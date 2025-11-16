Sales, Debuts, Crowds & Celebration of Boating at New-Look Sydney International On-Water Boat Show

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 © Sam Buchwald Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 2025 © Sam Buchwald

by Sydney Int. On-Water Boat Show 15 Nov 23:59 PST

The 56th Sydney International On-Water Boat Show has concluded after four vibrant days of quality buyers, innovation, entertainment and lifestyle inspiration, once again transforming Darling Harbour into a showcase of the boating lifestyle.

Presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and Mulpha Events, this year's festival welcomed more than 20,000 visitors to the special event marina in Cockle Bay, and surrounding Discover Boating Festival areas including Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park.

More than 160 vessels across 120 leading international and Australian marine brands came together to showcase the latest in design, technology and innovations. Reflecting the popularity of trailerable boats, there were also a number of speciality tow vehicles on display.

Watch the video here.

BIA President, Adam Smith said, the new-look 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show highlighted the strength and international profile and appeal of Australia's marine lifestyle and business sector.

"The 2025 Show provided our marine industry with platform to showcase new products, connect with existing and prospective buyers, and elevate brand profiles across a broad audience," Adam said.

Adam continued, "Industry leaders and boating enthusiasts came together to experience firsthand what's next for an industry that generates more than $10 billion in turnover and supports 35,000 Australian jobs. In addition to this, the new November timeslot with warm weather and twilight hours highlighted the overall vibrancy and appeal of the Australian boating lifestyle.

"The Discover Boating Festival Hub, which transformed Palm Grove, Tumbalong Boulevard and Tumbalong Park, opened the event precinct to the general public for free for the first time in the boat show's 56-year history, in a location estimated to attract 26 million* visitors annually. This strategic move was made to modernise the show and promote inclusivity by engaging and educating a new, diverse audience, inspiring them to discover the joys of boating.

"I would like to thank all exhibitors, sponsors, suppliers and supporters who helped to stage this four-day showcase of boating in this new November timeslot in Darling Harbour," Adam said.

Ray White Marine Chief Executive Officer, Brock Rodwell said, "Being the first summer Sydney International On-Water Boat Show we have had a great Show with a steady flow of qualified crowds coming down the trademark yellow docks throughout the four days. It has resulted in two contracted deals and a deposit in place for the largest vessel at the Show the 34m Leopard 'YOLO'. We have also had an amazing response on our Ferretti flagship with the all-new Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck."

The Yacht Sales Co Chief Executive Officer, Mark Elkington said, "The team enjoyed the incredible atmosphere at this year's Sydney show, with very strong interest across both our new and pre-owned models. We were especially thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Fountaine Pajot FP41 and Dufour 48 Asia-Pacific premieres, reaffirming the region's growing appetite for innovative, long-range and luxury cruising yachts. We look forward to returning in 2026."

Carbon Yachts Managing Director, Chris Hrones said, "The Australian market is showing remarkable interest in fresh ideas around day boating and day-sailing, along with strong excitement for next-generation electric boats and boards. It's clear people are ready for more innovative, sustainable ways to enjoy the water, and over the last four-days the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show has provided a strong platform for us to connect and further educate both existing and prospective clients."

Maritimo Marketing Manager, Simon Stewart said, "Australia's leading luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo Luxury Motor Yachts, has successfully marked its return to the Sydney International On-Water Boat Show. Over 300 guests booked to view Maritimo's iconic motor yachts, including international guests who flew in just for the event at Darling Harbour in Sydney. The weather was great, and sales have been very strong."

The Show delivered an impressive lineup of more than 30 Australian and international premieres and launches, including d'Albora Yacht Brokers unveiling the high-performance VESPRO 55; Flagship International Yacht Brokers debuting the Schaefer 380 and Schaefer V44; Hunts Marine South Coast showcasing Cruise Craft's latest models including the all-new E770HT, the feature-packed E695HT, and the popular Explorer 635 Hard Top; Sacs Marine Australia presenting the bold and luxurious Italian Rebel 47; IRON Boats Australia introducing the IRON 907 Open; SEA.AI launching its cutting-edge maritime Machine Vision Systems for enhanced safety and situational awareness; The Yacht Sales Co. presenting the Asia-Pacific premieres of the Dufour 48 and Fountaine Pajot FP41; and Princess Yachts Australia revealing the Southern Hemisphere debut of the all-new Princess F65. Australian boatbuilder Maritimo also drew strong attention with their return to the Show exhibiting the Maritimo M50 Flybridge and Maritimo S55 Sedan, and a special preview of their Caribbean Boats.

A crowd favourite was also the Wine Selectors Tasting Deck, where wine judge Will Figueira hosted a series of tasting masterclasses where standout wines curated to complement every boating occasion were sampled and savoured.

The Show also supported charity Little Wings, raising $2,500 to help the charity provide essential air transport for seriously ill children in regional and remote communities.

Sponsors of the 2025 Sydney International On-Water Boat Show included major partner GMSV and official event partners Century Batteries, Champagne Pommery, Château la Gordonne, MitchCap Finance, Ocean Media, Wine Selectors and Walcon Marine.

For more information visit www.sydneyboatshow.com.au.

*Source: Placemaking NSW