All aboard for the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Sydney International On-Water Boat Show Sydney International On-Water Boat Show © Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

by Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show 10 Nov 23:29 PST

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is set to transform Darling Harbour into a vibrant open-air festival from Thursday this week (10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday), featuring an impressive showcase of on-water vessels, whilst also celebrating Australia's iconic marine lifestyle and industry.

Now in its 56th year, the event continues to evolve as a celebration of Australia's love of life on, in and around the water, and will showcase the latest in global marine design, breakthrough innovation and contemporary boating lifestyle. It brings together industry, families and enthusiasts to discover firsthand what's next for this important industry that delivers more than $10 billion in turnover and 35,000 jobs to the national economy.

The 2025 show, presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, will unveil a fresh festival-style format, featuring more than 160 luxury vessels from leading international builders and brands displayed across the stunning, purpose-built event marina in Cockle Bay and then throughout the surrounding foreshore precincts.

The excitement continues at the Discover Boating Festival Hub, offering FREE public entry across Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard, and Tumbalong Park. Learn more about boating, check out new product launches and hands-on activations, while enjoying roving entertainment, live music, and an array of gourmet food and wine experiences.

BIA President Adam Smith, said the festival not only celebrates boating lifestyle but also recognises its growing importance to Australia's economy and culture.

"Water is part of our national DNA, it shapes how we live, travel and relax. The Sydney International On-Water Boat Show isn't just an event for boat owners; it's a celebration of the Australian lifestyle and an opportunity to highlight an industry that contributes so much to our wellbeing and economy," Mr Smith said.

"Earlier this year, we launched the National Recreational Boating Statement, which projects boating participation to exceed six million Australians by 2030, supported by more than one million registered vessels and around $20 billion in annual spending on boating and general watercraft activities.

"Boating is highly valued for its social and health benefits, with Australians recognising the mental and physical wellbeing that comes from being on, in, or by the water. Australia truly is a lucky country, we have world-class marine manufacturers, iconic waterways, and some of the best boating conditions anywhere in the world, so we invite everyone to join us at Darling Harbour this week to come and see some of the latest in boats and gear, and to enjoy the Discover Boating Festival Hub!" he said.

This year's Show will feature a stellar lineup of more than 30 international and Australian premieres and outstanding vessels, including Horizon 100 by Flagship International which is the largest boat on show this year; Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific's Bluegame BGX63, a reimagined luxury yacht; Boatology's Australian debut of the Cantiere Mimì Libeccio 8.5 Cabin, a handcrafted Italian cruiser introduced by designer Valerio Rivellini and shipyard director Domenico Senese; d'Albora Yacht Brokers Australian debut of the Centouno Navi brand and the launch of the high-performance VESPRO 55, and Maritimo's return with its acclaimed M50 and M55 Flybridge yachts, plus a preview of new developments for Caribbean Boats.

Additional highlights for the 2025 Show include Ray White Marine with the event's most exclusive showcase, featuring 10 pontoons and 10 vessels including the Show's most expensive vessel, the Ferretti 1000 valued at $23 million. For the most unique designs, Carbon Yachts with exhibits such as its Candela C-8 (electric foil boat) is not to be missed.

Wine lovers won't want to miss Will Figueira at the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck, where the acclaimed wine judge will host intimate masterclasses blending standout wines with the fascinating stories behind each drop.

Beyond the boating and lifestyle showcases, visitors can support a great cause by entering the Little Wings raffle. Every ticket helps Little Wings continue its life-changing missions, flying ill children from regional and remote communities to receive critical treatment in city hospitals. Tickets are available online, with winners drawn at the close of the Show.

General admission day pass tickets are $36 (plus booking fee) while children under 16 enter free when accompanied by a paying adult. Add on a Wine Selectors Masterclass with four curated wine tastings for just $15 (plus booking fee) for 30-minutes, with any day pass purchased. Ticket holders get access to the special event marina and the Discover Boat Show Festival Hub at Tumbalong Park; and the public can come and just enjoy the Hub only for FREE. Tickets are available here and via Oztix.

The Show's official smartphone app makes it easy to find boats, brands and event highlights. Browse through the What's-On Guide, view talk schedules, download maps, and access the full Exhibitor Directory all in one place. Available from your preferred app store.

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and its event delivery partner Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by major partner GMSV and official event partners Century Batteries, Champagne Pommery, Château la Gordonne, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media and Wine Selectors and Walcon Marine.

For more information visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.