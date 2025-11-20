Riva 58' Capri is the new open yacht with a sporty heart and a glamorous spirit

19 Nov 23:30 PST

Riva 58' Capri is the new open yacht with two perfectly balanced personalities at her core: a sporty look with thrilling performance, paired with an onboard lifestyle founded on comfort and relaxation.

An evolution of the 56' Rivale, one of the Sarnico-based Shipyard's most celebrated open motor yachts and inspired by the huge success of the 68' Diable's styling and design, the new model ushers in a new generation of sport yachts for owners who are looking for the power of a pure open combined with the liveability of a larger boat.

With an overall length of 17.27 m (56 ft 8 in) and a maximum beam of 4.74 m (15 ft 7 in), Riva 58' Capri has a natural, elegant silhouette defined by the distinctive fixed canopy, which merges into the sleek, sculpted lines of the hull and conveys a contemporary feel, while adding a touch of glamour that enhances the yacht's personality. The interiors reflect the same balanced approach: bright, welcoming settings decorated with fine materials and lavished with care to offer the utmost comfort, even when under way.

Like all Riva creations in the past 30 years, Riva 58' Capri was penned by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design - the studio that designs all Riva boats on an exclusive basis - working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Exteriors

The hull, painted Shark Grey with Bright Black detailing, features a strip of glazing that runs almost up to the bow, hiding the windows and portholes and giving the boat a sense of dynamism as well as a strong personality; the side air intakes are the same colour as the hull, accentuating the elegance of the lines.

The aft garage can accommodate a Williams 325 Turbo Jet tender, with three steps up to the cockpit on either side of its carbon fibre rear door. On the port side, these steps are partially submerged when the swim platform is lowered, revealing others that provide an easy way to enter the water and return to the boat.

The cockpit is the focus of life on board, welcoming guests into a generous space protected by the canopy. The large central sun pad aft is integrated with a forward-facing seat, followed on the left by an L-shaped sofa with a convertible table and a raised daybed, also L-shaped. A bar unit on the starboard side, with a sink, an icemaker and optionally a fridge, completes the area for socialising, which is followed by the helm station equipped with digital instruments and two Simrad touchscreen monitors - one 12-inch and an ultrawide 15-inch display - plus an optional third 12-inch screen, offering comprehensive control of both navigation functions and onboard systems.

The black canopy with its characteristic counter-curved glass - now an iconic feature of the new Riva windscreens - protects the entire main deck and also has a built-in soft top, with an electric opening mechanism to adjust the amount of light and shade. The cockpit is also fitted with an external air conditioning system, and an air intake in the front section of the canopy can be opened for natural ventilation when at anchor.

Forward, a large sun pad that can be shaded by a special soft top precedes a walk-on, anti-slip glass surface through which natural light reaches the guest cabin beneath, as well as featuring a signal horn with casing inspired by the legendary Rivas of the past.

Interiors

The interior layout is functional and perfectly calibrated, introducing new materials and colours plus the option for the owner to choose between pale matt or dark polished woods. The signature wood on the first unit is high gloss Chocolate Wengè, alternating with mirrored surfaces and stainless steel detailing that amplifies the perception of space.

The main setting is a refined lounge-dinette, with a comfortable L-shaped sofa placed against the starboard side bulwark and complemented by an L-shaped pouffe plus a coffee table decorated with ash coloured leather detailing. Opposite, on the port side, the generous storage space with mirrored smoked-glass surfaces is also the home of the TV screen, while the galley further forward features a Corian work top. The practical and discreet dayhead is also located at the entrance to this setting.

The sleeping area consists of three cabins that reprise the same dialogue between colours and materials featured in the lounge. The master cabin aft has an intimate, refined atmosphere in which every detail is carefully designed to make the most of all available space. The bed is arranged crosswise, framed by two side wardrobes, while the bathroom, with a white Corian top and basin, is given a lighter feel by the smoked glass sliding door. The spacious, light-filled VIP cabin in the bow has an en-suite bathroom complete with shower, while the third cabin, in the standard version, is for the single member of crew, with a private bathroom and direct access to the cockpit ensuring privacy and functionality. On request, this can be converted into a guest cabin with two bunk beds and direct access from the hallway on the lower deck.

Propulsion and Performance

In the standard configuration, Riva 58' Capri is fitted with two MAN V8-1000 engines that produce 735 kW (1,000 HP) at 2,300 rpm, delivering a top speed of 33 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots. In the optional version, a pair of MAN V8-1200 engines producing 882 kW (1,200 HP at 2,300 rpm) drives the boat to a top speed of 37 knots and a cruising speed of 31 knots (preliminary data). Completing the technical equipment, a Seakeeper NG6 gyroscopic stabilizer can be installed for superior comfort both at anchor and under way, minimising roll and amplifying the pleasure of life at sea.

Riva 58' Capri has CE Class A Category certification, suitable for open sea cruising, and is designed to ensure safety and efficiency even in particularly challenging sea conditions.