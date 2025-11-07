Sydney International On-Water Boat Show launches FREE 'Discover Boating Festival Hub'

Amphibious AU © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show Amphibious AU © Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show

by Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show 6 Nov 22:34 PST

The boating world is casting a wider net this year. The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show (13 to 16 November) is set to transform the expansive public domain areas of Darling Harbour with the brand new, non-ticketed Discover Boating Festival Hub.

For the first time, areas including Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard, and Tumbalong Park will buzz with a vibrant festival atmosphere, welcoming thousands of visitors to explore the joys of life on, in and around the water. This general access zone offers the public a free and easy opportunity to discover boating, featuring accessible trailerable craft, essential equipment displays and hospitality offerings.

With 87 per cent of last year's attendees agreeing that the event helps promote boating as a valuable social or family activity, the industry is keen to highlight the proven, health-boosting benefits of getting afloat. The festival aims to showcase how boating aligns with the "Blue Mind" concept - the meditative, restorative state we fall into when near, in, or on water - offering the perfect antidote to increasingly busy and stressful modern life.

While more than 160 larger vessels will headline the ticketed on-water display in Cockle Bay, the landside festival will feature a variety of popular trailerable craft, boating accessories and new technology.

Discover Boating Festival Hub highlights include:

Amphibious AU brings the renowned Smuggler range of Amphibious RIBs to Australia, combining exceptional performance, quality craftsmanship, and cutting-edge innovation. Smuggler boats are celebrated for their smooth ride, efficient hull design, and superior build quality — and now, with Amphibious AU, these world-class vessels are available to Australian adventurers. Designed for versatility and convenience, Amphibious AU's RIBs seamlessly transition between land and sea, offering the ultimate freedom to explore without limits.

Hunts Marine South Coast will showcase the exceptional Cruise Craft line-up, featuring the all-new E770HT, the versatile and feature-packed E695HT, and the ever-popular Explorer 635 Hard Top. Perfect for both offshore adventures and leisurely weekends on the water, Cruise Craft boats combine innovative design, superior performance, and unmatched comfort.

Sirocco Marine will host the Australian debut of the all-new BRIG Navigator 20, alongside fan favourites including the Eagle 10, Eagle 8, Eagle 670, and Eagle 4. BRIG is Australia's largest-selling RIB brand, renowned for its exceptional build quality, beautiful finish, and innovative European design. For more than 20 years, BRIG RIBs have been sold and serviced nationwide, combining style, performance, and durability to deliver the ultimate boating experience. Sirocco Marine is Australia's largest inflatable boat dealer and the only company providing nationwide sales and service.

SEA.AI has been a pioneer in Machine Vision for maritime applications since 2018. The company is dedicated to making Machine Vision the new standard for safety and situational awareness in the maritime sector. Their product range includes fully integrated systems that combine optical and thermal sensors with artificial intelligence to enhance safety and security at sea, as well as SEA.AI's maritime Machine Vision solution, Brain, which is compatible with third-party cameras. SEA.AI systems are designed to quickly detect and identify floating objects, providing the crew with real-time information. The technology is available in various versions tailored to the specific needs of recreational, commercial, and governmental vessels, including unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).

Float Haven is your boat's new best mate — a premium floating island designed for comfort, relaxation, and fun on the water. With the addition of Shade Haven, you can enjoy the perfect balance of sun and shelter while lounging, socializing, or simply unwinding. Built for durability and ease of use, Float Haven transforms any day on the water into a luxurious, resort-style experience.

General admission tickets are $36 (plus booking fee) while children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Add on a Wine Selectors Masterclass with four curated wine tastings for just $15 (plus booking fee) for 30-minutes, with any Day Pass purchased. Tickets are available hereand via Oztix. Ticket holders get access to the special event marina and the Discover Boat Show Festival Hub at Tumbalong Park; while the public can come and just enjoy the Hub only for free. The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show takes place 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday.

The Show's official smartphone app makes it easy to find boats, brands, and event highlights. Browse through the What's-On Guide, view talk schedules, download maps, and access the full Exhibitor Directory all in one place. Available from your preferred app store.

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by official partners, Walcon Marine, GMSV, Century Batteries, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors.

For more information visit: sydneyboatshow.com.au.