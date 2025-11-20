Foiler unveils Ghost: the world's first 28m private foiling yacht

by Foiler 20 Nov 06:00 PST

Foiler, the UAE-based brand behind the famous 'flying' yacht Spirit, announced its next ambitious project, Ghost, the world's first 28-metre private foiling yacht. The groundbreaking unveiling took place at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025, marking a major milestone in the evolution of luxury yachting.

The Ghost project was unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025 in partnership with ENATA

Foiling up to 2 metres above water, reaching 45+ knots with exceptional comfort and silence

Full carbon fiber and titanium construction with over 185 sq. m of living space

Designed in collaboration with Bozca Design

The first launch scheduled for 2029

Developed in collaboration with Bozca Design, Ghost will be built by ENATA. The model represents a new era of performance, comfort, and elegance at sea. Measuring 28 metres in length with an 8-metre beam (extending to about 20 metres with foils deployed), the yacht combines advanced engineering with striking aesthetics and exceptional efficiency.

Constructed from carbon fiber and titanium, Ghost will offer a lightweight yet incredibly strong platform that allows it to literally rise above the water. Using ENATA's proprietary foiling system, an evolution of the proven technology found in the brand's Spirit, Ghost will be capable of 'flying' approximately two meters above the surface, achieving a cruising speed of 30-35 knots and a top speed exceeding 40 knots.

"Foiling transforms the experience of yachting," said Alois Vieujot, CEO of ENATA Group. "At 40 knots, passengers can move freely, speak in hushed tones, and enjoy a completely smooth, stable ride, something unimaginable on a conventional yacht. Ghost takes this comfort and serenity to a whole new scale."

With a total interior living area of 133 square metres (excluding the cabins) and 52 square metres of exterior deck space, Ghost offers expansive living areas rarely seen on yachts of this size that can still be registered as pleasure craft. The open-plan interior accommodates three to five bedrooms, including a private beach club aft that connects directly to the sea, designed for owners who seek adventure, independence, and effortless connection with the water. Ghost's full-beam superstructure unlocks an interior volume typically associated with much larger yachts, expanding the saloon and enhancing natural openness.

The design reflects a futuristic yet timeless language, characterized by flowing lines and a sculptural silhouette that hints at speed and lightness even at rest. Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a nearly transparent living environment with 360-degree sea views, blurring the boundary between interior and exterior and saturating the yacht with natural light.

"With Ghost, ENATA once again demonstrates its ability to push boundaries, combining aerospace engineering, cutting-edge composites, and visionary design to redefine what a private yacht can be. Both Foiler and Timur Bozca are collaborations we absolutely love," adds Vieujot.

Inside, the atmosphere is defined by contemporary minimalism, premium materials, and seamless integration of advanced control systems. Foiler's signature front seats and joystick controls provide intuitive handling, empowering owner-operators to pilot Ghost themselves with precision and ease. Soft, fluid interior forms contrast with the angular exterior, creating warm and serene living spaces shaped for effortless daily life on board. An integrated, hidden crane system allows quick deployment of a jetski or tender while preserving Ghost's clean, uninterrupted silhouette, enhancing its readiness for adventures.

"Every structural and aesthetic decision is made with intention," said Timur Bozca, head of Bozca Design. "There are no decorative elements, only forms that serve performance, reliability, and clarity. Ghost is not just a foiling yacht but a high-performance platform shaped by architecture, precision engineering, and a philosophy of purposeful design."

Designed as a serial-production, semi-customizable platform, Ghost signals the beginning of a new generation of Foiler. Construction is expected to begin within the next 12 to 18 months, with the first launch scheduled for 2029.