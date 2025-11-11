Please select your home edition
CL Yachts all-new CLC115

by CL Yachts 11 Nov 01:52 PST

CL Yachts is thrilled to announce its first tri-deck catamaran superyacht, CLC115, marking a significant milestone towards sustainable yachting.

Spanning an impressive 35-meter, this masterpiece is designed for those who seek unparalleled comfort and exceptional livability on the open sea.

CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts

Where adventure meets innovation

Developed in collaboration with renowned naval architect Incat Crowther and structural engineers at Gurit, the CLC115 emerges as a modern icon of maritime innovation — seamlessly integrating performance, efficiency, and seaworthiness in every detail.

Drawing on the shipyard's deep expertise in GRP hull construction, our expertise in advanced resin-infusion technique enables the creation of a 35-meter catamaran hull in a single pass — a remarkable achievement that highlights both engineering precision and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - photo © CL Yachts

A serene oasis awaits

Penned by the visionary design studio Supertomato, her interior embodies a seamless fusion of refined luxury and resort-style living. An open-plan layout effortlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, inviting natural light to cascade throughout and cultivating an elegant ambiance ideal for both relaxation and entertaining.

CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts

Key features:

Tri-deck layout: Multiple indoor and outdoor social zones create an effortless alfresco lifestyle, perfect for entertaining or unwinding.
Customizable living spaces: Expansive decks invite endless leisure, while the main deck guest stateroom can be configured as a massage room, gym, or nursery to suit your lifestyle.
Spacious owner's suite: A generous on-deck suite with private access to the fore lounge ensures ultimate privacy, comfort, and exclusivity.
Tranquil guest accommodations: Four to five en-suite staterooms offer serene retreats, with crew quarters for up to eight ensuring seamless service and privacy.
Foredeck Spa pool: A convivial spa pool on the foredeck invites relaxation with panoramic views and open-air serenity.
Innovative beach platform: A lifting beach platform with fold-down bulwarks creates a seamless connection to the sea, enhancing the experience with direct access to nature.
Eco-friendly lifestyle: Sustainability is integral, with hybrid propulsion, solar panels, and eco-conscious interiors, while a Smart Home system optimizes climate, lighting, and energy.

CLC115 - owner suite - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - owner suite - photo © CL Yachts

Certified excellence

With RINA Yacht Class certification, our lightweight composite hull balances structural integrity with fuel efficiency. Powered by twin MAN V8-1300 diesel engines or an optional hybrid system, she achieves an estimated top speed of 18 knots while enjoying a smooth cruising experience.

To explore her unique features, we invite you to reach out to a CL Yachts ambassador

CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - Salon - photo © CL Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length overall: 118' 5" / 36.1 m
  • Beam: 34' 5" / 10.5 m
  • Draft: 5' 3" / 1.6 m
  • Engines: Twin MAN V8 Diesel Engine, 1300 HP, IMO Tier III
  • Generators: Twin KOHLER 99 kw, 380 VAC, 50 Hz, 3 Phase
  • Accommodation: 5+1 convertible cabin + 4 crew

CLC115 - guest stateroom - photo © CL Yachts
CLC115 - guest stateroom - photo © CL Yachts

