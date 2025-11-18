DAME Design Awards 2025 winner brings aviation sector expertise into marine instrumentation

by Sandra Huijbregts 18 Nov 01:39 PST

ICOMIA's Technical Director, Patrick Hemp, presented the globally recognised DAME Design Awards 2025 to LXNAV's E360 chartplotter at the Metstrade Official Opening this morning. The Jury also identified eight Category Winners, 18 Special Mentions and named two Environmental Design Award winners from 67 nominated products selected out of 146 entries.

This was a year in which several of the category winners were in close contention to take the top prize. Despite the strong line-up of alternates and a close debate, the Jury kept revisiting LXNAV's E360 chartplotter. The appeal of this entry included its easily integrated compact, cohesive design, matched by an intuitive user interface, broad range of functions and responsive screen.

The E360 is a 4in (102mm) round touchscreen multi-function display that features the ability to display a wide range of NMEA 2000 data. It is supplied with preloaded OpenSeaMap charts, offers Navionics compatibility via SD card and has built-in Fusion music control. The E360 is waterproof to IPX6 and includes built-in Wi-Fi and GPS. It offers high levels of user customisation for displayed data and alert thresholds.

LXNAV is a Slovenian manufacturer that made its name over the past decade creating high-performance instruments for gliders. The Jury was intrigued to see the E360 bringing aviation design expertise to the company's emerging marine products, at a market realistic price. It also praised the E360's optional car-style NMEA 2000 connected jog wheel controller.

The names of all the winners and shortlisted entrants are below. Please visit www.damedesignawards.com to see the full Jury Report with information on the winning entries and insights on why they won.

Acting Chair's remarks

Andre Hoek, Chair of the DAME jury, was sadly unable to be present for the two-day jury meeting due to an unforeseen medical issue from which he has now thankfully fully recovered.

Patrick Hemp, Technical Director for the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA), kindly stepped in as Acting Chair and observed: "The Jury had the unprecedented task of assessing 146 products this year. Each judge was acutely aware of the effort and investment that sat behind every product that we considered - whether complex or seemingly simple.

"There is welcome evidence that the industry is not satisfied with status quo. The DAME Design Awards doesn't solely reward altogether new and previously unseen concepts. Encouraging and highlighting iterative design improvement is also at the core of its objectives and many of this year's nominated products are improved designs of what has gone before. In some cases, we could see clear evidence of manufacturers taking higher technology, expensive solutions from sectors such as superyachting and extreme yacht racing and bringing them to a broader user base at appropriately sized and priced packages. That's a very welcome trend.

"Another obvious trend is the ongoing shift towards minimising the consumption of power. With the increasingly heavier reliance on electricity onboard, squeezing the most efficiency from every amp is an imperative now.

"It's also clear that market changing design is being delivered by a broad variety of marine equipment businesses. We expect the industry's long-established names to deliver products that propel the industry forward - and momentum from established companies has certainly picked up again in this year's awards. However new market entrants and startups are also making their mark. Our DAME Design Awards overall winner is a great example, as are the nominations for no less than five Metstrade and Superyacht Startup exhibitors, three of whom claimed well deserved Special Mentions.

"We wish to commend every company that put their products forward in this record-breaking year, congratulate all who attained the very notable achievement of nomination against such a large field and salute those who have claimed the honours highlighted in this report."

€21,900 raised by DAME entrants for ocean conservation cause

The DAME Design Awards is organised, fully funded and hosted by Metstrade. All entry fees each year are donated to a charity selected by the Metstrade Exhibition Committee. A record €21,900 was donated to The Ocean Conservation Trust at the show's Opening Ceremony.

The Ocean Conservation Trust was founded to restore and protect the seas upon which we all enjoy our recreation and rely on our living. Its focus is on pro-ocean behaviour and habitat restoration, centred around people and positive action. It inspires ocean advocacy through connections with nature, combined with its ground-breaking work protecting and restoring vital ocean habitats. Ocean Conservation Trust's team of marine biologists, educators, communicators, researchers, ecologists, oceanographers and divers are ocean optimists. They work tirelessly to connect people to the ocean and influence pro-ocean behaviour.

You can read more about this charity at oceanconservationtrust.org

DAME Design awards 2O25 overall winner

LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter

Stand 05.280

CATEGORY WINNERS

Personal Equipment

FLIR Ocean Scout Pro

Stand 08.729



Onboard Facilities, Comfort & Entertainment

Dometic CSX Refrigeration System

Stand 01.131



Navigation & Communication

LXNAV E360 Round Chartplotter

Stand 05.280



Electronic & Electrical Systems

Simarine SAC15R - NMEA 2000 Smart AC Distribution Unit

Stand 05.285



Propulsion & Dynamics

Dometic DG3 Gyro

Stand 01.131



Deck Equipment

Softstep by One Palma

Stand 08.166



Safety & Security Aboard

Garmin OnBoard™ System

Stand 01.103



Manufacturing, Support Products & Materials

Supersede Marine Board

Stand 12.704



ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN AWARD WINNERS



ONE Palma IFS Multi Tradewind Sail

Stand 08.166



Digital Yacht BILGE IQ

Stand 01.535



SPECIAL MENTIONS



Personal Equipment

Henri-Lloyd Ocean Pro

Stand 03.512

Zhik X Range Hiking Boots and Carbon Insole

Stand 12.435



Onboard Facilities, Comfort & Entertainment

Brand ID Smartdeck™ HEAT

Stand 01.761

Dometic Sanitation Wall Holding Tank Series with VacuMAX Technology

Stand 01.131

maglassX PORTOFINO BLACK magnetic lamp

Stand 12.336



Navigation & Communication

Avikus NEUBOAT Dock II

Stand 08.844

SEA.AI WATCHKEEPER

Stand 01.513



Electronic & Electrical Systems

AS Labruna VOLTAB

Stand 01.263

LightGraphix LD1093Z

Stand 08.122



Propulsion & Dynamics

Marlic 3520 Hydraulic Steering Cylinder

Stand 07.300A

ZF POD 4900

Stand 07.300A



Deck Equipment

Seldén Ratchet for CXr Code furler

Stand 01.775

Linnext TENDER-REST Dinghy-Chocks

Stand 07.300E



Safety & Security Aboard

Digital Yacht BILGE IQ

Stand 01.535

Sensar Marine Expansion Hub

Stand 01.814



Manufacturing, Support Products & Materials

Effetto Venturi GiPSy-mini

Stand 07.300F

Fastmount VL-PF3 Recessed Mount Acoustic Clip

Stand 01.404

Sace Components CorkMood

Stand 12.237



About the DAME Design Awards

Great end-to-end design is vital to improve manufacturing efficiency and product reliability. It plays a key role in sustainability and enables the marine industry to match the experiences of its customers when engaging with products from exemplar sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics. The DAME Design Awards raise awareness of the need for a total design approach to marine equipment design, from aesthetics to functionality, integration to packaging and price efficiency to lifecycle management. It encourages continuous improvement and enables Metstrade exhibitors from around the world to have their efforts assessed by experts and benchmarked in the marketplace.

This year the DAME Jury inspected 146 entries from 37 countries. It nominated a total of 67 products for inclusion in the DAME Design Awards showcase which were then entered in the final rounds of judging. The Jury identified a winner for each of the eight DAME categories. From these an overall DAME Design Award winner was chosen. The Jury also identified 18 Special Mentions (commended runner-up entries) and named two Environmental Design Award winners.

See www.damedesignawards.com for more information and the full Jury report.

DAME Design Awards Jury 2025

Andre Hoek (Chair), naval architect and yacht designer, founder of Hoek Design and Hoek Brokerage, The Netherlands (not able to participate in the Jury days for medical reasons)

Patrick Hemp (Acting Chair), technical director, International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA), South Africa

Davide Cipriani, boat and industrial designer, president of yacht design at Centrostiledesign, Italy

Rory Coase, yacht designer, Coase Design, Norway

Scarlett Harris, guest student jury member for 2025, First-Class Honours degree in BSc Product Design, Bournemouth University, UK

Arjen Jansen, senior lecturer, School for Industrial Design Engineering at TUDelft, The Netherlands

Amy Munroe, sustainability consultant, Foxall Munro, UK (attended remotely)

Alexandra Foineau Oakley, yacht surveyor, France

Olivier Racoupeau, naval architect and boat designer, founder and owner of Berret Racoupeau Yachts, France

Klaus Roeder, yacht designer and surveyor, Germany

Ben Stein, editor of Panbo marine electronics hub, USA

The DAME Jury is supported by a non-voting secretary, Kim Hollamby of Hollamby Partnership, UK. Read more about the DAME Jury at www.damedesignawards.com/jury