performance, quality craftsmanship, and cutting-edge innovation. Smuggler boats are celebrated for their smooth ride, efficient hull design, and superior build quality — and now, with Amphibious AU, these world-class vessels are available to Australian adventurers. Designed for versatility and convenience, Amphibious AU's RIBs seamlessly transition between land and sea, offering the ultimate freedom to explore without limits.

Hunts Marine South Coast will showcase the exceptional Cruise Craft line-up, featuring the all-new E770HT, the versatile and feature-packed E695HT, and the ever-popular Explorer 635 Hard Top. Perfect for both offshore adventures and leisurely weekends on the water, Cruise Craft boats combine innovative design, superior performance, and unmatched comfort.

E770HT - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show
E770HT - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

Sirocco Marine will host the Australian debut of the all-new BRIG Navigator 20, alongside fan favourites including the Eagle 10, Eagle 8, Eagle 670, and Eagle 4. BRIG is Australia's largest-selling RIB brand, renowned for its exceptional build quality, beautiful finish, and innovative European design. For more than 20 years, BRIG RIBs have been sold and serviced nationwide, combining style, performance, and durability to deliver the ultimate boating experience. Sirocco Marine is Australia's largest inflatable boat dealer and the only company providing nationwide sales and service.

BRIG Navigator 20 - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show
BRIG Navigator 20 - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

SEA.AI has been a pioneer in Machine Vision for maritime applications since 2018. The company is dedicated to making Machine Vision the new standard for safety and situational awareness in the maritime sector. Their product range includes fully integrated systems that combine optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence to enhance safety and security at sea, as well as SEA.AI's maritime Machine Vision solution, Brain, which is compatible with third-party cameras. SEA.AI systems are designed to quickly detect and identify floating objects, providing the crew with real-time information. The technology is available in various versions tailored to the specific needs of recreational, commercial, and governmental vessels, including unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

SEA.AI - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show
SEA.AI - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

Float Haven is your boat's new best mate — a premium floating island designed for comfort, relaxation, and fun on the water. With the addition of Shade Haven, you can enjoy the perfect balance of sun and shelter while lounging, socializing, or simply unwinding. Built for durability and ease of use, Float Haven transforms any day on the water into a luxurious, resort-style experience.

Float Haven - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show
Float Haven - photo © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

General admission tickets are $36 (plus booking fee) while children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Add on a Wine Selectors Masterclass with four curated wine tastings for just $15 (plus booking fee) for 30-minutes, with any Day Pass purchased. Tickets are available hereand via Oztix. Ticket holders get access to the special event marina and the Discover Boat Show Festival Hub at Tumbalong Park; while the public can come and just enjoy the Hub only for free. The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show takes place 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday.

The Show's official smartphone app makes it easy to find boats, brands, and event highlights. Browse through the What's-On Guide, view talk schedules, download maps, and access the full Exhibitor Directory all in one place. Available from your preferred app store.

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by official partners, Walcon Marine, GMSV, Century Batteries, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors.

For more information visit: sydneyboatshow.com.au.

Related Articles

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show Debuts
Sydney's Darling Harbour will come alive with a stunning showcase of the latest in boating Sydney's Darling Harbour will come alive with a stunning showcase of the latest in boating as the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show returns with a dynamic line-up of new vessel launches, product debuts and marine industry showcases. Posted on 3 Nov 2025 SIBS is set to impress this November
A four-day celebration of Australia's love for life in, on and around the water Darling Harbour will come alive with the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, a four-day celebration of Australia's love for life in, on and around the water. Posted on 9 Oct Sydney International on-Water Boat Show tickets
Set to deliver a premium festival experience this November Tickets for the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show, held from 13 to 16 November at Sydney's Darling Harbour, will be released this week. Posted on 23 Sep Sydney International On-Water Boat Show Preview
Set to deliver a premium festival experience this November With just eight weeks to go, the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is shaping up as a must-attend celebration of Australia's marine lifestyle. Posted on 15 Sep Shop, compare & discover at the Sydney Boat Show
Kicking off this Thursday and running until Sunday 17 August at Sydney Olympic Park Whether buying a first boat, upgrading to a new model, or exploring the latest on-water innovations, the 2025 Sydney Boat Show offers the ultimate opportunity to shop, compare and connect with leading boating brands, all under one roof. Posted on 12 Aug Sydney Boat Show set to host major launches
The Show will deliver the ultimate boating and fishing lifestyle experience all under one roof The Sydney Boat Show is set to make a splash at its new indoor venue, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park, from 14 to 17 August 2025, with a number of Australian, Asia-Pacific and international debuts scheduled across the four-days. Posted on 7 Aug Anaconda jumps on board for 2025 Sydney Boat Show
Signing as a major partner, marking a strong collaboration Anaconda, has signed as a major partner for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show, marking a strong collaboration between two champions of the great outdoors and further elevating the overall show experience for visitors. Posted on 30 Jul Tickets on Sale for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show
Taking place from 14 to 17 August 2025 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park Tickets for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show, which will take place from 14 to 17 August 2025 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park are now on sale. Posted on 23 Jun Sydney Boat Show indoor exhibition space sold-out
Major marine brands locked in early as public ticket sales open 23 June With two months to go, indoor exhibition space for the 2025 Sydney Boat Show is sold-out, as brands and businesses secure their spot at the new look event, which is set to offer a comprehensive indoor marine showcase. Posted on 19 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy