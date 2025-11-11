CL Yachts all-new CLC115

by CL Yachts 11 Nov 01:52 PST

CL Yachts is thrilled to announce its first tri-deck catamaran superyacht, CLC115, marking a significant milestone towards sustainable yachting.

Spanning an impressive 35-meter, this masterpiece is designed for those who seek unparalleled comfort and exceptional livability on the open sea.

Where adventure meets innovation

Developed in collaboration with renowned naval architect Incat Crowther and structural engineers at Gurit, the CLC115 emerges as a modern icon of maritime innovation — seamlessly integrating performance, efficiency, and seaworthiness in every detail.

Drawing on the shipyard's deep expertise in GRP hull construction, our expertise in advanced resin-infusion technique enables the creation of a 35-meter catamaran hull in a single pass — a remarkable achievement that highlights both engineering precision and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

A serene oasis awaits

Penned by the visionary design studio Supertomato, her interior embodies a seamless fusion of refined luxury and resort-style living. An open-plan layout effortlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting natural light to cascade throughout and cultivating an elegant ambiance ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.

Key features:

Tri-deck layout: Multiple indoor and outdoor social zones create an effortless alfresco lifestyle, perfect for entertaining or unwinding.

Customizable living spaces: Expansive decks invite endless leisure, while the main deck guest stateroom can be configured as a massage room, gym, or nursery to suit your lifestyle.

Spacious owner's suite: A generous on-deck suite with private access to the fore lounge ensures ultimate privacy, comfort, and exclusivity.

Tranquil guest accommodations: Four to five en-suite staterooms offer serene retreats, with crew quarters for up to eight ensuring seamless service and privacy.

Foredeck Spa pool: A convivial spa pool on the foredeck invites relaxation with panoramic views and open-air serenity.

Innovative beach platform: A lifting beach platform with fold-down bulwarks creates a seamless connection to the sea, enhancing the experience with direct access to nature.

Eco-friendly lifestyle: Sustainability is integral, with hybrid propulsion, solar panels, and eco-conscious interiors, while a Smart Home system optimizes climate, lighting, and energy.

Certified excellence

With RINA Yacht Class certification, our lightweight composite hull balances structural integrity with fuel efficiency. Powered by twin MAN V8-1300 diesel engines or an optional hybrid system, she achieves an estimated top speed of 18 knots while enjoying a smooth cruising experience.

To explore her unique features, we invite you to reach out to a CL Yachts ambassador

Specifications: