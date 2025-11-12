Please select your home edition
See Gineico at the Sydney International Boat Show with the new puRO water purification system

by Gineico Marine 12 Nov 01:32 PST 13-16 November 2025
 

Sydney International Boat Show
Live on the water from this Thursday
 

Were back on the water at Sydney International Boat Show  and youll find us in our usual spot:

 Marina M141, floating right in the heart of Darling Harbour

Whether you're mid-build, planning a refit, or simply want to see whats new, come by and get hands-on with the systems serious boat owners are talking about.
On Display
  • The new puRO water purification system
  • Quick Gyro stabiliser range
  • Gianneschi pumps and ventilation
  • Besenzoni helms seats
  • Vimar modular switches
  • Idromar Water Makers

From fresh water to making your day out on the water more stable / comfortable and safer, our team will help you choose the best fittings for your vessel and your lifestyle.
GINEICO MARINE: Quality Italian Marine Accessories
Event Details

 Sydney International Boat Show
 Floating Marina M141, Darling Harbour
 1316 November 2025

Opening Times:
 Thursday 13 - Saturday 15 November: 10am 7pm
 Sunday 16 November: 10am 6pm
Grab Your Tickets!
 
WHY The Quick Gyro
 
Want to talk tech, specs or install timelines?
 

Call the team +617 5556 0244
 sales@gineico.com

Well help you choose the best gyro for your vessel.

PG & the Gineico Marine Team
Enquire Now
 

in 5 Short Years we have achieved...
300+ local boat owners, and
3000+ gyros sold around the world
 
 

GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE) 

G45, 76-84  Waterway  Drive
Coomera,  Queensland, Australia 4209 
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244 
Email: sales@gineico.com  

GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND

T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com

 
Gineico Marine

Luxury Italian Marine Products

   Quality, Value and Service since 1976
 
 
Copyright © 2025 Gineico Marine, All rights reserved.

