Maritimo S50 Sedan Motor Yacht – Global reveal

by Maritimo 12 Nov 22:07 PST

Ever evolving, Maritimo introduces new design features in its latest vessel. Maritimo, Australia's world-class luxury motor yacht builder, expands its next-generation model line-up with the global reveal of the all-new S50 Sedan Motor Yacht. The new S50 will make its global launch at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 21-24, 2026.

Arguably the most refined 'S' craft in Maritimo's popular S-Series style of luxury boating, the S50 is not simply a variation of the celebrated M50, but a ground-up reimagining of the classic Maritimo sport yacht DNA. The focus has always been on achieving an aggressive yet appealing, modern profile with unprecedented interior flow.

Drawing on the learnings of the acclaimed M50, and the design language pioneered across the new S55 generation, then enhanced with the S60 and S75, the new S50 has been reimagined from the hull up to embody the spirit of open-water adventure with the refinement of modern Australian design.

"We wanted the S50 to be more than just a smaller sibling," said Neil McCabe, Maritimo's Design Manager. "It's a purpose-built sports motor yacht that's spacious, sleek, and entirely focused on the owner's experience. With the S55 generation proving to be a landmark success for the brand, we saw an opportunity to take that design language even further, refining the profile, enhancing usability, and delivering a vessel that feels every bit as progressive and luxurious, but in a more compact footprint."

Changes to enhance both usability and appeal

The silhouette is unmistakably Maritimo—muscular yet elegantly proportioned, with strong horizontal lines and an edgier, automotive-inspired profile. As a design exercise, there is a distinctive new slender hardtop that not only provides a sporty look but also keeps weight above to a minimum. The front windscreen is raked further to add dynamism, with new side windows opening from the front, and more rake in the rear pillar, which also houses fixed glass to elevate the cockpit experience.

The cockpit itself is larger, thanks to a new Euro-style boot that hinges from just in front of the curved seat and reveals the entire lazarette—a haven for all manner of water toys. Naturally, there is still a fridge, grill, and sink in the top, but the greater access pairs wonderfully with the larger swim platformF 1.3m deep to assist with carrying a tender or simply offering more expansive deck space for relaxation.

The new platform also actuates in both vertical and horizontal planes to accommodate shorter pens (slips).

Even the hull profile has received attention to match the updates above deck. "We've modified the master cabin window to give it more definition and a slightly sharper edge," explained McCabe. "It's similar in form to the S-Series lineage, but now has a more modern, athletic look—a continuation of the design language that Senior Designer Julian Villegas has brought through in the new hardtop with those distinctive lines. It's an aesthetic feature that makes the boat feel faster, even at rest. It refines the visual balance between strength and motion."

Space inside and out

The hardest thing to create on a boat is space—or the appearance and feeling of it. Behind the S50's elegant simplicity lies an intensely collaborative design process. In conjunction with client feedback, Maritimo's compact yet experienced team of in-house designers, engineers, craftsmen, and management work in parallel, refining every aspect from concept sketches to tooling.

"We're fortunate to be an agile group. There's no long chain of committees or presentations. Decisions happen quickly. Everyone's hands are on the wheel. While we carry lessons from the M50, we also work independently to allow the S50 to have its own identity, including its deck, interior flow, style, and character," said McCabe.

"They're conceived differently, for different owners. The S50 continues that separation—it's a sports motor yacht through and through. Our clients provide valuable insights into how they use their Maritimo and what they value most," added Villegas. "Owners of S-Series craft tend to be hands-on operators. They appreciate simplicity, space, and style. They want a boat that's easy to run, easy to maintain, and doesn't compromise on luxury. This is the brief the S50 answers."

One of the most notable areas to receive specific attention is the cockpit and adjoining galley, which are now on the same level. The cockpit is 300mm longer from the galley doors to the cockpit lounge, allowing for varied usage patterns and potential layout options. The galley has been mirrored to the port side and now features a full return rather than an island bench.

On the starboard side, there is a pantry and a bureau that can be configured with drawer fridges, wine storage, or an ice maker. This leads to a two-seater settee that is slightly angled and centrally positioned between the galley and the opposing main lounge. This generous lounge space can be easily converted into additional bed for two guests when needed. The overall aim is to create a sense of openness and seamless flow.

To further enhance this, the electrically adjustable and heated crew seat beside the helm is cantilevered rather than boxed in with cabinetry. This design choice ensures the entire main deck level remains a connected, social environment. The helm itself features Maritimo's new 'floating dash,' which improves access to information, visibility, and overall style.

As always, attention to headroom is paramount. The galley enjoys 2.4m of height, with 2m in the saloon. Adding to the sense of space is an abundance of natural light, and new windows with narrow mullions ensure clear sightlines—whether you're at the helm or in the galley. Below deck, there is at least 1.94m of headroom, with the Owner's Stateroom

enjoying the bulk of the available space. Opening ports and deck hatches allow for natural light and fresh air whenever possible.

"Our focus was to deliver a 50-footer that feels like a much larger yacht. Having two staterooms allows us to increase storage, improve circulation, and make each space feel more luxurious and tailored," said Villegas.

A true Maritimo (with a progressive touch)

Beneath the S50's streamlined exterior lies a deeper focus on functionality and proportion. The yacht's running platform builds on the proven engineering of the M50 while shedding unnecessary weight through refined laminates and infusion processes, such as with the slender hardtop. Every structural component has been considered to enhance performance, seakeeping, and efficiency.

"Having everything on site allows us to maintain control and consistency. We can walk from the design office to the mould room in minutes, check a fit, make an adjustment, and be back at the computer refining the 3D model. That immediacy keeps the quality uncompromised," explained Villegas.

The S50's blend of innovation and craftsmanship positions it as a truly international contender. With its new hardtop design, increased cockpit and storage space, and a master suite that rivals much larger yachts, it delivers on Maritimo's commitment to no-compromise cruising.

"It's the perfect package. Large enough to offer real luxury and range, but still manageable for an owner-operator. With the S50, we've distilled everything that makes the S-Series special into its purest form," offered McCabe.

Not merely just a 'look'—the S50 is worth a close look

The S50 isn't about excess or gimmickry. It's about refinement, proportion, and balance. Every detail—from the floating helm seats to the sweep of the hardtop—serves a purpose. "There's no compromise for the owner. It's a true sport yacht—open, connected, and ready for adventure. We've made sure that the S50 feels as good to live aboard as it does to look at," said McCabe.

With its blend of cutting-edge design, expanded functionality, and unmistakable Maritimo craftsmanship, the S50 stands as a symbol of the brand's forward momentum. It honours its heritage while evolving the brand's appeal, creating a genuinely unique member of the ever-expanding Maritimo S-Series family.