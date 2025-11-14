Please select your home edition
The 56th 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show drops anchor in Darling Harbour

by Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show 13 Nov 21:57 PST 13-16 November 2025
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 © Sam Buchwald

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show has officially opened, bringing a vibrant open-air marine festival to the heart of Darling Harbour.

More than 160 vessels and vehicles, along with an extensive range of marine lifestyle products from leading international brands, are on display across the purpose-built Cockle Bay marina and throughout Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park. The event runs until 6pm Sunday.

Beyond a traditional boat show, this year's edition celebrates Australia's passion for life on, in and around the water. Visitors can explore the latest in global marine design, cutting-edge innovation and contemporary boating culture, including more than 30 international and Australian premieres.

Boating Industry Association Ltd President Adam Smith said the refreshed format of the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show reflects both the lifestyle appeal of boating and its growing economic significance.

"The 2025 festival brings together industry leaders, families and enthusiasts to experience firsthand what's next for an industry that contributes more than $10 billion in turnover and supports 35,000 Australian jobs," he said.

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 - photo © Live to Create
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 - photo © Live to Create

The festivities continue at the FREE Discover Boating Festival Hub in Tumbalong Park, featuring displays, hands-on activations, live entertainment and a variety of food and beverage options. Visitors can learn about boating, explore new product releases, or simply relax and enjoy the roving performers and live music.

"Boating is deeply valued for its social, mental and physical wellbeing benefits. Australia is truly fortunate, we have world-class manufacturers, iconic waterways and some of the best boating conditions. We invite everyone to Darling Harbour this week to experience the latest boats and gear and enjoy the FREE Discover Boating Festival Hub," Smith added.

Wine lovers can also visit the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck, where wine expert Will Figueira will host masterclasses that pair standout wines with the stories behind each bottle, curated to complement every boating occasion.

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 - photo © Sam Buchwald
Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 - photo © Sam Buchwald

General admission day passes are $36 (plus booking fee), or $20 twilight tickets are available from 4pm on Friday and Saturday and from 3pm on Sunday. Twilight tickets must be purchased from the marina box office. Free entry for children under 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Wine Selectors Masterclasses can be added for just $15 (plus booking fee) for a 30-minute tasting of four curated wines. All ticket holders gain access to both the special event marina and the Discover Boating Festival Hub, while the Hub itself remains free for the public to enjoy. The festival runs from 10am to 7pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 6pm Sunday. Tickets are available at sydneyboatshow.com.au or via Oztix.

Visitors can also download the official show app to easily navigate boats, brands and key attractions via the Exhibitor Directory.

The 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) in partnership with Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by major partner GMSV and official event partners Century Batteries, Champagne Pommery, Château la Gordonne, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media, Wine Selectors and Walcon Marine.

For more information visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.

